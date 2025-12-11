ผู้พันเบิร์ดซัดแรง! ฝากถึง ‘ฮุน เซน-ฮุน มาเนต’ ชี้กัมพูชาใช้ประชาชนเป็นโล่ อัดไร้เกียรติทหาร-ไร้ความซื่อตรงตามแบบเวสต์พอยต์

วันนี้ (11 ธ.ค.) ผู้พันเบิร์ด หรือ พลโท วันชนะ สวัสดี รองโฆษกกองบัญชาการกองทัพไทย ได้ออกมาโพสต์ข้อความถึงสองพ่อลูก “ฮุน เซน” และ "ฮุน มาเนต" โดยเริ่มจากตัวพ่อ ว่า“ข้อความฝากถึง ฮุนเซน พ่อ ฮุน มาเนต1. วิเคราะห์ภูมิประเทศแนวปะทะ ฝั่งไทยเป็นป่าและภูเขา การตั้งฐานทหารจึงอยู่กับป่าส่วนฝั่งเขมร มีการนำบ้านคนมาตั้งประชิดชายแดน การตั้งฐานทหารของเขมรจึงใช้บ้านคน อาคารเป็นฐานทหาร ที่ตั้งยิงอาวุธและศูนย์ควบคุมอาวุธ (ใช้ประชาชนเป็นโล่)2. จากข้อ1 การปฏิบัติการของไทย เราใช้หลักป้องกันตนเอง และเมื่อพิสูจน์ทราบได้อย่างชัดเจนว่าจะมีภัยคุกคามกำลังจะเกิดขึ้นเราจึงต้องทำลายภัยคุกคามนั้น 3. จากข้อ 2 นั่นหมายความว่าถ้าภัยคุกคามที่จะเกิดขึ้นในระยะเวลาอันใกล้อยู่ที่บ้านใครเราก็ทำลายภัยคุกคามนั้น4. จากข้อ 3 อาวุธยิงระยะไกลของเขมรก่อนหน้านี้ใช้ป้องกันฮุนเซน ที่พนมเปญ ถ้าพิสูจน์ทราบได้ว่าจะเป็นภัยคุกคามในระยะเวลาอันใกล้เราก็ทำลาย5. จากข้อ 4 เมื่อฮุนเซนรักตัวกลัวตาย ก็มีความจำเป็นที่ต้องขยับอาวุธยิงระยะไกลนั้นให้ห่างจากตัวเองไว้6. จากข้อ 5 เพราะปัจจุบันฮุนเซนกำลังตกที่นั่งลำบากทั้งศึกภายในและภายนอก ที่ สั่นคลอนอำนาจของฮุนเซน7. จากข้อ 6 เราจึงไม่เห็นพี่เลี้ยงจากต่างประเทศออกตัวแรงเพื่อปกป้องเขมรเท่าครั้งก่อน8. จากข้อ 7 เพราะถ้าประเทศใดออกตัวปกป้องเขมรก็เท่ากับเห็นด้วยกับสแกมเมอร์9. จากข้อ 8 บีบให้ฮุนเซนต้องกลายเป็นหมาใกล้จนตรอกที่จะเลือกวิธีสกปรกตามสันดานเดิม ด้วยการยิงระยะไกลทำร้ายประชาชนชาวไทยผู้บริสุทธิ์ และจะอ้างว่าทำลายที่ตั้งทางทหารของไทย10. จากข้อ 9 เขมรจะอ้างแบบนี้ไม่ได้เพราะทหารไทยไม่ได้ใช้ประชาชนเป็นโล่มนุษย์ และเราทำการรบด้วยศักดิ์ศรีของความเป็นทหาร ตามข้อ 1Message to Hun Sen, father of Hun Manet1. An analysis of the terrain along the line of contact shows that the Thai side consists of forests and mountainous areas, which naturally places Thai military bases within forested terrain. In contrast, the Cambodian side has deliberately built civilian houses right next to the border. As a result, Cambodian military bases are embedded within civilian homes and buildings, using them as firing positions and weapons-control centers, effectively using civilians as human shields.2. Based on Point 1, Thailand’s military operations are grounded in the principle of self-defense. When there is clear and verified evidence of an imminent threat, we are obligated to neutralize that threat.3. From Point 2, this means that if an imminent threat is positioned at anyone’s house, that threat will be neutralized — regardless of where it is located.4. Regarding Point 3, Cambodia’s long-range weapons were previously positioned to protect Hun Sen in Phnom Penh. If credible intelligence indicates that such weapons present an imminent threat, we will destroy them.5. From Point 4, because Hun Sen prioritizes his own safety above all else, he has no choice but to move those long-range weapons farther away from himself.6. From Point 5, Hun Sen is currently cornered by both internal and external crises that are shaking the foundations of his power.7. As stated in Point 6, we therefore do not see foreign patrons stepping forward strongly to defend Cambodia as they did in the past.8. From Point 7, any country that openly defends Cambodia at this moment would appear to be supporting a scammer.9. From Point 8, Hun Sen is being pushed into behaving like a cornered animal, resorting to his old, dirty methods — launching long-range attacks that deliberately harm innocent Thai civilians while attempting to claim that he is striking Thai military positions.10. From Point 9, Cambodia cannot make such claims, because the Thai military does not use civilians as human shields. Our operations are conducted with the honor and professional standards of soldiers, as established in Point 1.