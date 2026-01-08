ดราม่าช่างภาพวัดอรุณฯ บานปลาย วัดออกแถลงการณ์ ยืนยันเร่งจัดระเบียบจริงจัง

จากกรณี ปอนด์ กฤษดา ผู้บริหารค่าย Be On Cloud และนักแสดง อาโป ณัฐวิญญ์ (Apo Nattawin) ที่เจอ ช่างภาพ "เจ้าถิ่น" ไล่ให้นักท่องเที่ยวอื่นออกจากเฟรมเพื่อถ่ายรูปให้ลูกค้าตัวเอง ทำให้เกิดดราม่าทางวัดอรุณฯ และเจ้าหน้าที่ตำรวจได้รับทราบเรื่องแล้ว และกำลังอยู่ในขั้นตอนรวบรวมข้อมูลเพื่อจัดระเบียบปัญหาดังกล่าวอย่างจริงจังอย่างไรก็ตาม เมื่อวันที่ 7 ม.ค. “วัดอรุณราชวราราม” ได้ออกมาโพสต์ข้อความชี้แจงประเด็นดังกล่าว“แถลงการณ์วัดอรุณราชวราราม”วัดอรุณราชวราราม ในฐานะศาสนสถานสำคัญและแหล่งท่องเที่ยวระดับโลก ซึ่งมีพุทธศาสนิกชนและนักท่องเที่ยวเดินทางมาเยี่ยมชมเป็นจำนวนมากในแต่ละวัน วัดตระหนักถึงความจำเป็นในการปรับตัวและจัดระเบียบการบริหารจัดการพื้นที่ให้เหมาะสมกับบริบททางสังคมและการท่องเที่ยวที่เปลี่ยนแปลงไปจากกรณีที่เกิดปรากฏการณ์ทางสังคมเกี่ยวกับการให้บริการถ่ายภาพภายในบริเวณวัด ทางวัดขออภัยในความไม่สบายใจที่เกิดขึ้นแก่ผู้ที่เกี่ยวข้องจากเหตุการณ์ดังกล่าว และขอขอบคุณผู้ที่ได้นำประเด็นดังกล่าวมาเผยแพร่ ซึ่งช่วยสะท้อนข้อคิดเห็นและนำไปสู่การทบทวนแนวทางการดูแลจัดการพื้นที่ของทางวัดให้เหมาะสมยิ่งขึ้น โดยปัจจุบันวัดมีนักท่องเที่ยวเฉลี่ยประมาณวันละ 10,000 คน มีช่างภาพที่คอยบริการถ่ายภาพภายในบริเวณวัดที่มีสังกัดจากร้านชุดไทย จะต้องผ่านการฝึกอบรมด้านมารยาทและแนวปฏิบัติที่เหมาะสมตามกฎระเบียบของวัด จึงจะอนุญาตให้ถ่ายภาพภายในบริเวณวัดได้เพื่อส่งเสริมภาพลักษณ์ที่ดีของวัดอรุณราชวราราม และภาพลักษณ์ของการท่องเที่ยวไทยโดยรวม ทางวัดร่วมกับสถานีตำรวจนครบาลบางกอกใหญ่ สำนักงานเขตบางกอกใหญ่ และตำรวจท่องเที่ยว ได้ทำความเข้าใจกับผู้ประกอบการ ช่างภาพ เจ้าหน้าที่ของวัดอรุณราชวราราม ถึงนโยบายการดำเนินงานของทางวัด เพื่อสร้างความเข้าใจอันดี ความเป็นระเบียบเรียบร้อย และความร่วมมือในการดูแลวัดให้เหมาะสมเพื่อให้เกิดประโยชน์ต่อส่วนรวม“Statement from Wat Arun Ratchawararam Ratchaworamahawihan”Wat Arun Ratchawararam, as an important religious site and a world-renowned tourist destination that welcomes a large number of worshippers and visitors each day, recognizes the need to adapt and to organize the management of its premises in a manner appropriate to the evolving social and tourism context.In relation to the recent social attention regarding photography services within the Temple grounds, the Temple sincerely apologizes for any inconvenience or discomfort that may have been experienced by those concerned. The Temple would also like to express its appreciation to those who have shared this matter publicly, as their perspectives have helped reflect valuable viewpoints and have contributed to a review of the Temple’s approach to managing and caring for its premises in an appropriate manner. At present, the Temple receives an average of approximately 10,000 visitors per day. Photographers who provide photography services within the Temple grounds are affiliated with Thai costume rental shops and are required to undergo training in proper conduct and appropriate practices in accordance with the Temple’s regulations before being permitted to provide photography services within the Temple.In order to promote the appropriate atmosphere of Wat Arun Ratchawararam, alongside the positive image of Thailand’s tourism, the Temple, in collaboration with the Bangkok Yai Metropolitan Police Station, the Bangkok Yai District Office, and the Tourist Police, has communicated its operational policies to operators, photographers, and Temple staff. This aims to foster mutual understanding, maintain order and appropriateness, and encourage cooperation in caring for the Temple in a manner that benefits the public and supports Thailand’s tourism.