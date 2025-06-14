"อิ๊งค์" ห่วงสถานการณ์อิหร่าน-อิสราเอล สั่ง กต.ตั้งศูนย์ประสานงานช่วยเหลือคนไทย

วันที่ 14 มิ.ย. น.ส.แพทองธาร ชินวัตร นายกรัฐมนตรี โพสต์ข้อความในเฟซบุ๊ก Ing Shinawatra ว่า รัฐบาลไทยห่วงกังวลอย่างยิ่งต่อสถานการณ์ความตึงเครียดระหว่างอิสราเอลกับอิหร่านที่รุนแรงขึ้น และขอให้ทุกฝ่ายยับยั้งชั่งใจเพื่อไม่ให้สถานการณ์บานปลายและเลวร้ายลง
ดิฉันได้สั่งการให้กระทรวงการต่างประเทศจัดตั้งศูนย์ประสานงานสถานการณ์ฉุกเฉิน (Rapid Response Center: RRC) เพื่อช่วยเหลือคนไทยในพื้นที่แล้ว และได้สั่งการให้ประสานงานกับกระทรวงกลาโหมในการเตรียมความพร้อมที่จะอพยพคนไทยหากสถานการณ์แย่ลงค่ะ
The Thai Government is deeply concerned by the escalating tensions between Israel and Iran. Thailand urges all parties to exercise utmost restraint to prevent the situation from further deterioration with broader regional impacts.
I have instructed the Ministry of Foreign Affairs to immediately activate the Rapid Response Centre (RRC) to provide assistance to Thai nationals in affected areas, and in doing so, to also coordinate closely with the Ministry of Defence in the event that evacuation of Thai nationals becomes necessary.
ด้านนายมาริษ เสงี่ยมพงษ์ รัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงการต่างประเทศ โพสต์ข้อความใน X Maris Sangiampongsa ว่า
ผมติดตามสถานการณ์ความตึงเครียดระหว่างอิสราเอลกับอิหร่านที่ทวีรุนแรงขึ้นด้วยความห่วงกังวล และขอวิงวอนให้ทุกฝ่ายใช้ความยับยั้งชั่งใจ อีกทั้งงดเว้นการดำเนินการที่จะยกระดับความตึงเครียด เพื่อป้องกันไม่ให้สถานการณ์บานปลาย ซึ่งทางกระทรวงการต่างประเทศ ได้ดำเนินการตามข้อสั่งการของท่าน นายกฯ @ingshin ในการจัดตั้งศูนย์ประสานงานสถานการณ์ฉุกเฉิน (Rapid Response Center: RRC) ในพื้นที่แล้ว โดยผมได้กำชับสถานเอกอัครราชทูตและสถานกงสุลใหญ่ในพื้นที่ให้ดูแลและเตรียมการช่วยเหลือคนไทยอย่างเต็มที่ และรายงานพัฒนาการต่าง ๆ ให้สาธารณชนทราบอย่างต่อเนื่อง ทั้งนี้ ขอให้พี่น้องประชาชนติดตามข่าวสารและข้อมูลต่าง ๆ จาก กต. และหน่วยงานในพื้นที่อย่างใกล้ชิดต่อไปครับ
I am following the increasing tension between Israel and Iran with deep concern, and urge all parties to exercise utmost restraint and refrain from taking any actions that will further complicate the situation. The Ministry of Foreign Affairs has set up a Rapid Response Center (RRC) to evaluate the need to assist Thai nationals in the region, in accordance with the instructions of Prime Minister @ingshin. I have also instructed our Embassies and Consulates-General to continuously monitor the situation and prepare to help any affected Thai citizens and to report developments to the public. I would like to ask the public to closely monitor developing news and information from the Ministry of Foreign Affairs and local authorities.