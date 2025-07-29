ผู้ช่วยศาสตราจารย์ “ดร.เดวิด มกรพงศ์” นักวิจัยและนักนวัตกรรมไทยผู้คว้ารางวัลระดับนานาชาติกว่า 60 รางวัล พร้อมยกระดับงานวิจัยไทยสู่เวทีโลก

คือหนึ่งในนักวิจัยและผู้ประกอบการด้านนวัตกรรมชั้นนำของประเทศไทย ที่ได้รับการยอมรับในระดับชาติและนานาชาติ ด้วยดีกรีปริญญาเอกจากหลักสูตร Technopreneurship and Innovation Management จุฬาลงกรณ์มหาวิทยาลัย ดร.เดวิด เป็นผู้บุกเบิกการพัฒนางานวิจัยให้ก้าวสู่เชิงพาณิชย์อย่างเป็นรูปธรรม โดยเฉพาะในสาขาเวชศาสตร์ชะลอวัย ปัญญาประดิษฐ์ (AI) เทคโนโลยีดิจิทัล และการเกษตรอัจฉริยะดร.เดวิด เป็นประธานเจ้าหน้าที่บริหาร บริษัท เสโนเวท เอไอ จำกัด (Senovate AI Co., Ltd.) เป็นสตาร์ทอัพภายใต้จุฬาลงกรณ์มหาวิทยาลัย โดยผสมผสานความเชี่ยวชาญจากสัตวแพทย์และเทคโนโลยี AI เพื่อพัฒนาระบบจัดการฟาร์มโคนมอย่างแม่นยำ เน้นการใช้อัลกอริทึมและเซ็นเซอร์เพื่อตรวจจับพฤติกรรมโคนม เช่น การเป็นสัด และแจ้งเตือนข้อผิดปกติ เพื่อช่วยลดข้อผิดพลาดจากแรงงานมนุษย์ และเพิ่มประสิทธิภาพในระดับฟาร์มรายตัว เพื่อยกระดับการเกษตรและปศุสัตว์ของประเทศไทยตลอดจนเป็นนักวิจัยร่วมกับศูนย์นาโนเทคโนโลยีแห่งชาติ (นาโนเทค) โดยหนึ่งในผลงานที่ได้รับรางวัลชนะเลิศระดับชาติและได้สร้างชื่อเสียงในเวทีโลก ได้แก่ “Colossal-D: The Mother of Rejuvenation” ซึ่งเป็นสารสำคัญด้านเวชศาสตร์ชะลอวัยที่ได้รับการพัฒนาอย่างเข้มข้นด้วยกระบวนการควบคุมคุณภาพตั้งแต่ต้นน้ำจนถึงสารสกัดปลายน้ำผลงานนี้ได้รับรางวัลชนะเลิศจาก โครงการ Cosmetic Innovation and Business Link (CIB 2020–2021) และได้รับการคัดเลือกให้เป็นตัวแทนประเทศไทยนำเสนอสู่เวทีนานาชาติ ณ งาน COSMETIC 360 ที่จัดขึ้นโดยเครือข่าย Cosmetic Valley ณ สาธารณรัฐฝรั่งเศส ซึ่งมีผู้ร่วมแสดงนวัตกรรมระดับโลก อาทิ LVMH, SHISEIDO, L’OREAL, CHANEL และ Johnson & Johnsonเกียรติประวัติและรางวัล•รางวัลระดับนานาชาติด้านนวัตกรรม: 49 รางวัล•รางวัลระดับชาติด้านนวัตกรรมและการจัดการ: 14 รางวัล (รวมรางวัลการจัดการ 4 รางวัล)•รางวัลจากสถาบันการศึกษา:oนิสิตดีเด่นจุฬาลงกรณ์มหาวิทยาลัย ปี 2560oนิสิตเก่าดีเด่น มหาวิทยาลัยมหิดล ปี 2562oนิสิตเก่าดีเด่นสร้างชื่อเสียงในระดับสากล มหาวิทยาลัยมหิดล ปี 2566oศิษย์เก่าดีเด่น โรงเรียนบดินทรเดชา (สิงห์ สิงหเสนี) ปี 2565บทบาททางวิชาการและยุทธศาสตร์ประเทศดร.เดวิด เป็นผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการสังเคราะห์และพัฒนานวัตกรรมในหลากหลายอุตสาหกรรม เช่น อุตสาหกรรมอาหาร การเกษตรอัจฉริยะ ระบบการแพทย์ดิจิทัล ระบบคมนาคมอัจฉริยะ และการป้องกันทางไซเบอร์ โดยมีความสามารถในการพัฒนา AI และระบบ IoT ตามมาตรฐานสากล อีกทั้งยังเชี่ยวชาญการบริหารจัดการ ทรัพย์สินทางปัญญา (IP Management) เพื่อการใช้ประโยชน์เชิงพาณิชย์อย่างยั่งยืนปัจจุบัน ดร.เดวิด ดำรงตำแหน่งสำคัญระดับประเทศ ได้แก่:•คณะกรรมาธิการวิสามัญพิจารณาศึกษาแนวทางในการควบคุมและส่งเสริมการใช้เทคโนโลยีปัญญาประดิษฐ์เพื่อรองรับการเปลี่ยนแปลงในอนาคต สภาผู้แทนราษฎร•หัวหน้าคณะประเมินผลกระทบทางด้านเศรษฐศาสตร์จากกองทุนวิจัย ววน. ประจำปี 2567•อนุกรรมการพัฒนาและส่งเสริมองค์การมหาชน•อนุกรรมการรัฐวิสาหกิจด้านการบริการวิสัยทัศน์และแนวคิดการพัฒนาผู้ช่วยศาสตราจารย์ ดร.