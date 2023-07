"เคที่ วูด" แจกกาวเต็มปอด ลั่นบิทคอยน์จะแตะ 1.5 ล้านดอลลาร์/เหรียญในปี 2573

ARKK's Cathie Wood: on #bitcoin "is an insurance policy against two things: the confiscation of wealth, either directly or by inflation, or in the deflation world, what is it a hedge against? It's a hedge against counterparty risk. We won't have an '08-'09 with bitcoin" pic.twitter.com/jk9hR0Lsid— Pledditor (@Pledditor) July 17, 2023