อย่าพลาด! รบ.รัสเซีย เปิดรับสมัครทุนไปศึกษาต่อที่รัสเซีย ตั้งแต่ 7 ต.ค. 68-15 ม.ค. 69 นี้

กระทรวงอุดมศึกษาและวิทยาศาสตร์แห่งสหพันธรัฐรัสเซียและหน่วยงานของรัฐบาลรัสเซีย Rossotrudnichestvo ร่วมกับสถานเอกอัครราชทูตรัสเซียประจำประเทศไทยได้เปิดรับสมัครคัดเลือกทุนรัฐบาลรัสเซียเพื่อศึกษาต่อยังมหาวิทยาลัยในสหพันธรัฐรัสเซีย
ผู้สมัครจะต้องทำการลงทะเบียนและสร้างบัญชีขึ้นในเว็บไซต์ education-in-russia.com (เริ่มตั้งแต่วันที่ 7 ตุลาคม 2568) จากนั้นส่งใบสมัครโดยกรอกเอกสารพร้อมแนบสำเนาเอกสารที่จำเป็นโดยต้องกรอกในใบสมัครให้ครบถ้วน
โครงการทุนรัฐบาลรัสเซียผู้ที่ได้รับทุนจะได้รับค่าเล่าเรียนฟรีในสาขาวิชาที่เลือกตลอดระยะเวลาการศึกษาจาก 1 ใน 6 มหาวิทยาลัยที่เลือกโดยผู้สมัคร
โดยทุนการศึกษาจะไม่รวมค่าใช้จ่ายดังต่อไปนี้
• ค่าเดินทางไป-กลับประเทศรัสเซีย
• ค่าใช้จ่ายรถโดยสารภายในประเทศ
• ค่าใช้จ่ายในการครองชีพ
• ที่พักอาศัย
• ประกันสุขภาพขณะอยู่ในประเทศรัสเซีย
ทุนรัฐบาลรัสเซียจะปิดรับสมัครวันสุดท้ายในวันที่ 15 มกราคม 2569 นี้
ท่านสามารถดูรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ >> https://www.education-in-russia.com
คุณสามารถติดตามช่องทาง Social Media ของ Russian House in Bangkok ได้ทาง >> https://www.facebook.com/RussianHouseBangkok/ หรือติดต่อเราได้ทางอีเมล thailand@rs.gov.ru
The Ministry of Education and Science of the Russian Federation, Russian Federal agency “Rossotrudnichestvo” and the Embassy of Russian Federation in The Kingdom of Thailand announce the scholarship campaign for Thai citizens.
To receive a scholarship each candidate participates in the scholarship campaign by registering on the website education-in-russia.com (the registration is available from 7th of October) providing there all necessary documents by filling in all the spaces of the online application form.
Within the Scholarship the Russian Government provides free tuition on the chosen specialty for the entire study period in one of six chosen by applicant universities of Russia.
The scholarship does not cover:
* Travel to and from Russia
* Local transport
* Living expenses
* Accommodation
* Medical insurance while in Russia
Application deadline: January 15, 2026
For more details, please browse https://www.education-in-russia.com
You may also go to the Facebook page of the Russian House in Bangkok https://www.facebook.com/RussianHouseBangkok/ or contact directly via email thailand@rs.gov.ru