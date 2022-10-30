"ซน เฮือง มิน" เศร้า โพสต์ไอจี “ใจสลาย” เหตุการณ์ “อิแทวอน”

วันที่ 30 ต.ค. 2565 "ซอน เฮือง มิน" นักฟุตบอลชื่อดังทีมชาติเกาหลีใต้ สังกัดทีมท็อตแนม ฮ็อตสเปอร์ส ได้โพสต์ IG : "hm_son7" เป็นภาษาเกาหลี และภาษาอังกฤษSpurs fans thank you for pushing us today, we won because of you. Most importantly, all my thoughts are with you all back home in Korea. I am heartbroken to be reading this news... I want you to all know I am thinking of you and sending all of my strength from here."ขอบคุณแฟนสเปอร์สที่ผลักดันเราในวันนี้ เราชนะเพราะคุณ ที่สำคัญที่สุด ความคิดทั้งหมดของผมอยู่กับพวกคุณที่เกาหลี ผมอ่านข่าวนี้แล้วใจสลาย อยากให้ทุกคนรู้ว่า ผมเป็นห่วงและส่งกำลังใจทั้งหมด ไปจากที่นี่"