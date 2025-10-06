LivingInsider Thailand Agent Awards 2025 ยกย่องความสำเร็จของนายหน้าอสังหาฯ ผู้เชื่อมโยงบ้านในฝัน และสร้างคุณภาพชีวิตที่ดีให้กับคนไทย

LivingInsider แพลตฟอร์มอสังหาริมทรัพย์อันดับหนึ่งของไทย จัดงานประกาศรางวัล LivingInsider Thailand Agent Awards 2025 อย่างยิ่งใหญ่ ณ ห้องบอลรูม โรงแรมเรเนซองส์ กรุงเทพฯ ราชประสงค์ เพื่อเชิดชูนายหน้าอสังหาริมทรัพย์และบริษัทนายหน้าที่มีผลงานโดดเด่นแห่งปี โดยค่ำคืนแห่งเกียรติยศนี้มีผู้เข้าร่วมงานกว่า 300 คน พร้อมทั้งมีผู้ร่วมกิจกรรมโหวตนายหน้าอสังหาริมทรัพย์และบริษัทนายหน้าในดวงใจ ให้ได้รับรางวัล Popular Agent Of The Year 2025 รวมกว่า 6,000 คนคุณภูวนัย ภัทรโภคิณ ประธานเจ้าหน้าที่บริหาร บริษัท ลิฟวิ่งอินไซเดอร์ จำกัด กล่าวว่า นายหน้าทุกคนคือหัวใจสำคัญของวงการอสังหาริมทรัพย์ไทย ผู้ที่เชื่อมโยงผู้คนให้พบกับ “บ้านในฝัน” สร้างทั้งคุณภาพชีวิตและอนาคตที่ดีกว่า สำหรับปีนี้ซึ่งเป็นปีที่ 3 ของงาน LivingInsider Thailand Agent Awards เรายังคงมุ่งมั่นยกระดับมาตรฐานวงการอสังหาริมทรัพย์ไทยสู่สากล และเชื่อว่าเสียงของผู้บริโภคคือพลังที่มีค่าที่สุด“ขอขอบคุณพันธมิตร NocNoc.com และ True Corporation ที่ร่วมสนับสนุนงานในครั้งนี้อย่างยิ่งใหญ่ รวมถึงขอบคุณทุกคนที่อยู่ที่นี่ ทุกความทุ่มเท ทุกการบริการ คือพลังที่ทำให้อุตสาหกรรมนี้แข็งแกร่งและเติบโต เพราะ LivingInsider เชื่อมั่นว่า Better Living, Better Life และทุกคนคือผู้ที่ช่วยสร้างชีวิตที่ดีให้กับคนไทยนับล้านคน” คุณภูวนัย กล่าวสำหรับปีนี้ LivingInsider Thailand Agent Awards 2025 ได้มอบรางวัลเพื่อเชิดชูความเป็นเลิศให้แก่นายหน้าอสังหาริมทรัพย์และบริษัทนายหน้าที่มีผลงานโดดเด่น โดยผ่านการคัดเลือก ตัดสินจากคณะกรรมการผู้ทรงคุณวุฒิ และผลโหวตจากมหาชน รวมทั้งสิ้นกว่า 50 รางวัล แบ่งเป็นรางวัลนิติบุคคล และรางวัลบุคคล ได้แก่รางวัลประเภทนิติบุคคล1. Best Asset Management Company (AMC) - Asset For Investmentได้แก่ Bangkok Commercial Asset Management PCL2. Best Condo Renovation & Resale Agencyได้แก่ Wise Attitude Co., Ltd.3. Best Creative Excellence Agencyได้แก่ Agentplus (Thailand) Co., Ltd.4. Best Customer Services Excellence Agencyได้แก่ Plus Property Company Limited5. Best Engagement Leader Agencyได้แก่ Home Real Estate Services Co., Ltd.6. Best Experienced Agencyได้แก่ Anvinest Development Partners Co., Ltd.7. Best Exclusive Japanese-Owned Listings Agency Of The Yearได้แก่ Shinyu Real Estate Co., Ltd.8. Best Growth Agencyได้แก่ Housewa Thailand Co., Ltd.9. Best Housing Property Agencyได้แก่ Richmont's (International) Co., Ltd.10. Best Innovative Property Agencyได้แก่ Connex Property Co., Ltd.11. Best Luxury Content Agencyได้แก่ Asangha Hothot Co., Ltd.12. Best Nextgen Charisma Agencyได้แก่ Property Area Co., Ltd.13. Best Pet-Friendly Property Services Agencyได้แก่ MDPC Company Limited14. Best Premium Advisory Agencyได้แก่ Premium Agents Group Co., Ltd.15. Best Regional Agency (Hua Hin)ได้แก่ Acute Realty Partner Co., Ltd.16. Best Rental Excellence Agencyได้แก่ Asset A Plus Co., Ltd.17. Best Smart Agencyได้แก่ Amber International Realty Co., Ltd.18. Best Standout Agencyได้แก่ East Blue Horizon Co., Ltd.19. Best Trusted Property Agencyได้แก่ Passion Realtor Co., Ltd.20. Thailand