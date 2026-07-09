THEOS-3 เปิดประตูอุตสาหกรรมอวกาศไทย: ผู้ประกอบการไทยผลิตชิ้นส่วนดาวเทียมมาตรฐานสากล

โครงการ THEOS-3 ออกแบบให้เป็นแพลตฟอร์มสร้างอุตสาหกรรมอวกาศไทย อย่างเป็นรูปธรรม โดย GISTDA กำหนดให้ชิ้นส่วนและบริการอย่างน้อย 10% ต้องมาจากผู้ประกอบการในประเทศผ่านนโยบาย In-country procurement ที่บังคับใช้จริง

เมื่อวันที่ 8 กรกฎาคม พ.ศ. 2569จากพิมพ์เขียวสู่การผลิตจริงตามมาตรฐานอวกาศผู้ประกอบการไทยได้รับการถ่ายทอดมาตรฐานการผลิต Space-grade โดยตรงจาก GISTDA ครอบคลุมโครงสร้างหลักของดาวเทียม แผงข้างตัวดาวเทียม และชิ้นส่วนที่ต้องทนสภาพแวดล้อมสุดขีดในวงโคจร ซึ่งก่อนหน้านี้ประเทศไทยไม่เคยมีผู้ผลิตที่ผ่านมาตรฐานระดับนี้มาก่อนองค์ความรู้ที่ได้รับไม่ได้ใช้ได้แค่กับ THEOS-3 เท่านั้น แต่เปิดโอกาสให้ผู้ประกอบการไทยสามารถ เสนอขายชิ้นส่วนและบริการให้โครงการดาวเทียมในประเทศอื่น ได้ในอนาคต เป็นรายได้ใหม่จากอุตสาหกรรมมูลค่าสูงสำหรับภาคเอกชนไทยโครงสร้างพื้นฐานที่ไม่ต้องสร้างใหม่ทุกครั้งห้องคลีนรูม อุปกรณ์ทดสอบ และซอฟต์แวร์ที่ลงทุนพัฒนาในโครงการตั้งแต่ THEOS-2 มาจนถึง THEOS-3 ยังคงอยู่ในประเทศทั้งหมดผ่านศูนย์ประกอบและทดสอบดาวเทียมแห่งชาติ (AIT) อำเภอศรีราชา จังหวัดชลบุรี พร้อมรองรับการเติบโตของโครงการดาวเทียมในอนาคต ทั้งด้านโครงสร้างพื้นฐาน และบุคลากรถ่ายทอดความรู้สู่ทุก STAKEHOLDERนอกจากผู้ประกอบการ โครงการตั้งเป้าถ่ายทอดองค์ความรู้ให้บุคลากรกว่า 1,000 คน ครอบคลุมวิศวกร GISTDA นักพัฒนาซอฟต์แวร์ ผู้เชี่ยวชาญ CubeSat และคณาจารย์มหาวิทยาลัย เพื่อให้ทุกส่วนของระบบนิเวศอวกาศไทยเติบโตพร้อมกัน บนเส้นทางสู่เป้าหมายระยะยาวที่มี Spaceport บนผืนแผ่นดินไทยเกี่ยวกับ GISTDAสำนักงานพัฒนาเทคโนโลยีอวกาศและภูมิสารสนเทศ (องค์การมหาชน) ภายใต้ระทรวงการอุดมศึกษา วิทยาศาสตร์ วิจัยและนวัตกรรม — www.gistda.or.thTHEOS-3 Opens the Door to Thailand’s Space Industry: Thai Companies Manufacturing Space-Grade Satellite ComponentsFrom technology user to technology producer, Thailand is building a domestic space industry through THEOS-3, with Thai companies joining the global satellite supply chain and positioning for future international opportunities.Bangkok — July 8, 2026The THEOS-3 program has been strategically designed not only as a national Earth observation satellite project, but also as a catalyst for building Thailand’s domestic space industry ecosystem.Led by Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) under Thailand’s Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI), the project includes a mandatory in-country procurement policy requiring at least 10% of components and services to be sourced from Thai companies.From Blueprint to Space-Grade ManufacturingThrough THEOS-3, Thai industrial partners are receiving direct technology transfer and manufacturing standards from GISTDA to produce space-grade satellite components for the first time in the country’s history.The knowledge transfer covers satellite primary structures, side panels, and critical components designed to withstand the extreme conditions of orbital operations — capabilities that previously did not exist within Thailand’s manufacturing sector.Importantly, these capabilities extend beyond THEOS-3 itself. Thai companies participating in the program are expected to gain the ability to offer components and engineering services to international satellite programs in the future, creating new high-value revenue streams for Thailand’s private sector.Long-Term National Infrastructure InvestmentThe infrastructure developed through THEOS-2 and expanded under THEOS-3 — including cleanroom facilities, testing systems, and engineering software — remains fully operational within Thailand through the Aerospace Integration and Testing (AIT) Center in Si Racha, Chonburi Province.This national infrastructure is designed to support the long-term growth of Thailand’s satellite and aerospace sectors without requiring major reinvestment for every new mission.Beyond physical infrastructure, the project is also strengthening Thailand’s technical workforce and industrial readiness for future space initiatives.Building a Sustainable Space EcosystemTHEOS-3 aims to transfer knowledge and technical expertise to more than 1,000 stakeholders across Thailand’s space ecosystem, including:● GISTDA engineers● Software developers● CubeSat specialists● University faculty and researchers● Domestic aerospace manufacturers and suppliersThe objective is to ensure that all sectors of Thailand’s emerging space economy grow together in parallel — laying the foundation for the country’s long-term ambition to establish a future spaceport on Thai soil.About Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA)The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Public Organization), under Thailand’s Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, is Thailand’s national space agency responsible for developing space technology and geo-informatics capabilities for national development.Visit us at http://www.gistda.or.th