เดวิด มุ่งยกระดับงานวิจัยไทยสู่เวทีโลก โดยเชื่อในหลักการ “Creative Shared Value” หรือการสร้างคุณค่าร่วมที่เติบโตไปกับเกษตรกรไทย ผ่านการพัฒนาวัตถุดิบต้นน้ำให้มีความโดดเด่น ควบคุมคุณภาพอย่างเข้มข้น เพื่อให้พร้อมแข่งขันในตลาดสากลดร.เดวิดยังมุ่งเน้นการ ยกระดับการเกษตรและปศุสัตว์ด้วย AI ในเขตร้อนชื้นที่มีความแม่นยำสูง เพื่อลดต้นทุนการผลิต เพิ่มประสิทธิภาพการจัดการ และสร้างความได้เปรียบเชิงแข่งขันให้กับเกษตรกรรายย่อยและอุตสาหกรรมปศุสัตว์ไทย ทำให้อุตสาหกรรมของประเทศสามารถเติบโตได้อย่างยั่งยืนและเข้มแข็งในเวทีโลก“การเติบโตอย่างยั่งยืน ต้องเริ่มจากการแบ่งปันองค์ความรู้ตั้งแต่ต้นน้ำ ให้คนไทยและเกษตรกรได้มีส่วนร่วมอย่างแท้จริง”บทบาทด้านการศึกษาและการสร้างคนรุ่นใหม่นอกจากบทบาทด้านงานวิจัยและนวัตกรรม ดร.เดวิด ยังดำรงตำแหน่ง รองคณบดี คณะการสร้างเจ้าของธุรกิจอย่างสร้างสรรค์ มหาวิทยาลัยหอการค้าไทย โดยมุ่งขับเคลื่อนเยาวชนและคนรุ่นใหม่ให้เข้าใจบริบทการเปลี่ยนแปลงของโลกยุคดิจิทัล พร้อมพัฒนา ทักษะสำคัญด้านนวัตกรรม เทคโนโลยี และ AI เพื่อสร้างผู้ประกอบการรุ่นใหม่ที่สามารถแข่งขันในระดับสากลและสร้างคุณค่าต่อสังคมไทยอย่างยั่งยืน— ผู้ช่วยศาสตราจารย์ ดร.เดวิด มกรพงศ์Asst. Prof. Dr. Davids Makararpong: Award-Winning Thai Innovator Leading the Globalization of Thai ResearchAsst. Prof. Dr. Davids Makararpong is one of Thailand’s most prominent researchers and innovation entrepreneurs, recognized both nationally and internationally. Holding a Ph.D. in Technopreneurship and Innovation Management from Chulalongkorn University, Dr. Davids has pioneered the commercialization of research, particularly in the fields of anti-aging medicine, artificial intelligence (AI), digital technology, and smart agriculture.He currently serves as the Chief Executive Officer of Senovate AI Co., Ltd., a university spin-off under Chulalongkorn University, which integrates veterinary science with AI to develop high-precision dairy farm management systems. These systems utilize advanced algorithms and sensor technologies to detect cattle behaviors such as estrus and anomalies, reducing human error and optimizing individual farm efficiency—ultimately strengthening Thailand’s agricultural and livestock sectors.Dr. Davids also collaborates with the National Nanotechnology Center (NANOTEC), where one of his globally acclaimed award-winning projects is “Colossal-D: The Mother of Rejuvenation.” This breakthrough anti-aging compound has been meticulously developed with stringent quality control from raw materials to final extract. The innovation earned the top prize in the Cosmetic Innovation and Business Link (CIB 2020–2021) competition and was selected to represent Thailand at the prestigious COSMETIC 