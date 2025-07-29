“ดร.ธีรภัทร์” ชี้ช่องทวงคืนจังหวัดในกัมพูชา ยกเหตุข้อตกลงวอชิงตัน 1946 เป็นโมฆะ

“ดร.ธีรภัทร์” ชี้ช่องทวงคืนพระตะบอง เสียมราฐ ศรีโสภณ กลับเป็นของไทย เผยข้อตกลงวอชิงตัน ค.ศ.1946 ไม่ได้ผ่านการลงสัตยาบันของสภาไทย ไม่มีผลใช้บังคับ เพราะฉะนั้นทั้ง 3 จังหวัดยังเป็นของไทยตามอนุสัญญาโตเกียว 1941
ดร.ธีรภัทร์ เสรีรังสรรค์ อดีตรัฐมนตรีประจำสำนักนายกรัฐมนตรี อดีตประธานสภาพัฒนาการเมือง โพสต์ข้อความในเฟซบุ๊ก Thirapat Serirangsan เกี่ยวกับแนวทางการทวงคืนจังหวัดในกัมพูชาให้กลับมาเป็นของประเทศไทยว่า “โปรดช่วยกันแชร์ข้อมูลและเรื่องที่เป็นประโยชน์ต่อประเทศไทย ช่วยกันแชร์ให้มากที่สุดเท่าที่ทำได้...
“ข้อตกลงวอชิงตัน ค.ศ.1946(Washington Accord 1946)คือความตกลงระงับกรณีระหว่างประเทศไทยกับประเทศฝรั่งเศส ซึ่งได้ลงนามกัน ณ กรุงวอชิงตัน เมื่อวันที่ 17 พฤศจิกายน ค.ศ.1946(พ.ศ.2489)ซึ่งทำการยกเลิกอนุสัญญากรุงโตกิโอ(กรุงโตเกียว) ฉบับวันที่ 9 พฤษภาคม ค.ศ.1941 เป็นข้อตกลงที่ไม่ผ่านการให้สัตยาบันของรัฐสภา ตามรัฐธรรมนูญแห่งราชอาณาจักรไทย พุทธศักราช 2489 มาตรา 76 ดังนั้นข้อตกลงวอชิงตันจึงไม่สมบูรณ์ ไม่สามารถยกเลิกอนุสัญญากรุงโตกิโอได้
“ด้วยเหตุนี้ พระตะบอง เสียมราฐ ศรีโสภณ จึงยังคงเป็นดินแดนของประเทศไทย ที่เราสามารถสงวนสิทธิ์ในการยึดคืนกลับมาได้โดยชอบด้วยกฎหมายระหว่างประเทศ หรืออย่างน้อยประเทศไทยมีความชอบธรรมที่จะต่อสู้ในเวทีสากลระหว่างประเทศในการเข้าครอบครองดินแดนดังกล่าว
“เพราะฉะนั้น ในสภาวการณ์การสงคราม(ที่ไม่ประกาศ)ระหว่างประเทศไทยกับประเทศกัมพูชาในขณะนี้ จึงเป็นโอกาสที่ประเทศไทยจะสามารถเข้ายึดคืนดินแดนอันประกอบด้วย พระตะบอง เสียมราฐ ศรีโสภณ รวมทั้งประจันตคีรีเขตร์ และปราสาทพระวิหาร(ที่เราสงวนสิทธิ์ในการเรียกร้องคืน)ได้โดยทันที
“ผมขอเรียกร้องต่อฝ่ายกองทัพไทย ทั้งกองทัพบก กองทัพเรือ และกองทัพอากาศอย่าปล่อยโอกาสครั้งนี้ให้หลุดมือไป โดยความอ่อนหัดของรัฐบาลไทย หรือกระทรวงการต่างประเทศไทย
“ในรัชสมัยของพระบาทสมเด็จพระเจ้าอยู่หัว รัชกาลที่ 10 นอกจากเราจะไม่ยอมเสียดินแดนแม้แต่ตารางนิ้วเดียวแล้ว ต้องเป็นการทวงคืนดินแดนที่เราได้สูญเสียไปในอดีตโดยปราศจากความชอบธรรมให้กลับคืนมาด้วย”
ศาสตราจารย์เกียรติคุณ จ่าสิบตรี ดร.ธีรภัทร์ เสรีรังสรรค์
อดีตรัฐมนตรีประจำสำนักนายกรัฐมนตรี
อดีตประธานสภาพัฒนาการเมือง
24 ก.ค. 2568
The 1946 Washington Accord (Washington Accord 1946) was an agreement to resolve a dispute between Thailand and France, signed in Washington D.C. on November 17, 1946 (B.E. 2489). This accord purported to annul the Tokyo Convention of May 9, 1941. However, the Washington Accord was not ratified by the parliament, as required by Section 76 of the Constitution of the Kingdom of Thailand B.E. 2489. Therefore, the Washington Accord is incomplete and could not effectively annul the Tokyo Convention.
