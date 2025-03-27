20 ภาพ AI สไตล์ "Studio Ghibli" ที่ดีที่สุดบน X พร้อมวิธีทำ

ใครที่ท่องโลกออนไลน์โดยเฉพาะบนแพลตฟอร์ม X (หรือ Twitter เดิม) เชื่อว่าต้องเห็นกองทัพภาพสไตล์อนิเมะสีสันสดใส ลายเส้นนุ่มละมุน คล้ายหลุดออกมาจากสตูดิโอจิบลิ (Studio Ghibli) ถูกส่งต่อไปทั่ว เทรนด์ที่กำลังฮิตนี้ไม่ใช่ภาพยนตร์อนิเมะเรื่องใหม่ แต่เป็นผลงานที่สร้างขึ้นจากฟีเจอร์ใหม่ล่าสุดของ OpenAI ที่มาพร้อมกับโมเดล GPT-4o ซึ่งเป็นรุ่นอัปเกรดของ ChatGPT
สตูดิโอจิบลิที่เราพูดถึงนี้คือผู้สร้างสรรค์ภาพยนตร์อนิเมะระดับตำนานมากมาย ไม่ว่าจะเป็น Princess Mononoke, The Boy and the Heron (เด็กชายกับนกกระเรียน) และ My Neighbor Totoro (โทโทโร่เพื่อนรัก) ซึ่งลายเส้นอันเป็นเอกลักษณ์เหล่านี้กำลังถูกนำมาแปลงโฉมภาพถ่ายต่างๆ อย่างสนุกสนาน จนฟีเจอร์นี้ได้รับความนิยมถล่มทลาย และทำให้ผู้ใช้แบบฟรียังต้องรอไปก่อน
ฟีเจอร์ไวรัลนี้มาใน GPT-4o ซึ่งจัดเต็มความสามารถในการสร้างภาพแบบ "native image generation" โดยก่อนหน้านี้ ChatGPT สามารถสร้างภาพจากข้อความที่ผู้ใช้ป้อนได้ก็จริง แต่เบื้องหลังนั้นต้องส่งคำสั่งไปยังโมเดล DALL-E 3 อีกทอด แต่สำหรับ GPT-4o นั้นถูกออกแบบมาให้เป็นโมเดลแบบ "omni" หรือรอบด้าน คือถูกฝึกฝนมาบนข้อมูลที่หลากหลาย ไม่ว่าจะเป็นข้อความ โค้ด รูปภาพ และคาดการณ์กันว่าอาจรวมถึงวิดีโอและเสียงด้วย ทำให้สามารถเข้าใจสื่อเหล่านี้ได้อย่างลึกซึ้ง มองเห็นความเชื่อมโยง และสร้างสรรค์ภาพตามที่ได้รับคำสั่งอย่างแม่นยำ โดยไม่ต้องพึ่งพารุ่นอื่นอีกต่อไป
tremendous alpha right now in sending your wife photos of yall converted to studio ghibli anime pic.twitter.com/FROszdFSfN— Grant Slatton (@GrantSlatton) March 25, 2025
Now you can turn your pictures into Studio Ghibli with Chat GPT 4o, it’s insanely good! 🤯
Prompt: “Turn this into Studio Ghibli style” (Then attach the image.)
The results are amazing: pic.twitter.com/8Y5vavnOyo— Mina | Digital Nomad | Travel Consultant (@nomadicmina) March 26, 2025
Alright close enough lol.
