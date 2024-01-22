SONP จัด One Day Training พบวิทยากรจาก Malaysiakini แลกเปลี่ยนแนวโน้มอุตสาหกรรมข่าวออนไลน์ในภูมิภาคอาเซียน 2 ก.พ.นี้

สมาคมผู้ผลิตข่าวออนไลน์ (SONP) ร่วมกับกองทุนพัฒนาสื่อปลอดภัยและสร้างสรรค์ ในโครงการความร่วมมือองค์กรสื่อขับเคลื่อนพัฒนาวิชาชีพและส่งเสริมจริยธรรมสื่อเพื่อสร้างระบบนิเวศสื่อปลอดภัยและสร้างสรรค์ จัดให้มีการฝึกอบรม One Day Training แลกเปลี่ยน – เรียนรู้กับกูรูออนไลน์ ประจำปี 2566 ครั้งที่ 3 หัวข้อ “Navigating Change: Strategies for Survival of Online News Providers in the Evolving Media Landscape” ในการจัดอบรมในครั้งนี้ ผู้เข้าร่วมการอบรมจะได้แลกเปลี่ยน ทำความเข้าใจแนวโน้มและความท้าทายในปัจจุบันของอุตสาหกรรมข่าวออนไลน์ในภูมิภาคเอเชียตะวันออกเฉียงใต้, สำรวจกลยุทธ์ที่เป็นนวัตกรรมสำหรับการสร้างและการเผยแพร่เนื้อหาในยุคดิจิทัล, สำรวจแหล่งรายได้ที่แตกต่างกันนอกเหนือจากการโฆษณาแบบเดิม ๆ, แนวทางในการส่งเสริมความร่วมมือและการสร้างเครือข่ายระหว่างผู้ผลิตข่าวออนไลน์การอบรมครั้งนี้ได้รับเกียรติจาก คุณ Chia Ting Ting, CEO of FG Media (Exclusive Business Arm for Malaysiakini Group) Experienced Leader Driving Commercial Success in Media InnovationAs the Chief Executive Officer at FG Media (Business Arm of Malaysiakini Group), Ting Ting is at the forefront of steering the organization toward unparalleled heights in the dynamic and ever-evolving media landscape. With a rich history of proven success and the ability to navigate the complex intersections of media and business, Ting Ting stands as a key architect of the media company's strategic commercial initiatives.Ting Ting's tenure as CEO of FG Media has been characterized by transformative initiatives that have redefined Malaysiakini's commercial landscape. Her key achievements include:Successfully spearheaded initiatives to diversify revenue streams, reducing dependency on traditional advertising and exploring innovative monetization avenues.Forged strategic partnerships with key stakeholders, enhancing the brand's reach and market influence.Implemented data-driven strategies to enhance audience engagement and tailor commercial initiatives to meet the evolving demands of the target market.I.Introduction•Welcome•Understanding Media Landscape•Icebreaker ActivityII.Content Strategy•Building Credibility Through Content•Audience Engagement Techniques•Workshop ActivityIII.Business Model Redesign•Adapting to Change: Case Studies•Diversification and Revenue Streams•DiscussionIV.Monetization Opportunities•Country-specific Challenges and Opportunities•Emerging Trends in Monetization•Workshop ActivityV. Conclusion•Recap of Key Learnings•ClosingRemark : The workshop runs in English, there will be a simultaneous interpreter and headphones provided.หมายเหตุ : การอบรมครั้งนี้บรรยายเป็นภาษาอังกฤษ โดยมีล่ามแปลภาษา (Simultaneous Interpreter) และเครื่องหูฟังให้บริการ (จำนวนจำกัด)โดยการอบรม & Work shop ในครั้งนี้เหมาะสำหรับ Media Executives, Decision Maker, Marketing & Sales Manager - Director, Executive Editor, Head of Online Content Dept. (องค์กรละ 2 ท่าน)