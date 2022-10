มาจริงไหม? ลือ Apple เปิด Apple Store แห่งใหม่ ขึ้นสาขาที่ 6 ของเอเชียตะวันออกเฉียงใต้

So is Bangkok getting a new  store in #emsphere ! Placement seems deliberate and is repeated. It’s the only other brand featured alongside already confirmed Ikea! #applebangkok pic.twitter.com/50vgpyD72H— Seán Piggott 🏳️‍🌈🏳️‍⚧️🇪🇺🌳 (@sean_piggott) August 7, 2022