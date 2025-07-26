“วราวุธ” แถลงภาษาอังกฤษ ประณามกัมพูชารุนแรง โจมตีพลเรือนฝั่งไทย เด็ก-ผู้บริสุทธิ์เสียชีวิตและบาดเจ็บจำนวนมาก

นายวราวุธ ศิลปอาชา รมว.พัฒนาสังคมและความมั่นคงมนุษย์ แถลงการณ์ผ่านวิดีโอคลิปเป็นภาษอังกฤษ ประฌามกัมพูชาอย่างรุนแรงละเมิดกติกาสากลอย่างไร้มนุษยธรรมที่ไม่อาจยอมรับได้โดยมีใจความว่าในนามของรัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงการพัฒนาสังคมและความมั่นคงของมนุษย์แห่งราชอาณาจักรไทย ผมขอแสดงความเสียใจอย่างสุดซึ้งต่อเหยื่อผู้เคราะห์ร้าย ครอบครัว และผู้ได้รับผลกระทบทุกคน จากการโจมตีอย่างโหดเหี้ยมและจงใจโดยกองทัพกัมพูชาที่เกิดขึ้นในพื้นที่พลเรือนของไทยสิ่งที่เกิดขึ้นนี้ไม่ใช่แค่การละเมิดพรมแดน แต่มันคือการละเมิดความเป็นมนุษย์เมื่อวันที่ 16 และ 23 กรกฎาคม 2568 ทุ่นระเบิดสังหารบุคคลถูกฝังลงบนแผ่นดินไทย ทำให้เจ้าหน้าที่ทหารของเราบาดเจ็บ และพรากขาของชายชาติทหารสองคนไป พร้อมกับชีวิตและอนาคตของพวกเขาความรุนแรงยังไม่หยุดแค่นั้น ในวันที่ 24 กรกฎาคม 2568 พลเรือนกลายเป็นเป้าหมาย โดยไม่มีการเตือนล่วงหน้า ไม่มีความปรานี แม้แต่กับเด็กๆ ร้านสะดวกซื้อ หรือโรงพยาบาล สถานที่ที่เป็นส่วนหนึ่งของชีวิตประจำวัน กลับกลายเป็นฉากแห่งความสยดสยองผู้เสียชีวิตทั้ง 13 คน รวมถึงเด็กชายอายุ 9 ขวบ 2 คน และเด็กหญิงอายุ 15 ปี 1 คน พวกเขาไม่ได้ตายในสนามรบ แต่ตายขณะใช้ชีวิตธรรมดาๆความฝันและอนาคตของพวกเขาถูกทำลายภายในไม่กี่วินาที มีผู้ได้รับบาดเจ็บมากกว่า 30 คน แม่ต้องสูญเสียลูกชาย ปู่ย่าตายายต้องฝังหลาน พ่อแม่ยืนอยู่ข้างเตียงโรงพยาบาล มองดูคนที่รักพยายามเอาชีวิตรอด หรือพยายามใช้ชีวิตที่ไม่มีแขนหรือขาอีกต่อไปสิ่งที่ครอบครัวเหล่านี้ต้องสูญเสียไป ไม่อาจเยียวยาได้ด้วยถ้อยคำหรือด้วยความเงียบ นี่ไม่ใช่ “ความเสียหายข้างเคียง” แต่มันคืออาชญากรรมต่อศักดิ์ศรีความเป็นมนุษย์ การโจมตีเหล่านี้ได้ทำลายความรู้สึกปลอดภัยของประชาชนธรรมดาและสร้างความหวาดกลัวในชุมชนที่เคยสงบสุข ความทุกข์เหล่านี้ไม่ใช่แค่ตัวเลขในรายงาน แต่มันเป็นเรื่องส่วนตัว เป็นเรื่องถาวร และไม่เป็นธรรมเราขอประณามการกระทำเหล่านี้ด้วยถ้อยคำที่หนักแน่นที่สุด นี่คือ การรุกรานอธิปไตยของประเทศไทยโดยตรง และเป็นการละเมิดกฎหมายมนุษยธรรมระหว่างประเทศอย่างร้ายแรง กัมพูชาจะต้องรับผิดตามพันธกรณีภายใต้อนุสัญญาเจนีวาและพิธีสารเพิ่มเติม, อนุสัญญาออตตาวาว่าด้วยการห้ามทุ่นระเบิด, อนุสัญญาว่าด้วยสิทธิเด็ก มาตรา 38, อนุสัญญาว่าด้วยสิทธิของคนพิการ มาตรา 10 และ 11 และปฏิญญาทางการเมืองของการประชุม CSW ครั้งที่ 69 ที่เรียกร้องให้คุ้มครองผู้หญิงและเด็กในพื้นที่ขัดแย้งเราขอเรียกร้องต่อประชาคมระหว่างประเทศ อย่าเพิกเฉย เพราะเมื่อเผชิญหน้ากับความโหดร้ายทารุณเช่นนี้ ความเงียบคือการสมรู้ร่วมคิดกระทรวงการพัฒนาสังคมและความมั่นคงของมนุษย์แห่งราชอาณาจักรไทย ขอเรียกร้องให้กัมพูชายุติการรุกรานในทันที เคารพอธิปไตยของไทย และแสดงความรับผิดชอบอย่างเต็มที่ต่อความเสียหายที่ไม่อาจย้อนคืน ซึ่งเกิดขึ้นกับผู้บริสุทธิ์เพื่อสันติภาพ เพื่อความยุติธรรม และเพื่อเด็กเหล่านั้น ที่จะไม่มีวันได้เติบโตเป็นผู้ใหญ่วราวุธ ศิลปอาชารัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงการพัฒนาสังคมและความมั่นคงของมนุษย์On behalf of the Ministry of Social Development and Human Security of Thailand, I express our deepest sorrow, our outrage, and our unwavering solidarity. With the victims, their families, and all affected by the cruel, deliberate attacks launched by Cambodia on Thai civilian areas.This is not just a breach of borders. It is a breach of humanity. On the 16th and 23rd of July, anti-personnel landmines were planted on Thai soil. They did not simply injure soldiers. They robbed two Thai men of their limbs, their livelihoods,and the futures they once imagined.And as if that were not enough, on 24 July 2025 the violence crossed a line that cannot be ignored. Civilians were targeted. Without warning. Without mercy. Not even children were spared. A convenience store. A hospital. Places we all know as part of daily life were turned into scenes of horror. Among the thirteenth killed were two nine-year-old boys, and a fifteen-year-old girl. They did not die in a battlefield. They died while simply living. Their dreams their future obliterated in seconds. Over thirty others were injured. Mothers lost sons.Grandparents buried grandchildren. Fathers now stand beside hospital beds watching their loved ones fight to survive or learn to live with missing limbs.What was stolen from these families cannot be restored by words nor by silence. This is not collateral damage. This is a crime against human dignity. These attacks have shattered the sense of safety for ordinary people, and cast fear into peaceful communities. This suffering is not abstract. It is not a number. It is personal. It is permanent. And it is unjust.We condemn these acts in the strongest and most unrelenting terms. This is a direct assault on Thailand’s sovereignty and a grave violation of international humanitarian law. Cambodia must be held accountable under: the Geneva Conventions and their Additional Protocols, the Ottawa Convention banning landmines, the Convention on the Rights of the Child, Article 38, the Convention on the Rights of Persons with Disabilities, Articles 10 and 11 and the Political Declaration of the 69th Session of the UN Commission on the Status of Women.We call on the international community: Do not turn away. Do not remain silent. Because in the face of such brutality Silence is complicity.The Ministry of Social Development and Human Security of Thailand demands that Cambodia immediately cease all hostile actions, respect Thailand’s sovereignty, and take full responsibility for the irreparable harm caused to innocent lives.For the sake of peace. For the sake of justice. For the sake of those children who will never grow up.Ministry of Social Development and Human Security 25 July 2025