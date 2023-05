ดุดันไม่เกรงใจใคร!! นักเทรดทุ่ม 40 ล้านบาท ช้อนซื้อเหรียญ PEPE ใน Binance

3 whales started to buy $PEPE after the price dropped.



0x50C1 withdrew 1.4T $PEPE($2.76M) from #Binance when the price was $0.000002054.



0x2Baa bought 212B $PEPE($429K) with 223 $ETH($412K) at $0.000001942.



0x3AE8 bought 424B $PEPE($864K) with 450 $ETH($831K) at $0.000001957. pic.twitter.com/Y3wFOshkDI— Lookonchain (@lookonchain) May 9, 2023