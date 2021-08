ไม่เอาเผด็จการ!คน2.3แสนชุมนุมทั่วฝรั่งเศสต้านบังคับฉีดวัคซีน-บัตรรับรองปลอดโควิด(ชมคลิป)

First tensions during the demonstration against the #PassSanitaire in #Paris.

The security forces use their gas in the face of demonstrators trying to force a cordon of the mobile gendarmerie.#GiletsJaunes #manifs7aout #manifestation7aout pic.twitter.com/yFVSCshL1x— Ignorance, the root and stem of all evil (@ivan_8848) August 7, 2021