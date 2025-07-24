"อิ๊งค์" ประณามเขมรโจมตีไทยก่อน ย้ำยึดสันติมาตลอดหนุนทุกมาตรการตอบโต้ ส่งกำลังใจจนท.-ปชช.

วันนี้ (24ก.ค.) นางสาวแพทองธาร ชินวัตร นายกรัฐมนตรีและรัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงวัฒนธรรม โพสต์ผ่านสื่อโซเชียลมีเดียถึงสถานการณ์ชายแดนไทย-กัมพูชา มีเนื้อหาดังนี้ดิฉันขอประณามกัมพูชาต่อการใช้ความรุนแรงที่เกิดขึ้นบริเวณชายแดนไทย ตามข้อเท็จจริง ทางฝ่ายกัมพูชาเริ่มใช้อาวุธก่อน และมีการยิงในวิถีไกลเข้าสู่เขตแดนไทย ถือว่าเป็นการละเมิดหลักปฏิบัติสากลตามกฎหมายระหว่างประเทศ โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งหลักสิทธิมนุษชนและจริยธรรมอันดีอย่างชัดเจน ซึ่งส่งผลกระทบต่อเจ้าหน้าที่และประชาชนผู้บริสุทธิ์จำนวนมากตลอดระยะเวลาที่ผ่านมา ฝ่ายไทยพยายามอย่างเต็มที่ ผ่านการเจรจาพูดคุยตามหลักปฏิบัติทางการทูต เพื่อป้องกันไม่ให้สถานการณ์บานปลาย หลีกเลี่ยงการปะทะและความสูญเสีย ด้วยความอดทน อดกลั้น และยึดมั่นในแนวทางสันติวิธีมาโดยตลอด เพราะเชื่อมั่นว่าสันติภาพคือแนวทางที่ดีที่สุดในการแก้ไขความขัดแย้งระหว่างประเทศจากการรายงานของฝ่ายความมั่นคง ขอยืนยันว่าหน่วยงานทุกภาคส่วนได้ดำเนินการอย่างเต็มกำลัง และหวังเป็นอย่างยิ่งว่ามาตรการต่าง ๆ ที่กำลังดำเนินอยู่จะสามารถยุติความรุนแรง และนำความสงบกลับคืนสู่ประชาชนโดยเร็วดิฉันขอสนับสนุนทุกมาตรการตอบโต้ของรัฐบาล กองทัพ และกระทรวงการต่างประเทศ ภายใต้กรอบของกฎหมาย และหลักการสากล พร้อมส่งกำลังใจไปยังเจ้าหน้าที่ทุกท่านที่ปฏิบัติหน้าที่ปกป้องเอกราช และอธิปไตยของชาติ รวมถึงพี่น้องประชาชนในพื้นที่ ดิฉันขอส่งความห่วงใย และกำลังใจให้ทุกท่านปลอดภัย ตลอดจนปฏิบัติตามมาตรการในการหลบภัยจากรัฐบาล เพื่อรักษาไว้ซึ่งชีวิตและทรัพย์สินของพี่น้องประชาชน ซึ่งเป็นสิ่งที่ดิฉันให้ความสำคัญสูงสุดค่ะI condemn Cambodia for the use of violence and act of aggression along the Thai border, by which the Cambodian side initiated the use of arms and fired into Thai territory — impacting both officials and innocent civilians. Such action constitutes a clear violation of international legal norms, especially fundamental human rights and ethical principles.All along, Thailand has made every effort to engage in diplomatic dialogue in order to avoid confrontation, prevent further escalation of the situation and avoid losses by exercising patience and restraint while remaining committed to peaceful means. We firmly believe that peace is the best path to resolving conflicts between nations.According to reports from the authorities concerned, I affirm that all relevant agencies have been working to their fullest capacity. I sincerely hope that the ongoing measures will bring an end to violence and bring back peace to the people at the earliest opportunity.I fully support all responsive actions taken by the government, the Armed Forces, and the Ministry of Foreign Affairs within the framework of international law and principles. I send my moral support to all officers who are currently defending of our national integrity and sovereignty, as well as to the people in the affected areas. I also express my deepest concern and heartfelt support for everyone’s safety. As a highest priority, I urge all citizens to follow the government’s safety protocols to preserve lives and property.