Here's my Studio Ghibli Anime Image Generations using ChatGPT's new Image Generator. pic.twitter.com/WD1ajGzlgV— AiTechRealm (@AiTechRealm) March 27, 2025
3. Convert photos in Studio Ghibli Anime style
Prompt: Create an image of me and transform this photo into Studio Ghibli style pic.twitter.com/qViQAPmmkc— MayorkingAI (@MayorKingAI) March 26, 2025
ngl open ai has cooked this time
prompt: studio ghibli style anime pic.twitter.com/ekszjshUCA— Rahul Dubey (@iRahullDubey) March 26, 2025
ศิลปินจิบลิ AI เปิดใช้งานไม่ยุ่งยาก โดยผู้ใช้งาน ChatGPT Plus หรือ Pro ที่เลือกใช้โมเดล GPT-4o เพียงแค่กดปุ่ม "+" ตรงช่องพิมพ์ข้อความ ก็สามารถอัปโหลดรูปภาพที่ต้องการ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นรูปถ่ายตัวเอง รูปเพื่อน หรือรูปอะไรก็ได้ แล้วสั่งให้ AI แปลงโฉมรูปนั้นให้อยู่ในสไตล์ของสตูดิโอจิบลิ หรือจะระบุสไตล์อื่นๆ ที่ต้องการก็ได้
ตัวอย่างเช่น เมื่อลองอัปโหลดรูปตัวเองกับเพื่อน แล้วพิมพ์ว่า "เปลี่ยนทุกคนในรูปนี้ให้เป็นสไตล์อนิเมชั่นของสตูดิโอจิบลิ" หรือ make all people in the style of a Studio Ghibli animation เพียงไม่กี่วินาที เราก็จะได้ผลลัพธ์ที่น่าทึ่งและขำขันออกมา แถมยังรองรับการอัปโหลดหลายรูปพร้อมกันเพื่อรวมเป็นภาพเดียวได้ด้วย
สำหรับผู้ใช้งานฟรี โอกาสได้สัมผัสฟีเจอร์นี้ยังต้องรอไปก่อน โดยข่าวล่าสุดจากแซม อัลต์แมน (Sam Altman) ผู้ร่วมก่อตั้งและ CEO ของ OpenAI แจ้งว่าการเปิดใช้งานฟีเจอร์สร้างภาพนี้สำหรับผู้ใช้งานฟรีนั้นอาจต้องเลื่อนออกไปก่อน เนื่องจากกระแสตอบรับจากผู้ใช้งานแบบเสียเงินนั้นสูงเกินความคาดหมายมาก ทำให้เซิร์ฟเวอร์อาจรับภาระหนักเกินไป
ในขณะที่ฟีเจอร์นี้ได้รับความนิยม แต่ก็มีอีกด้านที่น่าสนใจเพราะผู้ก่อตั้งสตูดิโอจิบลิเองอย่าง ฮายาโอะ มิยาซากิ (Hayao Miyazaki) อาจจะไม่ค่อยปลื้มกับเทคโนโลยี AI เนื่องจากในสารคดีปี 2016 มีฉากที่น่าจดจำคือมิยาซากิแสดงความรู้สึกรังเกียจอย่างเห็นได้ชัดต่ออนิเมชั่นที่สร้างโดย AI ซึ่งก็เป็นโมเดลของ OpenAI นี่เอง
Saratoga Water Guy and JD Vance in Studio Ghibli Style? single best AI release since og ChatGPT pic.twitter.com/n0RoXJfDHt— Jan Kortmann (@kotrmannjan) March 26, 2025
Open Ai GPT 4o Studio Ghibli is pretty cool pic.twitter.com/y7KbHTk0WW— Clem Ziroli III (@ClemZiroli) March 26, 2025
I wrote about OpenAI's viral Studio Ghibli moment today, and what it means for the company's ongoing AI copyright lawsuits.
Come for the analysis, stay for pictures of my dog. pic.twitter.com/0nOdWHOQaU— Max Zeff (@ZeffMax) March 27, 2025
If anyone want to try Studio Ghibli then here is the prompt for ChatGPT 4o: "Create Studio Ghibli Style Image".
Upload any picture and give this prompt. pic.twitter.com/Y6ra9WWwxm— Hardik Shah (@AIStockSavvy) March 26, 2025
Studio Ghibli AI filter is good. pic.twitter.com/MTyhcdPQqO— A (@AWBurns91) March 26, 2025
นอกจากนี้ ประเด็นเรื่องข้อมูลที่ OpenAI ใช้ในการฝึกฝน AI สร้างภาพก็ยังคงเป็นความลับ ทำให้เกิดข้อสงสัยว่าอาจมีข้อมูลที่มีลิขสิทธิ์รวมอยู่ด้วย แม้ว่าการเลียนแบบสไตล์โดยทั่วไปจะไม่ถือว่าเป็นการละเมิดลิขสิทธิ์ในสหรัฐฯ แต่ก็อาจสร้างความไม่พอใจให้กับแฟนๆ ของอนิเมชั่นต้นฉบับได้เช่นกัน
ไม่ว่าจะมีผลกระทบใดอาจเกิดขึ้น แต่มีกลุ่มผู้ใช่จำนวนมากที่เปิดใจรับสิ่งใหม่และสนุกกับฟีเจอร์นี้อย่างเต็มที่ โดยนอกจาก 10 ภาพที่ดีที่สุดด้านบน อีก 10 ภาพ AI สไตล์ "Studio Ghibli" ที่ดีที่สุดซึ่งเครื่องมือของ OpenAI ได้สร้างและถูกเผยแพร่บน X มีดังต่อไปนี้
AI generated Makoto Shinkai style and Studio Ghibli style images, which one do you like?#MOMOLAND#ChatGPT pic.twitter.com/bVoEDaOjIC— gato_sailor (@GatoSailor) March 26, 2025
If you're a fan of Studio Ghibli's iconic art style, now AI can convert your photo to a Studio Ghibli art style. If you've already try ChatGPT, you require to upgrade your account (Get plus) to get the feature. So here's the free alternative using Grok AI #StudioGhibli #AIArt pic.twitter.com/46bI5CCUsl— Qifni Yasa' A.S. (@qifni19) March 27, 2025
ChatGPT 4o image recreation.
Styles:
Studio Ghibli
American Dad
Rick and Morty pic.twitter.com/wPM0Hm3nPK— Salami (@CuredSausage) March 26, 2025
studio ghibli-style pictures in chatgpt are so, so good pic.twitter.com/zEXR06ocDo— chidi (@chidiwilliams__) March 26, 2025
This is crazy. ChatGPT 4o image recreation.
Styles:
Studio Ghibli
Wallace and Gromit
Rick and Morty
Attack on Titan pic.twitter.com/9F9NX12QYP— Tatum Turn Up (Villain arc) (@tatumturnup) March 26, 2025
every time Hayao Miyazaki sees another Studio Ghibli'fied meme on X #ChatGPT #Ghibli pic.twitter.com/lUBhKU4UnW— GenMagnetic (@GenMagnetic) March 26, 2025
I let my cat try the Ghibli Studio style!
/ Image style change: ChatGPT 4o.
/ Image to video + sound effects: VideoTube. pic.twitter.com/XNw7nBsBhj— Mia Taylor@AIArt (@ammiamia_) March 26, 2025
Ahora ChatGPT nos permite hacer nuevas versiones de nuestras imágenes. Esta es al estilo Studio Ghibli 🙃 aquí os dejo el prompt:
“ Puedes hacer una nueva versión de esta imagen pero al estilo estudio Ghibli?”#chatgpt pic.twitter.com/zxMgTFjLfT— GCtech (@gc_tech8) March 26, 2025
chatgpt draw me like one of your studio ghibli girls pic.twitter.com/gN1viDGzLR— Mia 🦋 (@miaferrariii) March 26, 2025
ChatGPT 4o Image Generation is Wild
It's so easy to edit your photos.
Prompt: "Convert this photo to a studio ghibli style anime" pic.twitter.com/MfYcnPOK4D— Poonam Soni (@CodeByPoonam) March 26, 2025