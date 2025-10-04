ผู้ช่วยศาสตราจารย์ “ดร.เดวิด มกรพงศ์” คว้ารางวัลนวัตกรรมแห่งชาติ ด้านเศรษฐกิจ ปี 2568 นักสร้างแรงบันดาลใจผู้ผลักดัน AI–IoT ไทยสู่เวทีโลก

ผู้ช่วยศาสตราจารย์ก้าวขึ้นแท่นอีกหนึ่ง “คนต้นแบบ” ของวงการนวัตกรรมไทย หลังคว้า รางวัลนวัตกรรมแห่งชาติ ด้านเศรษฐกิจ ประจำปี 2568 จากสำนักงานนวัตกรรมแห่งชาติ (NIA) รางวัลอันทรงเกียรตินี้ไม่ได้สะท้อนเพียงความสำเร็จส่วนบุคคล แต่ยังเป็น “ภาพแทน” ของศักยภาพนักวิจัยไทยที่สามารถสร้างผลงานเทียบเท่าสากล และนำไปสู่การเปลี่ยนแปลงในเชิงเศรษฐกิจได้จริงจุดเริ่มต้นจาก “ความเข้าใจเกษตรกร” สู่การสร้างนวัตกรรม AIสิ่งที่ทำให้ผลงานของ ดร.เดวิด แตกต่าง คือ แรงบันดาลใจที่ไม่ได้เกิดจากห้องแล็บ แต่เกิดจากทุ่งหญ้าและคอกโคนมไทยเขาเล่าว่า การลงพื้นที่พูดคุยกับเกษตรกรผู้เลี้ยงโคนม ทำให้เห็นถึงความจริงอันโหดร้ายของต้นทุนการผลิตที่สูง และการพึ่งพาเทคโนโลยีต่างประเทศ เกษตรกรจำนวนมากจึงอยู่ในสภาพ “ทำงานหนักแต่ไม่มีกำไร” สิ่งนี้จุดประกายให้เขาตั้งคำถามว่า “ทำไมเราคนไทยถึงสร้างเทคโนโลยีของตัวเองไม่ได้?”คำถามนั้นกลายเป็นแรงผลักดันให้เขามุ่งหน้าสู่เส้นทางการวิจัยด้าน AI และ Internet of Things (IoT) เพื่อแก้ปัญหาการจัดการปศุสัตว์ในเขตร้อนชื้นอย่างตรงจุดจากจุฬาฯ สู่เวทีวิจัยระดับโลกดร.เดวิด จบการศึกษาระดับดุษฎีบัณฑิต (Ph.D.) ด้านวิทยาศาสตร์จากจุฬาลงกรณ์มหาวิทยาลัย และเลือกต่อยอดความรู้ในฐานะนักวิจัยหลังปริญญาเอกที่คณะสัตวแพทยศาสตร์ จุฬาฯ ผลงานของเขาไม่เพียงแต่ผ่านการทดสอบจริงในภาคสนาม แต่ยังได้รับการตีพิมพ์ใน วารสารวิชาการ Top Tier ของโลก ซึ่งถือเป็นการตอกย้ำว่า “นวัตกรรมไทยไม่ได้ด้อยไปกว่าประเทศใด”รางวัลที่สร้างคุณค่ามากกว่าเกียรติยศการได้รับรางวัลในปีนี้ไม่ได้หมายถึงแค่ถ้วยรางวัลหรือเกียรติบัตร แต่สะท้อนว่า นวัตกรรมของคนไทยสามารถเปลี่ยนเป็นมูลค่าทางเศรษฐกิจได้จริงเพิ่มการจ้างงานให้กับแรงงานไทย ลดการนำเข้าเทคโนโลยีต่างประเทศ เปิดประตูสู่รูปแบบเศรษฐกิจใหม่ในอุตสาหกรรมการเกษตรและอาหารสิ่งเหล่านี้คือ “ผลลัพธ์ที่จับต้องได้” ของการวิจัยที่ไม่ได้หยุดอยู่บนกระดาษ แต่ถูกนำมาประยุกต์ใช้จริงในสังคมมุ่งสู่อนาคต: Smart City & Green Cityแม้จะประสบความสำเร็จด้านนวัตกรรมปศุสัตว์แล้ว แต่ ดร.เดวิด ไม่หยุดอยู่แค่นั้น เป้าหมายต่อไปของเขาคือการผลักดัน AI for Smart City และ เทคโนโลยีชีวภาพเพื่อเมืองสีเขียว เพื่อสร้าง กรุงเทพมหานครที่น่าอยู่ เมืองสีเขียว และเมืองดิจิทัลแห่งอนาคตงานวิจัยหลายชิ้นของเขาและทีมได้ผ่านการทดลองจริง และพร้อมต่อยอดสู่การใช้งานในระดับเมือง เพื่อทำให้เทคโนโลยีไม่ใช่แค่เครื่องมือ แต่เป็น “วิถีชีวิตใหม่” ของคนเมือง เรื่องราวของ ดร.เดวิด จึงไม่ใช่เพียงข่าวความสำเร็จ แต่เป็นแรงบันดาลใจให้คนรุ่นใหม่เชื่อมั่นว่า “ถ้าเรากล้าฝัน และลงมือทำ ความฝันนั้นสามารถสร้างอนาคตที่ดีกว่าได้”“รางวัลนี้ไม่ใช่แค่ของผม แต่เป็นของคนไทยทุกคน ที่พิสูจน์ว่าเราสามารถสร้างนวัตกรรมที่โลกยอมรับได้”ผศ. ดร.