360 exhibition in France, hosted by Cosmetic Valley. The event featured global leaders such as LVMH, SHISEIDO, L’OREAL, CHANEL, and Johnson & Johnson.Accolades and Honors• 49 International Awards in Innovation• 14 National Awards in Innovation and Management (including 4 in management excellence)• Recognition from Educational Institutions:•Outstanding Student, Chulalongkorn University (2017)•Distinguished Alumnus, Mahidol University (2019)•Outstanding Global Impact Alumnus, Mahidol University (2023)•Distinguished Alumnus, Bodindecha (Sing Singhaseni) School (2022)Academic and National Strategic RolesDr. Davids is an expert in synthesizing and developing innovations across multiple sectors—ranging from food industries, smart agriculture, and digital healthcare to intelligent transport and cybersecurity. He excels in developing AI and IoT systems in accordance with global standards and is deeply experienced in intellectual property (IP) management for sustainable commercialization.His current national roles include:• Member, Parliamentary Special Committee on AI Policy and Regulation for Future Adaptation• Head, Economic Impact Assessment Team for the 2024 NRCT Research and Innovation Fund• Subcommittee Member, Development and Promotion of Public Organizations• Subcommittee Member, State-Owned Enterprises for Public Service DeliveryVision and Development PhilosophyDr. Davids is driven by a bold vision: to elevate Thai research to the global stage through the principle of “Creative Shared Value”—a model of co-creation that grows alongside Thai farmers. He focuses on upstream raw material development with rigorous quality assurance to ensure global competitiveness.He strongly advocates for AI-driven precision agriculture and livestock systems in tropical climates as a means to reduce production costs, enhance operational efficiency, and create competitive advantages for smallholder farmers and Thailand’s livestock industry. This vision aims to position Thailand’s agricultural sector for sustainable and resilient global growth.“Sustainable growth begins with knowledge sharing at the grassroots level—empowering Thai people and farmers to genuinely take part in innovation.”— Asst. Prof. Dr. Davids MakararpongEducation and Youth EmpowermentBeyond research and innovation, Dr. Davids serves as Associate Dean at the School of Creative Entrepreneurship, University of the Thai Chamber of Commerce (UTCC). He is passionate about preparing young people for the realities of a digital world—cultivating essential skills in innovation, technology, and AI. His mission is to empower the next generation of entrepreneurs to compete on the global stage while creating lasting value for Thai society.