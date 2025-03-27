xs
20 ภาพ AI สไตล์ "Studio Ghibli" ที่ดีที่สุดบน X พร้อมวิธีทำ

เผยแพร่:   ปรับปรุง:   โดย: ผู้จัดการออนไลน์



ใครที่ท่องโลกออนไลน์โดยเฉพาะบนแพลตฟอร์ม X (หรือ Twitter เดิม) เชื่อว่าต้องเห็นกองทัพภาพสไตล์อนิเมะสีสันสดใส ลายเส้นนุ่มละมุน คล้ายหลุดออกมาจากสตูดิโอจิบลิ (Studio Ghibli) ถูกส่งต่อไปทั่ว เทรนด์ที่กำลังฮิตนี้ไม่ใช่ภาพยนตร์อนิเมะเรื่องใหม่ แต่เป็นผลงานที่สร้างขึ้นจากฟีเจอร์ใหม่ล่าสุดของ OpenAI ที่มาพร้อมกับโมเดล GPT-4o ซึ่งเป็นรุ่นอัปเกรดของ ChatGPT

สตูดิโอจิบลิที่เราพูดถึงนี้คือผู้สร้างสรรค์ภาพยนตร์อนิเมะระดับตำนานมากมาย ไม่ว่าจะเป็น Princess Mononoke, The Boy and the Heron (เด็กชายกับนกกระเรียน) และ My Neighbor Totoro (โทโทโร่เพื่อนรัก) ซึ่งลายเส้นอันเป็นเอกลักษณ์เหล่านี้กำลังถูกนำมาแปลงโฉมภาพถ่ายต่างๆ อย่างสนุกสนาน จนฟีเจอร์นี้ได้รับความนิยมถล่มทลาย และทำให้ผู้ใช้แบบฟรียังต้องรอไปก่อน

ฟีเจอร์ไวรัลนี้มาใน GPT-4o ซึ่งจัดเต็มความสามารถในการสร้างภาพแบบ "native image generation" โดยก่อนหน้านี้ ChatGPT สามารถสร้างภาพจากข้อความที่ผู้ใช้ป้อนได้ก็จริง แต่เบื้องหลังนั้นต้องส่งคำสั่งไปยังโมเดล DALL-E 3 อีกทอด แต่สำหรับ GPT-4o นั้นถูกออกแบบมาให้เป็นโมเดลแบบ "omni" หรือรอบด้าน คือถูกฝึกฝนมาบนข้อมูลที่หลากหลาย ไม่ว่าจะเป็นข้อความ โค้ด รูปภาพ และคาดการณ์กันว่าอาจรวมถึงวิดีโอและเสียงด้วย ทำให้สามารถเข้าใจสื่อเหล่านี้ได้อย่างลึกซึ้ง มองเห็นความเชื่อมโยง และสร้างสรรค์ภาพตามที่ได้รับคำสั่งอย่างแม่นยำ โดยไม่ต้องพึ่งพารุ่นอื่นอีกต่อไป











ศิลปินจิบลิ AI เปิดใช้งานไม่ยุ่งยาก โดยผู้ใช้งาน ChatGPT Plus หรือ Pro ที่เลือกใช้โมเดล GPT-4o เพียงแค่กดปุ่ม "+" ตรงช่องพิมพ์ข้อความ ก็สามารถอัปโหลดรูปภาพที่ต้องการ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นรูปถ่ายตัวเอง รูปเพื่อน หรือรูปอะไรก็ได้ แล้วสั่งให้ AI แปลงโฉมรูปนั้นให้อยู่ในสไตล์ของสตูดิโอจิบลิ หรือจะระบุสไตล์อื่นๆ ที่ต้องการก็ได้

ตัวอย่างเช่น เมื่อลองอัปโหลดรูปตัวเองกับเพื่อน แล้วพิมพ์ว่า "เปลี่ยนทุกคนในรูปนี้ให้เป็นสไตล์อนิเมชั่นของสตูดิโอจิบลิ" หรือ make all people in the style of a Studio Ghibli animation เพียงไม่กี่วินาที เราก็จะได้ผลลัพธ์ที่น่าทึ่งและขำขันออกมา แถมยังรองรับการอัปโหลดหลายรูปพร้อมกันเพื่อรวมเป็นภาพเดียวได้ด้วย

สำหรับผู้ใช้งานฟรี โอกาสได้สัมผัสฟีเจอร์นี้ยังต้องรอไปก่อน โดยข่าวล่าสุดจากแซม อัลต์แมน (Sam Altman) ผู้ร่วมก่อตั้งและ CEO ของ OpenAI แจ้งว่าการเปิดใช้งานฟีเจอร์สร้างภาพนี้สำหรับผู้ใช้งานฟรีนั้นอาจต้องเลื่อนออกไปก่อน เนื่องจากกระแสตอบรับจากผู้ใช้งานแบบเสียเงินนั้นสูงเกินความคาดหมายมาก ทำให้เซิร์ฟเวอร์อาจรับภาระหนักเกินไป

ในขณะที่ฟีเจอร์นี้ได้รับความนิยม แต่ก็มีอีกด้านที่น่าสนใจเพราะผู้ก่อตั้งสตูดิโอจิบลิเองอย่าง ฮายาโอะ มิยาซากิ (Hayao Miyazaki) อาจจะไม่ค่อยปลื้มกับเทคโนโลยี AI เนื่องจากในสารคดีปี 2016 มีฉากที่น่าจดจำคือมิยาซากิแสดงความรู้สึกรังเกียจอย่างเห็นได้ชัดต่ออนิเมชั่นที่สร้างโดย AI ซึ่งก็เป็นโมเดลของ OpenAI นี่เอง











นอกจากนี้ ประเด็นเรื่องข้อมูลที่ OpenAI ใช้ในการฝึกฝน AI สร้างภาพก็ยังคงเป็นความลับ ทำให้เกิดข้อสงสัยว่าอาจมีข้อมูลที่มีลิขสิทธิ์รวมอยู่ด้วย แม้ว่าการเลียนแบบสไตล์โดยทั่วไปจะไม่ถือว่าเป็นการละเมิดลิขสิทธิ์ในสหรัฐฯ แต่ก็อาจสร้างความไม่พอใจให้กับแฟนๆ ของอนิเมชั่นต้นฉบับได้เช่นกัน

ไม่ว่าจะมีผลกระทบใดอาจเกิดขึ้น แต่มีกลุ่มผู้ใช่จำนวนมากที่เปิดใจรับสิ่งใหม่และสนุกกับฟีเจอร์นี้อย่างเต็มที่ โดยนอกจาก 10 ภาพที่ดีที่สุดด้านบน อีก 10 ภาพ AI สไตล์ "Studio Ghibli" ที่ดีที่สุดซึ่งเครื่องมือของ OpenAI ได้สร้างและถูกเผยแพร่บน X มีดังต่อไปนี้





















