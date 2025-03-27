20 ภาพ AI สไตล์ "Studio Ghibli" ที่ดีที่สุดบน X พร้อมวิธีทำ

<br/><img src="https://mpics.mgronline.com/pics/Images/568000002942301.JPEG" data-width="1024" data-height="538"><br/>ใครที่ท่องโลกออนไลน์โดยเฉพาะบนแพลตฟอร์ม X (หรือ Twitter เดิม) เชื่อว่าต้องเห็นกองทัพภาพสไตล์อนิเมะสีสันสดใส ลายเส้นนุ่มละมุน คล้ายหลุดออกมาจากสตูดิโอจิบลิ (Studio Ghibli) ถูกส่งต่อไปทั่ว เทรนด์ที่กำลังฮิตนี้ไม่ใช่ภาพยนตร์อนิเมะเรื่องใหม่ แต่เป็นผลงานที่สร้างขึ้นจากฟีเจอร์ใหม่ล่าสุดของ OpenAI ที่มาพร้อมกับโมเดล GPT-4o ซึ่งเป็นรุ่นอัปเกรดของ ChatGPT<br/><br/>สตูดิโอจิบลิที่เราพูดถึงนี้คือผู้สร้างสรรค์ภาพยนตร์อนิเมะระดับตำนานมากมาย ไม่ว่าจะเป็น Princess Mononoke, The Boy and the Heron (เด็กชายกับนกกระเรียน) และ My Neighbor Totoro (โทโทโร่เพื่อนรัก) ซึ่งลายเส้นอันเป็นเอกลักษณ์เหล่านี้กำลังถูกนำมาแปลงโฉมภาพถ่ายต่างๆ อย่างสนุกสนาน จนฟีเจอร์นี้ได้รับความนิยมถล่มทลาย และทำให้ผู้ใช้แบบฟรียังต้องรอไปก่อน<br/><br/>ฟีเจอร์ไวรัลนี้มาใน GPT-4o ซึ่งจัดเต็มความสามารถในการสร้างภาพแบบ "native image generation" โดยก่อนหน้านี้ ChatGPT สามารถสร้างภาพจากข้อความที่ผู้ใช้ป้อนได้ก็จริง แต่เบื้องหลังนั้นต้องส่งคำสั่งไปยังโมเดล DALL-E 3 อีกทอด แต่สำหรับ GPT-4o นั้นถูกออกแบบมาให้เป็นโมเดลแบบ "omni" หรือรอบด้าน คือถูกฝึกฝนมาบนข้อมูลที่หลากหลาย ไม่ว่าจะเป็นข้อความ โค้ด รูปภาพ และคาดการณ์กันว่าอาจรวมถึงวิดีโอและเสียงด้วย ทำให้สามารถเข้าใจสื่อเหล่านี้ได้อย่างลึกซึ้ง มองเห็นความเชื่อมโยง และสร้างสรรค์ภาพตามที่ได้รับคำสั่งอย่างแม่นยำ โดยไม่ต้องพึ่งพารุ่นอื่นอีกต่อไป<br/><br/><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">tremendous alpha right now in sending your wife photos of yall converted to studio ghibli anime <a href="https://t.co/FROszdFSfN">pic.twitter.com/FROszdFSfN</a>— Grant Slatton (@GrantSlatton) <a href="https://twitter.com/GrantSlatton/status/1904631016356274286?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 25, 2025</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><br/><br/><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Now you can turn your pictures into Studio Ghibli with Chat GPT 4o, it’s insanely good! 🤯<br/><br/>Prompt: “Turn this into Studio Ghibli style” (Then attach the image.)<br/><br/>The results are amazing: <a href="https://t.co/8Y5vavnOyo">pic.twitter.com/8Y5vavnOyo</a>— Mina | Digital Nomad | Travel Consultant (@nomadicmina) <a href="https://twitter.com/nomadicmina/status/1904948645809574283?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 26, 2025</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><br/><br/><blockquote class="twitter-tweet"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">Alright close enough lol.<br/><br/>Here's my Studio Ghibli Anime Image Generations using ChatGPT's new Image Generator. <a href="https://t.co/WD1ajGzlgV">pic.twitter.com/WD1ajGzlgV</a>— AiTechRealm (@AiTechRealm) <a href="https://twitter.com/AiTechRealm/status/1905102562027868525?ref_src=twsrc%5Etfw">March 27, 2025</a></blockquote> <script async src="https://platform.twitter.com/widgets.js" charset="utf-8"></script><br/><br/><blockquote class="twitter-tweet" data-conversation="none"><p lang="en" dir="ltr">3. 