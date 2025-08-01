“สว.วีระพันธ์” แจงชัด! ทำไมไทยยังไม่รับผู้ป่วยกัมพูชา – เหตุรพ.ชายแดนถูกเขมรถล่มยับ–ระบบสาธารณสุขพัง

วันนี้ (1 ส.ค.) นพ.วีระพันธ์ สุวรรณนามัย สมาชิกวุฒิสภา โพสต์ข้อความผ่านเฟซบุ๊กส่วนตัว Veerapun Suvannamai เพื่อให้ความเห็นต่อกรณีที่โรงพยาบาลในเขตประเทศไทย ไม่สามารถรับผู้ป่วยจากกัมพูชาได้ ว่า ผมจะบอกให้ว่า!ทำไมโรงพยาบาลไทยไม่สามารถรับผู้ป่วยจากกัมพูชาได้?จากสถานการณ์ความไม่สงบบริเวณชายแดนไทย–กัมพูชา มีเหตุปะทะเกิดขึ้นระหว่างกองกำลังของทั้งสองประเทศ โดยประเทศไทยอยู่ในสถานะป้องกันตัว และไม่ใช่ผู้เริ่มความรุนแรง แต่เป็น ฝ่ายกัมพูชา ที่เริ่มใช้กำลังโจมตี ซึ่งรวมถึงการยิงเข้าใส่พื้นที่พลเรือนของไทย ส่งผลให้โรงพยาบาลหลายแห่งในเขตชายแดนได้รับความเสียหายอย่างรุนแรง1. โรงพยาบาลในพื้นที่ได้รับความเสียหายจากการโจมตีโดยตรงของกัมพูชาโรงพยาบาลที่ต้องปิดให้บริการทั้งหมด 11 แห่ง ได้แก่• รพ.น้ำขุ่น• รพ.น้ำยืน• รพ.นาจะหลวย• รพ.กันทรลักษ์• รพ.ภูสิงห์• รพ.กาบเชิง• รพ.พนมดงรัก• รพ.ปราสาท• รพ.บ้านกรวด• รพ.เฉลิมพระเกียรติ• รพ.ละหานทรายโรงพยาบาลที่เปิดได้เพียงบางส่วน (เฉพาะห้องฉุกเฉิน) 9 แห่งโรงพยาบาลส่งเสริมสุขภาพตำบล (รพ.สต.) ได้รับผลกระทบ 144 แห่งปิดให้บริการทั้งหมด 140 แห่งเปิดให้บริการบางส่วนเพียง 4 แห่งโรงพยาบาลบางแห่งได้รับความเสียหายจากกระสุนและแรงระเบิดโดยตรง มีบุคลากรทางการแพทย์และประชาชนในพื้นที่ต้องอพยพฉุกเฉินเพื่อความปลอดภัย2. ขาดความพร้อมในการให้บริการทั้งด้านกำลังคนและทรัพยากรสถานการณ์ดังกล่าวทำให้บุคลากรทางการแพทย์ในพื้นที่ชายแดนจำนวนมากไม่สามารถปฏิบัติงานได้ตามปกติบางส่วนต้องอพยพออกนอกพื้นที่ โรงพยาบาลหลายแห่งมีจำนวนเตียงไม่เพียงพอ ระบบน้ำ ไฟฟ้า และการสื่อสารมีปัญหาอย่างต่อเนื่อง ไม่สามารถรองรับผู้ป่วยจากนอกพื้นที่ โดยเฉพาะจากประเทศที่เป็นต้นเหตุของความเสียหาย3. ความไม่ปลอดภัยในการเคลื่อนย้ายและดูแลผู้ป่วยจากประเทศต้นเหตุของการโจมตีครั้งนี้กัมพูชาผู้ที่ร้องขอความช่วยเหลือ กลับเป็นฝ่ายที่ใช้กำลังทำลายโครงสร้างพื้นฐานของระบบสาธารณสุขไทย ทั้งยังสร้างความเสี่ยงต่อชีวิตของบุคลากรทางการแพทย์และประชาชนไทย การเคลื่อนย้ายผู้ป่วยจากกัมพูชาในสถานการณ์เช่นนี้จึงไม่สามารถกระทำได้โดยปลอดภัยหรือเหมาะสมสรุปว่าประเทศไทยไม่สามารถรับผู้ป่วยจากกัมพูชาได้ในสถานการณ์ปัจจุบัน ด้วยเหตุผลที่สำคัญดังต่อไปนี้• โรงพยาบาลไทยจำนวนมากได้รับความเสียหายโดยตรงจากการโจมตีของกัมพูชา• ระบบสาธารณสุขในพื้นที่ชายแดนล่มเกือบทั้งหมด• บุคลากรทางการแพทย์ไม่สามารถปฏิบัติงานได้ตามปกติ• ความปลอดภัยของผู้ให้บริการและผู้ป่วยไม่สามารถรับประกันได้• ประเทศไทยจำเป็นต้องให้ความสำคัญกับการดูแลประชาชนของตนเองก่อน จนกว่าสถานการณ์จะกลับเข้าสู่ภาวะปกติ ประเทศไทยจะยังไม่สามารถดำเนินบทบาทด้านมนุษยธรรมกับกัมพูชาได้ตามเจตนาดีที่มีต่อกันในอดีตนพ.