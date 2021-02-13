xs
xsm
sm
md
lg

นักข่าวต่างชาติรายงาน ม็อบทำน่ารังเกียจ ปะทะตำรวจหน้าศาลฎีกา แม้แกนนำขอให้แยกย้ายก็ตาม

เผยแพร่:   ปรับปรุง:   โดย: ผู้จัดการออนไลน์



ผู้สื่อข่าวสำนักข่าวต่างประเทศ บันทึกคลิปการปะทะระหว่างผู้ชุมนุมกลุ่มราษฎร 2563 กับเจ้าหน้าที่ตำรวจ ที่หน้าศาลฎีกา พร้อมระบุว่า กลายเป็นเรื่องน่าเกลียดอีกครั้ง เนื่องจากผู้ชุมนุมบางคนไม่ยอมออกไป หลังจากแกนนำขอให้ทุกคนแยกย้ายกลับไป

วันนี้ (13 ก.พ.) ทวิตเตอร์ @MayWongCNA ของ น.ส.เมย์ วอง ผู้สื่อข่าวสถานีโทรทัศน์ซีเอ็นเอ (แชนแนล นิวส์ เอเชีย) ซึ่งออกอากาศจากประเทศสิงคโปร์ เผยแพร่ภาพและวิดีโอคลิปเหตุการณ์ที่ผู้ชุมนุมกลุ่มที่เรียกตัวเองว่า คณะราษฎร 2563 ปะทะกับเจ้าหน้าที่ตำรวจที่หน้าศาลฎีกา พร้อมข้อความระบุว่า “#Thailand anti-government protest at #GrandPalace got ugly again as some of them refused to leave after leaders had asked all to disperse. This forced police to move in physically. But no water cannons fired from police.” (การประท้วงต่อต้านรัฐบาลไทยที่พระบรมมหาราชวัง กลายเป็นเรื่องน่าเกลียดอีกครั้ง เนื่องจากผู้ชุมนุมบางคนไม่ยอมออกไป หลังจากแกนนำขอให้ทุกคนแยกย้ายกลับไป นี่บังคับให้ตำรวจต้องเคลื่อนไหว แต่ไม่มีรถฉีดน้ำยิงจากตำรวจ)



นอกจากนี้ ยังโพสต์ภาพบุคคลอย่างน้อย 2 คน ถูกควบคุมตัวไปด้วย ซึ่งผู้สื่อข่าวต่างประเทศคนดังกล่าวยังได้โพสต์ภาพและวิดีโอคลิปเหตุการณ์อีกหลายภาพอีกด้วย



















สำหรับการชุมนุมครั้งนี้เริ่มต้นเมื่อเวลา 15.00 น. ที่อนุสาวรีย์ประชาธิปไตย กลุ่มที่เรียกตัวเองว่าคณะราษฎร 2563 นำโดย น.ส.ปนัสยา สิทธิจิรวัฒนกุล หรือรุ้ง, นายภาณุพงศ์ จาดนอก หรือไมค์ และนายอรรถพล บัวพัฒน์ หรือครูใหญ่ จัดการชุมนุมโดยมีการรื้อถอนไม้ประดับบนอนุสาวรีย์ประชาธิปไตย ก่อนนำผ้าแดงมาห่มโดยรอบอนุสาวรีย์ แล้วเคลื่อนขบวนไปยังศาลหลักเมืองกรุงเทพมหานคร โดยมีข้อเรียกร้องให้ปล่อยตัวแกนนำ 4 คน ได้แก่ นายพริษฐ ชิวารักษ์ หรือเพนกวิน, นายอานนท์ นำภา, นายสมยศ พฤกษาเกษมสุข และนายปติวัฒน์ สาหร่ายแย้ม หรือ หมอลำแบงค์ ภายใน 7 วัน หาไม่เป็นผลจะนัดชุมนุมใหญ่ในวันที่ 20 ก.พ. แต่เมื่อนายอรรถพลประกาศยุติการชุมนุม มวลชนและการ์ดส่วนหนึ่งไม่พอใจ เกิดการปะทะกับเจ้าหน้าที่ดังกล่าว


นักข่าวต่างชาติรายงาน ม็อบทำน่ารังเกียจ ปะทะตำรวจหน้าศาลฎีกา แม้แกนนำขอให้แยกย้ายก็ตาม
นักข่าวต่างชาติรายงาน ม็อบทำน่ารังเกียจ ปะทะตำรวจหน้าศาลฎีกา แม้แกนนำขอให้แยกย้ายก็ตาม
กำลังโหลดความคิดเห็น...