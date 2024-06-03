"ดร.เดวิด มกรพงศ์" นักปั้นมือทอง พาเด็กไทยคว้าแชมป์ในเวทีระดับโลก

นักวิจัย นักนวัตกรรม และนักเทคโนโลยี ที่ผลงานเป็นที่ยอมรับในระดับชาติและระดับนานาชาติ ได้แบ่งปันโอกาสในการสร้างผลงานในระดับโลกให้กับเยาวชนรุ่นใหม่ในประเทศไทย ให้เข้าใจ เข้าถึง การทำงานวิจัย นวัตกรรมที่สามารถจับต้องได้จริงและมีประโยชน์ต่อสังคมและเศรษฐกิจ โดยในครั้งนี้เยาวนไทย นวัตกรไทยจากมหาวิทยาลัยหอการค้าไทยได้ 4 รางวัลวิจัยนวัตกรรม ในระดับนานาชาติจาก3 ผลงาน ได้รับรางวัลในระดับนานาชาติในเวทีนานาชาติ "The 35th International Invention, Innovation & Technology Exhibition" (ITEX 2024) ณ กรุงกัวลาลัมเปอร์ สหพันธรัฐมาเลเซียผลงานได้รับรางวัลระดับเหรียญทอง 1 รางวัล ด้วยผลงาน-ระบบปัญญาประดิษฐ์การวัดระดับความสุกของทุเรียนในภูมิภาคร้อนชื้นรางวัลระดับเหรียญเงิน 2 รางวัล ด้วยผลงาน- ชุดตรวจการตกขาวและแยกประเภทของการตกขาวในสุภาพสตรีแบบทดสอบได้ด้วยตนเอง- สกินแคร์แบบสครับที่สามารถกระตุ้นคอลลาเจนและปกป้องมลภาวะและยังได้รับรางวัล Special Prize จาก INNOPA Indonesia Invention and Innovation promotion Association จากประเทศอินโดนีเซียITEX เป็นงานการประกวดและนำเสนอผลงานของนักประดิษฐ์จากประเทศต่างๆ ซึ่งจัดขึ้นมากกว่า 30 ครั้ง ถือเป็นหนึ่งในนิทรรศการการประกวดสิ่งประดิษฐ์นวัตกรรมที่ใหญ่แห่งหนึ่งในเอเชีย และเป็นเวทีที่นักประดิษฐ์และนักวิจัยจากนานาประเทศให้ความสนใจในการเข้าร่วมจัดแสดงผลงานวิจัยและแลกเปลี่ยนประสบการณ์ด้านการวิจัยและการประดิษฐ์คิดค้น จัดโดย Malaysian Invention and Design Society (MINDS) หน่วยงานด้านการส่งเสริมสิ่งประดิษฐ์และการออกแบบของมาเลเซีย ภายใต้การสนับสนุนของกระทรวงการวิจัย เทคโนโลยีและนวัตกรรมแห่งมาเลเซีย ในงานดังกล่าวมีผลงานประดิษฐ์คิดค้นจากทั้งภาครัฐและภาคเอกชน มหาวิทยาลัย สถาบันต่างๆ นักวิจัยและนักประดิษฐ์อิสระจากมาเลเซียและต่างประเทศเข้าร่วมประกวดและจัดแสดง จำนวนกว่า 700 ผลงาน จากกว่า 20 ประเทศ อาทิ เครือรัฐออสเตรเลีย สาธารณรัฐประชาชนจีน สาธารณรัฐเกาหลี สาธารณรัฐอินโดนีเซีย ราชอาณาจักรซาอุดีอาระเบีย รัฐกาตาร์ และประเทศไทยในครั้งนี้ เยาวชนไทยได้ผ่านการเรียนรู้ในการสร้าง ออกแบบนวัตกรรมตั้งแต่ในชั้นเรียน กิจกรรมกลุ่ม และ เก็บข้อมูลวิจัยจริง ใช้เวลากว่า 1ปี ในแต่ละผลงาน เพื่อสร้างต้นแบบ และนวัตกรรมที่ใช้ได้จริง ส่งผลงานให้สำนักงานการวิจัยแห่งชาติ กระทรวงการอุดมศึกษา วิทยาศาสตร์ วิจัยและนวัตกรรม คัดเลือกเป็นผลงานเป็นหนึ่งในตัวแทนประเทศไทยเข้าร่วมแข่งขันในครั้งนี้ และเป็นการเปิดประตูโลกที่กว้างกว่าเดิม ให้กับเยาวชนไทยในการต่อยอดผลงานและการเรียนรู้ของตนเอง เพื่อใป้อนบุคคลากร คุณภาพเข้าสู่ระบบเศรษฐกิจไทยDr. Davids Makararpong, a renowned researcher, innovator, and technologist, recognized both nationally and internationally, has provided young people in Thailand with opportunities to create globally impactful work. His efforts help them understand and engage in research and innovation that are practical and beneficial to society and the economy.Recently, young Thai innovators from the University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce won four international innovation research awards with three projects at "The 35th International Invention, Innovation & Technology Exhibition" (ITEX 2024) in Kuala Lumpur, Malaysia. They received a Gold Medal for their "Artificial Intelligence System for Measuring the Ripeness of Durian in Tropical Regions," two Silver Medals for their "Self-Test Kit for Detecting and Classifying Vaginal Discharge in Women" and "Collagen-Boosting and Pollution-Protective Skincare Scrub," and a Special Prize from the Indonesian Invention and Innovation Promotion Association (INNOPA).ITEX is a significant exhibition showcasing inventions and innovations from around the world, organized over 30 times and recognized as one of Asia's largest innovation exhibitions. This event, held by the Malaysian Invention and Design Society (MINDS) with support from Malaysia's Ministry of Science, Technology and Innovation, featured over 700 projects from more than 20 countries, including Australia, China, South Korea, Indonesia, Saudi Arabia, Qatar, and Thailand.By this achievement , Thai youth spent over a year in classrooms, group activities, and real research to develop practical prototypes and innovations. Their projects were selected by the National Research Council of Thailand to represent the country at ITEX 2024, opening up global opportunities for learning and innovation, and contributing quality personnel to the Thai economy.