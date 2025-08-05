ทบ.ยันล้อมรั้วช่องอานม้าในเขตอธิปไตยไทย เร่งเสริมความมั่นคงชายแดน หลังยึดคืนได้อย่างสมบูรณ์

จากกรณีที่เมื่อวันที่ 4 ส.ค. พล.ท.มาลี โสเชียตา โฆษกกระทรวงกลาโหมของกัมพูชา กล่าวหาว่า ฝ่ายไทยได้ส่งกำลังทหารติดอาวุธพร้อมยุทโธปกรณ์เข้าสู่พื้นที่ “อานแซะ” ซึ่งกัมพูชาอ้างว่าเป็นดินแดนอธิปไตยของตน ภายหลังจากข้อตกลงหยุดยิงมีผลบังคับใช้อย่างเป็นทางการแล้ว อีกทั้งยังกล่าวหาว่าฝ่ายไทยได้ดำเนินการลาดตระเวนและรุกล้ำพื้นที่ดังกล่าวอย่างชัดแจ้งพลตรี วินธัย สุวารี โฆษกกองทัพบก ได้ออกมาชี้แจงว่า พื้นที่ที่กล่าวถึงนั้นคือบริเวณ “ช่องอานม้า” ซึ่งอยู่ในเขตอธิปไตยของประเทศไทย แต่ที่ผ่านมา ฝ่ายกัมพูชาเป็นผู้ที่กระทำการรุกล้ำเข้ามาในดินแดนของไทย โดยฝ่ายไทยได้มีการยื่นหนังสือประท้วงในทุกระดับมาแล้วหลายครั้ง แต่ทางการกัมพูชายังมิได้ดำเนินการแก้ไขใดๆซึ่งจากผลการปฏิบัติการทางทหารครั้งนี้ของฝ่ายไทย สามารถยึดและควบคุมพื้นที่ได้โดยสมบูรณ์ จึงได้ดำเนินการเสริมสร้างความมั่นคงและจัดระเบียบพื้นที่ใหม่ โดยมีการเก็บกู้ทุ่นระเบิดและใช้เครื่องจักรเข้าดำเนินการเคลียร์พื้นที่ เพื่อขจัดอันตรายจากทุ่นระเบิดที่ฝ่ายกัมพูชาอาจลักลอบวางไว้และยังตกค้างอยู่ในบริเวณดังกล่าว ทั้งนี้ เพื่อให้สามารถวางกำลังควบคุมพื้นที่และปกป้องอธิปไตย ของไทยได้อย่างมั่นคง ตามแนวเส้นปฏิบัติการของฝ่ายไทยทั้งนี้ ศูนย์ประชาสัมพันธ์กองทัพบก โดยทีมโฆษกกองทัพบก ยังได้ชี้แจงข่าวเป้นภาษาอังกฤษด้วยว่า The Royal Thai Army Reaffirms Chong An Ma Is Within Thai Sovereignty, Accelerates Border Security Enhancement Following Complete Recovery of TerritoryRegarding today's (4 August 2025) accusation by the spokesperson of Cambodia's Ministry of Defense that the Thai side has deployed armed military forces with military equipment into "Anseh Area," which Cambodia claims as its sovereign territory, following the official implementation of the ceasefire agreement. Furthermore, they alleged that the Thai side has conducted patrols and clearly encroached upon the aforementioned area.Major General Winthai Suvaree, Army spokesperson, clarified that the aforementioned area refers to "Chong An Ma area," which lies within Thailand's sovereign territory. However, in the past, the Cambodian side has encroached into Thai territory. The Thai side has submitted formal protests at all levels on multiple occasions, but the Cambodian authorities have not undertaken any corrective measures.As a result of this military operation by the Thai side, the area was successfully seized and brought under complete control. Therefore, security reinforcement and territorial reorganization have been implemented. This operation includes the collection and removal of landmines and the deployment of machinery to clear the area, aimed at eliminating dangers from landmines that the Cambodian side may have clandestinely planted and which remain in the vicinity. The goal is to ensure the ability to maintain force deployment for territorial control and steadfast protection of Thai sovereignty, in accordance with Thailand's operational guidelines.