เดวิด มกรพงศ์Asst. Prof. Dr. Davids Makararpong Wins the 2025 National Innovation Award in EconomicsAn Inspiring Innovator Driving Thailand’s AI–IoT onto the Global StageAsst. Prof. Dr. Davids Makararpong has emerged as one of the shining role models in Thailand’s innovation landscape after receiving the National Innovation Award in Economics 2025 from the National Innovation Agency (NIA). This prestigious award not only recognizes his individual success but also symbolizes the true potential of Thai researchers to create world-class innovations that drive tangible economic transformation.From Farmers’ Struggles to AI InnovationWhat sets Dr. Davids Makararpong’s work apart is the fact that his inspiration did not begin in the lab—but in the dairy farms of Thailand.Through field visits and conversations with dairy farmers, he witnessed the harsh reality of high production costs and reliance on foreign technologies. Many farmers were trapped in a cycle of “working hard but barely surviving.” This experience ignited a life-defining question:“Why can’t we, as Thais, create our own technology?”That question became the driving force behind his research journey into Artificial Intelligence (AI) and the Internet of Things (IoT) to provide precise, practical solutions for livestock management in tropical climates.From Chulalongkorn University to the Global Research ArenaDr. Davids Makararpong earned his Ph.D. in Science from Chulalongkorn University, later continuing as a postdoctoral researcher at Chulalongkorn’s Faculty of Veterinary Science. His projects have not only undergone rigorous real-world testing but have also been published in Top Tier international academic journals, reinforcing the fact that “Thai innovations are second to none.”An Award That Creates Value Beyond RecognitionWinning this award represents more than a trophy or certificate. It demonstrates that Thai innovations can be transformed into real economic value, including:Job creation for Thai workersReducing dependence on foreign technologiesOpening new economic models for agriculture and the food industryThese are the tangible results of research that goes beyond theory—becoming practical solutions applied in society.Looking Forward: Smart City & Green CityEven after revolutionizing livestock innovation, Dr. Makararpong is not stopping here. His next vision is to drive AI for Smart City and biotechnology for Green City, with the ultimate goal of transforming Bangkok into a livable, sustainable, and digitally driven metropolis of the future.Many of his team’s research projects have already passed real-world trials and are ready to be scaled up for urban use—turning technology into more than just tools, but into a new way of life for city residents.Dr. Davids ’s journey is more than just a success story. It is an inspiration for younger generations to believe that:“If we dare to dream and take action, our dreams can shape a better future.”“This award is not just mine—it belongs to every Thai, proving that we are capable of creating innovations recognized worldwide.”— Asst. Prof. Dr. Davids Makararpong