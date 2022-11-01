นายกฯ-รมว.กต. ส่งสารในนามรัฐบาลแสดงความเสียใจต่อเกาหลีใต้ในโศกนาฏกรรมอิแทวอน

วันนี้ (1พ.ย.) ตามที่ได้เกิดเหตุการณ์โศกนาฏกรรมในงานเทศกาลคืนวันฮาโลวีนที่ย่านถนนอิแทวอน กรุงโซล เกาหลีใต้ เมื่อวันที่ ๒๙ ตุลาคม ๒๕๖๕ ที่ผ่านมา นั้น พลเอกประยุทธ์ จันทร์โอชา นายกรัฐมนตรี ได้มีข้อความสารถึงนายยุน ซ็อก-ย็อล ประธานาธิบดีเกาหลีใต้ และนายดอน ปรมัตถ์วินัย รองนายกรัฐมนตรีและรัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงการต่างประเทศได้มีข้อความสารถึงนายปัก จิน รัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงการต่างประเทศเกาหลีใต้ แสดงความเสียใจในนามของรัฐบาลไทย ดังนี้๑. ข้อความสารจากนายกรัฐมนตรีถึงประธานาธิบดีเกาหลีใต้BEGINExcellency,I am extremely saddened to learn of the Halloween stampede at Itaewon district on 29 October 2022 in Seoul, which resulted in the loss of many lives, including a Thai national.On behalf of the Royal Thai Government and the people of Thailand, I wish to extend my heartfelt condolences to you, and through you, to the people of the Republic of Korea and the bereaved families who have lost their loved ones in this tragedy. Our thoughts are also with those injured for a speedy recovery.I am confident that under your leadership and supervision, the Government of the Republic of Korea will be able to return the situation to normalcy in due time. We in Thailand stand in solidarity with the Republic of Korea during this difficult time.Accept, Your Excellency, the renewed assurances of my highest consideration.General Prayut Chan-o-cha (Ret.)Prime Minister of the Kingdom of ThailandEND.๒. ข้อความสารจากรองนายกรัฐมนตรีและรัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงการต่างประเทศถึงรัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงการต่างประเทศเกาหลีใต้BEGINExcellency,I wish to express my deepest sympathy and condolences to Your Excellency on the tragic Halloween festivity at Itaewon district on 29 October 2022 in Seoul, which has caused the loss of many lives and casualties of Korean and foreigners, including a Thai national.We in Thailand extend our heartfelt thoughts and prayers to the families who have lost their loved ones in this unexpected tragedy and the injured for a full and speedy recovery. As the Republic of Korea observes a national mourning period, we send our support and encouragement to the Republic of Korea and her people in overcoming this difficult moment.Accept, Excellency, the renewed assurances of my highest consideration.Don PramudwinaiDeputy Prime Minister and Minister of Foreign Affairs of the Kingdom of ThailandEND.