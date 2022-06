นาทีชีวิต!!! นักระบำใต้น้ำหมดสติระหว่างแข่งขัน (คลิป)

European outlets are reporting Kenmore's elite synchronized swimmer Anita Alvarez passed out in the pool today at the FINA World Championships in Budapest.



This has happened to Alvarez before. Coach Andrea Fuentes jumped in to rescue her at Olympic quals. https://t.co/qxpVQtlFQx https://t.co/QMYPPjk8Jn— Nick Veronica (@NickVeronica) June 22, 2022