“ต่อมาผู้พันเบิร์ดได้ฝากข้อความถึง “ฮุน มาเนต“ ว่า”ข้อความฝากถึง ฮุน มาเนต ลูกฮุนเซนทหารไทยรบด้วยศักดิ์ศรีของความเป็นทหาร เรายึดหลักการรบตามกติกาของสุภาพบุรุษในสนามรบธงชาติคู่ศึกเราไม่ทำลายเหยียบย่ำ คู่ศึกยอมแพ้วางอาวุธ เราจับเป็นเชลย ไม่ฆ่าคนไม่มีทางสู้ ไม่พร้อมสู้ ไม่มีอาวุธแต่การกระทำตรงข้ามจากนี้ เราเห็นจากทหารเขมรที่ทำร้ายเข่นฆ่าประชาชนชาวไทยผู้บริสุทธิ์ ไม่จับถืออาวุธต่อสู้ สะท้อนทัศนคติผู้นำของกองทัพอย่างฮุน มาเนต คำขอโทษสักคำไม่เคยได้ยิน เฉไฉและกลบเกลื่อนเกียรติศักดิ์ความเป็นทหารที่ ทำผิดก็กล้ายอมรับผิดมันหายไปไหนหมดสิ้น ไม่สมกับการไปร่ำไปเรียนมาจากโรงเรียนนายร้อยเวสต์พอยต์ หรือเวลาการเล่าเรียนที่นั่นไม่สามารถขัดเกลากำพืดเดิมได้เลยผมพยายามจะเข้าใจว่า ฮุน มาเนต ตอนนี้ไม่ใช่ทหารแล้ว แต่เป็นนักการเมือง อันนี้ก็เข้าใจไม่ได้เลยเช่นกันเพราะ ร.ร.แห่งนี้ เป็นต้นตำรับกฎและระบบเกียรติศักดิ์ (Hornor Code & Hornor System) ปลูกฝังและยึดถือกันในสถาบันทหารทั่วโลกและต้องยึดถือตลอดชีวิต ย้ำอีกครั้ง ตลอดชีวิต กฎข้อแรกคือ ไม่โกหก ไม่เฉไฉ ยิ่งฮุน มาเนตเป็นผู้นำทางการเมือง ยิ่งสมควรเป็นที่คาดหวังในความซื่อตรงจากประชาชนเพราะเป็นผู้ที่ต้องตัดสินใจใช้กำลังทหารและกำหนดเป้าหมายของชาติ เป็นผู้ที่ประชาชนไว้วางใจ จึงเลือกขึ้นมา (อันนี้ผมไม่แน่ใจว่าพ่อเลือกมาหรือประชาชนเลือกมา)ดังนั้น โลกจะยังคาดหวัง เกียรติศักดิ์ จาก Westpointer (ศิษย์เก่าจาก ร.ร.นายร้อย West Point) ได้อยู่หรือไม่ ศิษย์เก่าและศิษย์ปัจจุบันจะว่าอย่างไร ฮุน มาเนตคือคำตอบนั้นMessage to Hun Manet, son of Hun SenThai soldiers fight with the honour and dignity of true warriors. We adhere strictly to the gentleman’s rules of the battlefield. We do not desecrate or trample the enemy’s national flag. When opposing troops surrender and lay down their weapons, we take them as prisoners of war. We do not kill those who cannot fight back, who are unarmed, or who are not prepared to engage in combat.Yet what we see from Cambodian forces is the complete opposite — the killing and harming of innocent Thai civilians who carry no weapons and pose no threat. This reflects the mindset and values of the military leadership under Hun Manet. Not once have we heard a single apology. Only evasion, denial, and an attempt to bury the honour of what a soldier should be. When a soldier commits wrongdoing, true honour is to admit it. Where has that honour gone? Was it never taught, or did all the lessons disappear despite the years spent at the United States Military Academy at West Point? Or perhaps such an education could not refine what lies beneath the surface.I try to understand that Hun Manet is now no longer a soldier but a politician. Yet even that is difficult to comprehend because West Point is the birthplace of the Honour Code and Honour System — principles upheld by military institutions around the world and expected to guide one’s conduct for life. I repeat: for life.The first rule: Do not lie. Do not evade.Especially for a political leader who commands the use of military force and determines the direction of the nation, integrity should be the quality citizens expect most. A leader is entrusted by the people — although in this case, I am not entirely sure whether it was the people who chose you, or your father.Therefore, the question remains:Can the world still expect honour from a Westpointer?What will the alumni and current cadets say?Hun Manet — you are the answer to that question.“