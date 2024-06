เซอร์ไพรส์! Elon Musk ถอนฟ้อง OpenAI หลังวิจารณ์ดีล Apple

If Apple integrates OpenAI at the OS level, then Apple devices will be banned at my companies. That is an unacceptable security violation.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2024

It’s patently absurd that Apple isn’t smart enough to make their own AI, yet is somehow capable of ensuring that OpenAI will protect your security & privacy!



Apple has no clue what’s actually going on once they hand your data over to OpenAI. They’re selling you down the river.— Elon Musk (@elonmusk) June 10, 2024