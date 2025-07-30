"มาริษ" ต่อสายรมว.กต.ญี่ปุ่น แจงไทยจริงใจมุ่งแก้ปัญหากัมพูชาด้วยกลไกทวิภาคี-สันติวิธีมาตลอด

วันนี้ (30ก.ค.) นายมาริษ เสงี่ยมพงษ์ รัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงการต่างประเทศ หารือทางโทรศัพท์กับนายอิวายะ ทาเกชิ รัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงการต่างประเทศของประเทศญี่ปุ่น ซึ่งได้โทรศัพท์มาแสดงความห่วงกังวลต่อสถานการณ์ชายแดนระหว่างไทย-กัมพูชา และสอบถามเกี่ยวกับความคืบหน้าล่าสุดต่าง ๆนายมาริษ ได้ใช้โอกาสนี้ชี้แจงข้อเท็จจริงเกี่ยวกับสถานการณ์ และย้ำถึงความมุ่งมั่นของไทยที่จะแก้ปัญหาด้วยกลไกทวิภาคีที่ไทยกับกัมพูชามีอยู่ ด้วยความจริงใจและโดยสันติวิธีมาโดยตลอด ซึ่ง รัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงการต่างประเทศของญี่ปุ่น สนับสนุนแนวทางการดำเนินการของไทย และเห็นว่า หากทุกฝ่ายเห็นพ้อง ญี่ปุ่นก็พร้อมที่จะมีบทบาทช่วยแก้ไขสถานการณ์ต่อไปในฐานะมิตรประเทศของไทยนอกจากนี้ ทั้งสองฝ่ายยังได้แลกเปลี่ยนมุมมองเกี่ยวกับการส่งเสริมความร่วมมือระหว่างไทย - ญี่ปุ่นอย่างรอบด้าน โดยเฉพาะด้านเศรษฐกิจ การค้า และการลงทุนด้วย และนายมาริษ ยังได้เชิญ รัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงการต่างประเทศของญี่ปุ่นเยือนผระเทศไทยเพื่อให้ความร่วมมือต่าง ๆ ให้มีผลเป็นรูปธรรมH.E. Mr. Maris Sangiampongsa Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of Thailand had a telephone conversation with H.E. Mr. IWAYA Takeshi, Foreign Minister of Japan, who called to express his concerns about the Thai - Cambodia border situation, and inquired about the latest developments.H.E. Mr.Maris Sangiampongsa used this opportunity to clarify the truth about the situation, and reiterated Thailand’s continued determination to resolve the issue with bilateral mechanisms that exist between Thailand and Cambodia, through peaceful means and in good faith. FM IWAYA supported Thailand’s efforts, and expressed Japan’s readiness to support efforts in resolving the issue, as a friend of Thailand.Furthermore, both sides also exchanged views on promoting Thai - Japanese cooperation in various sectors, especially in trade and investment. H.E. Mr.Maris Sangiampongsa invited FM IWAYA to visit Thailand in the near future to concretize such cooperation.