กองทัพไทยประณามเขมรทิ้งศพทหารเน่าคาพื้นที่การรบ ไร้มนุษยธรรมละเมิดกม.ระหว่างประเทศร้ายแรง

เมื่อวันที่ (4 สิงหาคม 2568) พลตรี วิทัย ลายถมยา โฆษกกองบัญชาการกองทัพไทย ประณามการกระทำของรัฐบาลกัมพูชาและกองทัพกัมพูชา ที่ปล่อยศพทหารของตนเองไว้ในพื้นที่การรบโดยไม่มีการจัดการใด ๆ ซึ่งเป็นการกระทำที่ไร้ซึ่งมนุษยธรรมและละเมิดกฎหมายระหว่างประเทศอย่างร้ายแรงการกระทำเช่นนี้เป็นการทำลายเกียรติของผู้เสียชีวิต และสร้างความเจ็บปวดให้กับครอบครัวอย่างไม่สามารถให้อภัยได้ ซึ่งขัดต่ออนุสัญญาเจนีวา (Geneva Conventions) และกฎหมายมนุษยธรรมระหว่างประเทศ (International Humanitarian Law) ที่กำหนดให้ทุกฝ่ายในความขัดแย้งต้องจัดการกับศพผู้เสียชีวิตด้วยความเคารพและสมเกียรติในทางกลับกัน กองทัพไทยให้ความสำคัญสูงสุดกับการดูแลสวัสดิการทหารทุกระดับชั้นอย่างเท่าเทียม โดยเฉพาะกำลังพลในแนวหน้าที่สละชีพเพื่อชาติ เรามีแนวทางปฏิบัติที่เคร่งครัดและเป็นไปตามหลักสากล โดยทุกครั้งเมื่อสิ้นสุดการปะทะหรือสถานการณ์คลี่คลาย หน่วยดำเนินกลยุทธ์จะเร่งดำเนินการค้นหาและรวบรวมผู้บาดเจ็บและเสียชีวิตอย่างทันท่วงที โดยมีขั้นตอนที่รัดกุมและเป็นไปตามหลักการแพทย์ทางทหาร มีการระบุตัวตนของผู้เสียชีวิตอย่างรอบคอบ และจัดพิธีศพอย่างสมเกียรติให้กับวีรชนผู้กล้า โดยมีการมอบเครื่องราชอิสริยาภรณ์และเงินช่วยเหลือเพื่อเชิดชูความกล้าหาญและเป็นขวัญกำลังใจแก่ครอบครัวตลอดจนดูแลสวัสดิการของครอบครัวทหารผู้เสียชีวิตอย่างต่อเนื่อง ทั้งในด้านการศึกษาบุตรหลาน และสิทธิประโยชน์อื่น ๆ ที่พึงได้รับ เพื่อให้มั่นใจว่าครอบครัวจะสามารถดำเนินชีวิตต่อไปได้ และสำหรับทหารที่ได้รับบาดเจ็บ มีการส่งเข้ารับการรักษาในโรงพยาบาลทหารที่ดีที่สุด และดูแลจนกว่าจะหายเป็นปกติการดำเนินการเหล่านี้ไม่ใช่เพียงแค่ทำตามหน้าที่ แต่คือการแสดงความเคารพต่อวีรกรรมและความเสียสละของทหารกล้าทุกคน ที่ยอมพลีชีพเพื่อปกป้องอธิปไตยของประเทศ เพราะสำหรับเรา"เกียรติศักดิ์ของทหาร คือเกียรติยศ และความภูมิใจของชาติและแผ่นดิน"เราจึงขอเรียกร้องให้รัฐบาลและกองทัพกัมพูชาตระหนักถึงหน้าที่ตามหลักสากล และแสดงความรับผิดชอบต่อทหารของตนเอง ด้วยการปฏิบัติอย่างมีมนุษยธรรมและสมเกียรติ ไม่ควรปล่อยให้วีรบุรุษของชาติถูกทอดทิ้งอย่างน่าอับอายเช่นนี้ข้อเท็จจริงได้สะท้อนชัดเจนว่า ฝ่ายหนึ่งเชิดชูทหารกล้า ส่วนอีกฝ่ายตั้งใจทอดทิ้งแม้กระทั่งศพผู้เสียชีวิตจึงเกิดเป็นคำถามว่า สุดท้าย กัมพูชารักและให้เกียรติทหารที่พลีชีพปกป้องประเทศชาติของตนจริงหรือไม่ หรือคำนึงเพียงผลประโยชน์เฉพาะหน้ามากกว่าทหารผู้ยอมพลีชีพเพื่อชาติ--------------------------------------------Royal Thai Armed Forces Condemn Cambodia for Abandoning Fallen Soldiers in Violation of International Humanitarian Law4 August 2025 – Major General Vithai Laithomya, Spokesperson for the Royal Thai Armed Forces Headquarters, issued a strong condemnation of the Cambodian government and armed forces for abandoning the bodies of their fallen soldiers on the battlefield without any recovery efforts or dignified handling. He described the act as utterly inhumane and a grave violation of international law.Such conduct dishonors the fallen and causes unforgivable pain to the families of those killed in action. It directly contravenes the Geneva Conventions and the principles of International Humanitarian Law, both of which require all parties to a conflict to treat the remains of deceased combatants with dignity and respect.In stark contrast, the Royal Thai Armed Forces strictly adhere to international standards and place the utmost importance on the welfare of all military personnel, especially those on the front lines who sacrifice their lives in defense of the nation.Immediately following the cessation of hostilities, Thai operational units conduct rapid search and recovery missions for the wounded and the dead, in accordance with military medical protocols and comprehensive identification procedures. Deceased personnel are honored with full military funerals, state decorations, and financial support is provided to their families in recognition of their bravery.Support for the families of the fallen continues well beyond the ceremony, including educational assistance for their children and access to all entitled benefits, to ensure their long-term stability and livelihood. Wounded soldiers receive the highest standard of medical care at Thai military hospitals until they fully recover.These efforts are not merely the fulfillment of duty, but a profound expression of respect for the valor and sacrifice of every brave soldier who has laid down their life in defense of the nation’s sovereignty.For us, “The honor of a soldier is the pride and dignity of the nation.”The Royal Thai Armed Forces therefore call upon the Cambodian government and military to uphold their obligations under international law and to treat their own fallen soldiers with humanity and honor.No soldier who served their nation should ever be left to rot in disgrace on the battlefield.This situation draws a clear contrast:“One side honors its fallen heroes. The other side chooses to abandon them.”It prompts a sobering question:“Does Cambodia truly respect those who died defending their country — or does it prioritize political convenience over the dignity of its own troops?"#ไทยนี้รักสงบแต่ถึงรบไม่ขลาด#สดุดีทหารกล้า#กัมพูชายิงก่อน#HonorOurSoldiers#GenevaConventions#InternationalHumanitarianLaw#เกียรติศักดิ์ทหารคือเกียรติศักดิ์แผ่นดิน#TruthFromThailand#ทหารมีไว้เพื่อปกป้องอธิปไตย#เขมรทอดทิ้งทหารตัวเอง