ศิลปากรผลักดันงานสร้างสรรค์ จับมือ BCU สหราชอาณาจักร จัดประชุมวิชาการแสดงผลงานศิลปะและงานออกแบบดิจิทัล "Digital Arts and Design International Conference and Exhibition"

ศูนย์กิจการต่างประเทศ และวิทยาลัยนานาชาติ มหาวิทยาลัยศิลปากร ร่วมกับ Birmingham City University (BCU) สหราชอาณาจักร จะจัดประชุมวิชาการและการแสดงผลงานศิลปะและงานออกแบบดิจิทัล "Digital Arts and Design International Conference and Exhibition" ระหว่างวันที่ 28 - 29 พฤศจิกายน 2567 ณ โรงแรม Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel กรุงเทพฯ เพื่อเป็นเวทีในการแลกเปลี่ยนความรู้ ประสบการณ์ และสร้างความร่วมมือในด้านวิชาการกับมหาวิทยาลัยต่างๆ ทั้งในระดับภูมิภาคและระดับนานาชาติ รวมถึงเพื่อให้เกิดองค์ความรู้ใหม่ๆ และสามารถนำไปพัฒนาการเรียนการสอนและงานวิจัยระดับนานาชาติ ของคณะวิชาที่มีการเรียนการสอนหลักสูตรทางด้านศิลปะและการออกแบบ อีกทั้งเพื่อเป็นการบริการทางด้านวิชาการ ให้แก่ คณาจารย์ นักศึกษา ศิษย์เก่า และผู้ที่สนใจทั่วไปOn behalf of Silpakorn University, we are delighted to invite you to present your research paper/creative work to “Digital Arts and Design: International Conference and Exhibition” which will be held on 28 - 29 November 2024 at Royal Orchid Sheraton Hotel & Towers located in Bangkok, Thailand.“Digital Arts and Design: International Conference and Exhibition” is organized by Silpakorn International Centre and Silpakorn University International College, Thailand in collaboration with Birmingham City University, United Kingdom to provide a platform for artists, researchers and scholars to discuss, display and explore creative possibilities in the fields of digital arts and design.For more details regarding the guidelines for research paper/creative work submission, please scan the QR Code on the poster.Should you require further information or have any special requests, please contact the following email: su.interconference2024@gmail.com