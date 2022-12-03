CTW แจงจุดเกิดเหตุไฟไหม้มีอุปกรณ์ติดไฟง่าย ยันระบบหัวระบายน้ำดับเพลิง -สัญญาณแจ้งเตือนทำงานปกติ



เพจ CentralWorld โพสต์ระบุว่า ศูนย์การค้าเซ็นทรัลเวิลด์ขอเรียนแจ้งให้ทราบว่าจากการตรวจสอบเบื้องต้น พบว่าจุดเกิดเหตุมีอุปกรณ์ที่ติดไฟได้ง่ายจึงทำให้ติดไฟขึ้นอย่างรวดเร็ว ซึ่งเจ้าหน้าที่สามารถเข้าควบคุมเพลิงได้ภายใน 10 นาที โดยไม่มีผู้ได้รับบาดเจ็บและไม่มีร้านค้าได้รับความเสียหายแต่อย่างใด



ทั้งนี้ จากการตรวจสอบจากกล้องวงจรปิดขณะเกิดเหตุ ระบบหัวระบายน้ำดับเพลิงอัตโนมัติ (Sprinkler System) และระบบสัญญาณแจ้งเตือนเหตุอัคคีภัย (Fire Alarm) ในโซนดังกล่าวทำงานร่วมกันและมีการทำงานตามปกติ โดยทางศูนย์ใช้ระบบแบ่งการแจ้งเตือนเป็นโซนแยกกัน เพื่อมิให้เกิดความตื่นตระหนก และอุบัติเหตุในการอพยพ หากเกิดการแจ้งเตือนดังพร้อมกันทั่วทั้งศูนย์ เนื่องจากศูนย์การค้ามีขนาดใหญ่ และมีทางออกหลายทาง



ทางศูนย์ฯ มีพนักงานรักษาความปลอดภัย และเจ้าหน้าที่ดับเพลิงประจำการเตรียมพร้อม Standby ตลอด 24 ชั่วโมง เพื่อตรวจตราและมีตารางเวรรองรับอยู่เสมอทำให้สามารถหยุดสถานการณ์ได้อย่างรวดเร็ว



ศูนย์การค้ายังคงเปิดให้บริการตามปกติ โดยโซนที่เกี่ยวข้องปิดบริการเพียงบางส่วน อย่างไรก็ตาม ทางศูนย์ จะตรวจสอบและพัฒนาดำเนินการต่างๆ ให้ดียิ่งขึ้นอย่างต่อเนื่อง และขอขอบพระคุณและน้อมรับคำติชมมา ณ ที่นี้



ขอแสดงความนับถือ

ศูนย์การค้าเซ็นทรัลเวิลด์



Central World would like to inform you that from the preliminary investigation, it appears that the scene of the accident contained easily flammable items and caused a rapid spark. The fire was brought under control in 10 minutes without injury and without damage to the shops.



From the CCTV, the sprinkler system and fire alarm in the incident zone worked together as normal.



Due to the size of the mall and the number of exits, the alert system in the shopping centers works separately into zones in order to avoid public panic and accidents during any evacuation if an alarm is triggered simultaneously throughout the center.



The security team and fire fighters are on standby 24 hours a day to inspect and have a duty schedule that can always resolve any situation quickly.



Our shopping center is still open although the zone near the incident is partially closed. We will investigate further and continuously develop various scenerios to further address the situation. We would like to thank you for all your supports and concerns and will bring into our further improvements.



Yours Sincerely,

Central World Shopping Center