Best Performance Agency Of The Yearได้แก่ Propernista Co., Ltd.21. Thailand Customer's Choice Agency Of The Yearได้แก่ Connex Property Co., Ltd.22. Thailand Professional Agency Of The Yearได้แก่ Home Real Estate Services Co., Ltd.23. Thailand Real Estate Agency Leader Of The Yearได้แก่ Bangkok Citismart Co., Ltd.24. Thailand Real Estate Luxury Agency Of The Yearได้แก่ Lumen Realty Co., Ltd.25. Thailand Real Estate Networking Agency Of The Yearได้แก่ Estate Corner Corporation Co., Ltd.26. Thailand Sales Excellence Agency Of The Yearได้แก่ Thaipropertyinvestor Co., Ltd.27. Top Area Performance Agency (Asoke-Thonglor)ได้แก่ JSA Sappermphoon Co., Ltd.28. Top Area Performance Agency (Lumpini-Ploenchit-Chidlom)ได้แก่ Smart Living Bangkok Co., Ltd.29. Top Luxury Agencyได้แก่ Click Property Co., Ltd.รางวัลประเภทบุคคล30. Best Client Focused Real Estate Agentได้แก่ คุณพฤกษา พิศาภาค31. Best Condo Renovation & Resale Agentได้แก่ คุณรุ่งบุญ รติฐิติกร32. Best Guru Agentได้แก่ คุณชญาณ์นันท์ กีรติเตชะนนท์33. Best Land Sales Specialist Agentได้แก่ คุณเก้ากุมภา อินต๊ะสาร34. Best Personal Branding Agentได้แก่ คุณสุชาครีย์ แซ่ตั้ง35. Best Professional Agent (Commercial)ได้แก่ คุณนิธิธัช จิรเวศยกุล36. Best Property Investor & Agent In Quality Decorationได้แก่ คุณราชศักดิ์ เปรมปรีดิ์37. Best Shining Influencer Agentได้แก่ คุณอรัฐา วชิรเสรีชัย38. Best Smart Agentได้แก่ คุณธนัญนัชญ์ อานนท์ธนินทร์39. Thailand Real Estate Agent Leader Of The Yearได้แก่ คุณธรรศ เลิศวัฒนะพงษ์ชัย40. Top Area Performance Agent (Krungthep-Kreetha)ได้แก่ คุณดวงจงกล ชุ่มสวัสดิ์41. Top Area Performance Agent (Rama 9)ได้แก่ คุณชนิสรา แสงวิเชียร42. Top Area Performance Agent (Sukhumvit-Asoke-Thonglor)ได้แก่ คุณธนาภรณ์ ตรังคตระการ43. Top Investment Consultant Agentได้แก่ คุณภัทราพร กองณรงค์ขณะที่ Plus Property Company Limited คว้ารางวัล Popular Agency Of The Year 2025 และ คุณธนพล ศริสันติสุข คว้ารางวัล Popular Agent Of The Year 2025นอกจากนี้ ยังมีการมอบรางวัล Lucky Agent Awards มอบให้กับนายหน้าอสังหาริมทรัพย์ผู้โชคดีที่มาร่วมงาน จำนวน 1 รางวัลคุณขวัญฟ้า ชินเชษฐ์ ประธานเจ้าหน้าที่ปฏิบัติการ บริษัท ลิฟวิ่ง อินไซเดอร์ จำกัด กล่าวแสดงความยินดีแก่ผู้ที่ได้รับรางวัลว่า รางวัลที่ทุกท่านได้รับในค่ำคืนนี้คือเครื่องหมายที่แสดงถึงความมุ่งมั่นตั้งใจ และความเป็นมืออาชีพ ทาง LivingInsider เชื่อว่า “นายหน้าอสังหาริมทรัพย์” คือผู้สร้างโอกาส ผู้เชื่อมต่อความฝันของผู้คนกับบ้านที่ใช่ และคือพลังสำคัญที่ผลักดันวงการอสังหาริมทรัพย์ไทยให้ก้าวไปข้างหน้า“ขอขอบคุณพันธมิตร และทีมงานทุกคนที่อยู่เบื้องหลังของงานในค่ำคืนนี้ ขอให้ทุกท่านนำความสำเร็จในวันนี้ไปเป็นแรงบันดาลใจ และร่วมกันยกระดับวงการอสังหาริมทรัพย์ไทยให้เติบโตอย่างยั่งยืน”นอกจากนี้ คุณขวัญฟ้า ยังกล่าวถึงการจัดงาน LivingInsider NEXT 8.0 ที่จะพาทุกคนไปพบกับแนวคิดและนวัตกรรมใหม่ ๆ ที่จะเข้ามาขับเคลื่อนวงการอสังหาริมทรัพย์ไทยให้ก้าวไกลยิ่งขึ้น รวมถึงผลักดันให้ผู้ประกอบการและนายหน้าก้าวทันการเปลี่ยนแปลงของผู้บริโภคร่วมอัปเดตเทรนด์อสังหาริมทรัพย์ และแลกเปลี่ยนความรู้ด้านการลงทุนกับงานเสวนาสุดยิ่งใหญ่แห่งปี LivingInsider NEXT 8.0 ในวันที่ 21 พฤศจิกายน 2568 ณ True Digital Park ติดตามข้อมูลข่าวสารเพิ่มเติมได้ที่เฟซบุ๊ก LivingInsider.com