ทัพไทยโต้เดือดกัมพูชา! ยิงไม่หยุดหลังเส้นตาย ยันมีหลักฐานละเมิดข้อตกลง

กองบัญชาการกองทัพไทยโต้เดือดหลังกัมพูชาผิดข้อตกลงโดยใช้อาวุธยิงเข้ามาในเขตแดนของไทยหลังเที่ยงคืนวันที่ 28 ก.ค.ที่ผ่านมา ทัพไทยยัน ไม่เคยเป็นฝ่ายเริ่มต้นความรุนแรงก่อน
วันนี้ (29 ก.ค.) เพจ "กองบัญชาการกองทัพไทย Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters" ได้ออกมาโพสต์ขอปฏิเสธคำแถลงการณ์ของ พลโทหญิง มาลี โสเจียตา โฆษกกระทรวงกลาโหมกัมพูชา ที่อ้างว่า “ไม่มีเสียงปืนดังขึ้นตามแนวชายแดน” และทั้งสองฝ่ายได้หยุดยิงโดยสมบูรณ์ตั้งแต่เที่ยงคืนของวันที่ 28 กรกฎาคม 2568
ข้อเท็จจริงที่เกิดขึ้นตรงข้ามอย่างสิ้นเชิง โดยฝ่ายกัมพูชาเป็นฝ่ายที่ยังคงใช้อาวุธยิงเข้ามาในเขตแดนของไทยในหลายจุด หลังเส้นตายข้อตกลงหยุดยิง ซึ่งฝ่ายไทยมีหลักฐานชัดเจนถึงการละเมิดพันธกรณีทั้งที่ผู้นำทั้งสองประเทศเพิ่งลงนามร่วมกัน
พลโทหญิง มาลี โสเจียตา ไม่เพียงแต่หลอกประชาชนกัมพูชา แต่ยังหลอกตัวเองจนติดกับมายาที่ตนสร้างขึ้น พฤติกรรมเช่นนี้มิใช่เพียงการบิดเบือนความจริง แต่ยังเป็นความพยายามปั้นโลกปลอม เพื่อกลบเกลื่อนการกระทำของตน และเบี่ยงเบนสายตาจากความรับผิดชอบที่ฝ่ายตนควรต้องเผชิญ
กองทัพไทยขอเรียกร้องให้ พลโทหญิง มาลี โสเจียตา ยุติพฤติกรรมลวงโลก ที่บั่นทอนความเชื่อมั่น และทำลายหลักการพื้นฐานของความร่วมมือระหว่างประเทศ และประชาคมโลกต้องไม่ปล่อยให้ “มายาคำพูด” บดบังความจริง
กองทัพไทยยืนยันว่าไม่เคยเป็นฝ่ายเริ่มต้นความรุนแรง แต่จำเป็นต้องปกป้องอธิปไตยของชาติ และความปลอดภัยของประชาชน ด้วยมาตรการที่ชอบธรรมและตามหลักกฎหมายระหว่างประเทศ
"Illusions, Fabrications, and Fantasy - Is the Cambodian MoD Spokesperson Living in a Parallel Universe?"
The Royal Thai Armed Forces firmly reject the statement made by Lieutenant General Maly Socheata, Spokesperson for the Cambodian Ministry of National Defense, who falsely claimed that "no gunfire was heard along the border" and that both sides had fully observed the ceasefire since midnight on 28 July 2025.
The facts on the ground directly contradict such assertions. Cambodian forces continued to fire into Thai territory at multiple locations after the agreed ceasefire deadline. The Thai side possesses clear evidence of these violations, committed despite the joint agreement recently signed by the leaders of both countries.
Lieutenant General Maly Socheata is not only misleading the Cambodian public but also deceiving herself—trapped in the very illusion she has fabricated. Her actions go beyond misinformation; they represent a deliberate attempt to construct a false reality to obscure her side’s misconduct and evade accountability.
The Royal Thai Armed Forces call on Lieutenant General Maly Socheata to end this campaign of deception, which undermines trust and damages the fundamental principles of international cooperation. The international community must not allow such “verbal illusions” to obscure the truth.
Thailand reiterates that it has never initiated hostilities but is compelled to defend its sovereignty and protect its people through legitimate and lawful measures under international law."