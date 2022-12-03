เซ็นทรัลเวิลด์แจงเหตุไฟไหม้คุมสถานการณ์ใน 10 นาที ยังเปิดให้บริการตามปกติ





เพจเซ็นทรัลเวิลด์ โพสต์ระบุว่า จากกรณีที่มีประกายไฟในศูนย์การค้าเมื่อเวลาประมาณ 16:10 น. ที่ผ่านมา ขอเรียนแจ้งให้ทราบว่า ขณะนี้เจ้าหน้าที่ประจำศูนย์ได้ควบคุมสถานการณ์เป็นที่เรียบร้อยภายใน 10 นาที และกลับเข้าสู่ภาวะปกติแล้ว โดยไม่มีผู้ได้รับบาดเจ็บแต่อย่างใด และกำลังระบายควันโดยเร็วที่สุด



ศูนย์การค้ายังคงเปิดให้บริการตามปกติ โดยโซนที่เกี่ยวข้องปิดบริการเพียงบางส่วน



ขออภัยในความไม่สะดวก และหากมีความคืบหน้าทางศูนย์จะรีบแจ้งให้ทราบต่อไป



ขอแสดงความนับถือ

ศูนย์การค้าเซ็นทรัลเวิลด์



Regarding the case of fire incident seen at 16:30 hrs., we would like to inform you that our Central World’s fireman team has managed the situation promptly and everything was under control in 10 minutes. There were no injuries.



Our shopping center is still open while the zone near the incident is partially closed.



We apologize for any inconvenience.



Sincerely yours,

centralwOrld Shopping Center