วีระพันธ์ สุวรรณนามัยสมาชิกวุฒิสภา๑ สิงหาคม ๒๕๖๘Facts: Why Thai Hospitals Cannot Accept Cambodian PatientsAmid rising tensions along the Thai-Cambodian border, hospitals and healthcare facilities in Thailand’s northeastern provinces have suffered significant damage. The situation escalated after Cambodian forces launched attacks that directly targeted civilian areas, including hospitals and medical units in Thailand. This has led to the collapse of healthcare services in several key border areas.1. Hospitals in Thailand were directly damaged by Cambodian attacksAccording to official reports from the Thai Ministry of Public Health, many hospitals in border provinces have been forced to close due to damage and security concerns. These include:• 11 hospitals that had to shut down entirely:• Nam Khun Hospital• Nam Yuen Hospital• Na Chaluai Hospital• Kantharalak Hospital• Phu Sing Hospital• Kap Choeng Hospital• Phanom Dong Rak Hospital• Prasat Hospital• Ban Kruat Hospital• Chaloem Phra Kiat Hospital• Lahan Sai Hospital• 9 hospitals are only partially operational, providing emergency services only• 144 Subdistrict Health Promoting Hospitals (SHPHs) were affected• 140 were closed completely• 4 are partially openSome facilities were hit by gunfire or explosions, forcing the evacuation of both medical staff and local residents.2. Shortages of medical personnel and essential resourcesDue to the violence, many doctors and nurses were forced to evacuate, while some healthcare workers are unable to reach their posts. Bed shortages, damaged infrastructure, unstable electricity, and disrupted communication systems have severely limited Thailand’s capacity to deliver medical care—even to its own citizens in affected areas.3. It is unsafe and inappropriate to receive patients from the aggressor countryThailand has long upheld humanitarian principles and has provided medical assistance to neighboring countries in times of need. However, in this case, the country seeking help is also the one responsible for the destruction of Thai healthcare facilities. Accepting patients from Cambodia during this crisis would put Thai healthcare personnel and infrastructure at further risk, and may compromise national security and public safety.ConclusionAt present, Thailand is unable to accept patients from Cambodia for the following reasons:• Multiple Thai hospitals have been seriously damaged by direct attacks from Cambodia• The healthcare system in border areas is overwhelmed and partially collapsed• There is a shortage of medical staff and critical resources• Safety for both patients and providers cannot be guaranteed• Thailand must prioritize the care and protection of its own citizens during this emergencyOnce the situation returns to stability and security is restored, Thailand remains committed to humanitarian cooperation with neighboring countries—as it always has in the past.Veerapun Suvannamai, MD., Senator.1 August 2025