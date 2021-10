แข่งสะสมอาวุธ!อินเดียทดสอบขีปนาวุธข้ามทวีปศักยภาพนิวเคลียร์ ถล่มได้เกือบทุกเป้าหมายในจีน(ชมคลิป)

This is India. A local resident captures the successful test of Agni-5 by DRDO in Odisha. Listen to the audio. Agni-5 can cover targets up to 5,000 km away. The test was conducted from APJ Abdul Kalam Island in Odisha.



October 28, 2021