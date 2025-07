"Marvel Rivals" ผุดชุดว่ายน้ำมนุษย์เพลิง สะดุดตาแฟน One Piece

‼️ HUMAN TORCH SWIMSUIT SKIN PREVIEW



Here's our first look at an unreleased Swimsuit Special costume for Human Torch from the Summer Special Gallery Card. This skin is expected to arrive as part of Wave 2 some time after Season 3.0 concludes on Friday, August 8th.#MarvelRivals pic.twitter.com/SONK2G5HW9— Miller Ross (@mmmmmmmmiller) July 17, 2025