For this reason, Battambang, Siem Reap, and Sisophon remain territories of Thailand, and we legitimately reserve the right to reclaim them under international law. Or at the very least, Thailand has the justification to contend in international forums for the possession of these territories.
Therefore, in the current state of undeclared warfare between Thailand and Cambodia, it is an opportunity for Thailand to immediately reclaim the territories comprising Battambang, Siem Reap, Sisophon, as well as Prachantakiree Khet, and Preah Vihear Temple (for which we reserve the right to claim back).
I call upon the Royal Thai Armed Forces – the Royal Thai Army, Royal Thai Navy, and Royal Thai Air Force – not to let this opportunity slip away due to the incompetence of the Thai government or the Ministry of Foreign Affairs. During the reign of His Majesty King Rama X, not only must we not lose even a single square inch of land, but we must also reclaim the territories we unjustly lost in the past.
Professor Emeritus Sergeant Major Dr. Teerapat Serirangsan
Former Minister to the Prime Minister's Office
Former Chairman of the Political Development Council
July 24, 2025
L'Accord de Washington de 1946 (Washington Accord 1946) était un accord visant à résoudre un différend entre la Thaïlande et la France, signé à Washington D.C. le 17 novembre 1946 (2489 B.E.). Cet accord prétendait annuler la Convention de Tokyo du 9 mai 1941. Cependant, l'Accord de Washington n'a pas été ratifié par le parlement, comme l'exige l'article 76 de la Constitution du Royaume de Thaïlande de l'année 2489 B.E. Par conséquent, l'Accord de Washington est incomplet et n'a pas pu annuler efficacement la Convention de Tokyo.
Pour cette raison, Battambang, Siem Reap et Sisophon restent des territoires de la Thaïlande, et nous nous réservons légitimement le droit de les récupérer en vertu du droit international. Ou, à tout le moins, la Thaïlande est justifiée de se battre sur la scène internationale pour la possession de ces territoires.
Par conséquent, dans l'état actuel de guerre non déclarée entre la Thaïlande et le Cambodge, c'est une opportunité pour la Thaïlande de reprendre immédiatement les territoires comprenant Battambang, Siem Reap, Sisophon, ainsi que Prachantakiree Khet et le temple de Preah Vihear (pour lesquels nous nous réservons le droit de réclamer).
J'appelle les Forces Armées Royales Thaïlandaises – l'Armée Royale Thaïlandaise, la Marine Royale Thaïlandaise et l'Armée de l'Air Royale Thaïlandaise – à ne pas laisser passer cette opportunité à cause de l'incompétence du gouvernement thaïlandais ou du Ministère des Affaires Étrangères. Sous le règne de Sa Majesté le Roi Rama X, non seulement nous ne devons pas perdre un seul pouce carré de terre, mais nous devons également récupérer les territoires que nous avons injustement perdus dans le passé.
Professeur Émérite Sergent-Major Dr. Teerapat Serirangsan
Ancien Ministre auprès du Cabinet du Premier Ministre
Ancien Président du Conseil de Développement Politique
24 juillet 2025
**1946年のワシントン協定（Washington Accord 1946）**は、タイとフランス間の紛争を解決するための合意であり、1946年11月17日（仏暦2489年）にワシントンD.C.で署名されました。この協定は、1941年5月9日の東京条約を無効にすることを意図していました。しかし、ワシントン協定は、タイ王国憲法仏暦2489年第76条の規定により、議会による批准を受けていませんでした。したがって、ワシントン協定は不完全であり、東京条約を効果的に無効にすることはできませんでした。
このため、バッタンバン、シェムリアップ、シーソポンは依然としてタイの領土であり、我々は国際法に基づきこれらを合法的に取り戻す権利を留保しています。あるいは少なくとも、タイはこれらの領土の占有について国際的な場で争う正当性を有しています。
したがって、タイとカンボジアの間の現在の（未宣戦の）戦争状態において、タイがバッタンバン、シェムリアップ、シーソポン、さらにプラチャンタキリー・ケート、そしてプレアヴィヒア寺院（我々が返還を要求する権利を留保している）を含む領土を直ちに奪還する機会です。
私はタイ軍、すなわち陸軍、海軍、空軍に対し、タイ政府や外務省の無能によってこの機会を逃さないよう強く求めます。ラーマ10世陛下のご治世において、我々は国土のいかなる一平方インチも失うことを許さないだけでなく、過去に不当に失われた領土を取り戻さなければなりません。
名誉教授 軍曹 ティーラパット・セーリーランサン博士
元首相府大臣
元政治発展評議会議長
2025年7月24日