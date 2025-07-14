Jeff Satur โกอินเตอร์! คอนเสิร์ตแรกกระหึ่มเม็กซิโก แฟน ๆ 3 พันคนอัดเต็มความจุ

เมื่อวันศุกร์ที่ 11 กรกฎาคม 2568 นายรุจ ธรรมมงคล เอกอัครราชทูต ณ กรุงเม็กซิโก ร่วมชมคอนเสิร์ต “Jeff Satur Redgiant Tour” ณ ฮอลล์คอนเสิร์ต Pepsi Centre กลางกรุงเม็กซิโกซิตี พร้อมมอบช่อดอกไม้ให้กำลังใจและแสดงความยินดีกับศิลปิน "เจฟ" วรกมล ซาเตอร์ ที่ได้มาเปิดการแสดงครั้งแรกที่เม็กซิโก ซึ่งมีผู้ชมถึง 3,000 คน เต็มความจุฮอล โดยแฟน ๆ Jeff Satur ต่างร่วมร้องเพลงและส่งเสียงเชียร์ศิลปิน สร้างบรรยากาศน่าประทับใจตลอดการแสดงก่อนหน้านี้ เมื่อวันที่ 10 กรกฎาคม 2568 เอกอัครราชทูตฯ ได้เป็นเจ้าภาพเลี้ยงอาหารค่ำต้อนรับ Jeff Satur และทีมงาน พร้อมย้ำว่า ในเดือน เมษายนที่ผ่านมา สถานเอกอัครราชทูตฯ ได้จัดงาน Fan Club Meeting กับวัยรุ่นชาวเม็กซิโกที่เป็นแฟนศิลปินไทยกลุ่มต่าง ๆ ก็ได้รับการยืนยันว่า ขณะนี้ Jeff Satur เป็นศิลปินไทยที่ได้รับความนิยมสูงสุดในเม็กซิโกขณะที่ทางสถานเอกอัครราชทูตฯ ได้กล่าวขอบคุณ Jeff Satur และ Warner Music Thailand ที่ร่วมสนับสนุนและส่งเสริมนโยบายซอฟท์ เพาเวอร์ ของสถานเอกอัครราชทูตฯ อย่างเต็มที่ทั้งนี้ ในรอบปีที่ผ่านมา มีศิลปินไทยจากค่ายต่าง ๆ จำนวน 15 คน ร่วมจัดกิจกรรมตามปฏิทินซอฟท์ เพาเวอร์ของสถานเอกอัครราชทูตฯ ทั้งด้านภาพยนตร์/ซีรีย์ ดนตรี และแฟชั่น โดยเร็ว ๆ นี้ สถานเอกอัครราชทูตจะจัดงานใหญ่ “Thai Festival” ที่กรุงเม็กซิโกซิตี ในวันที่ 9 - 10 ส.ค. 2568 โดยจะมีกิจกรรม อาทิ การแสดงของศิลปินไทย ”หมอลำไอดอล“ และ “JR Bubblegum" T-Pop Cover dance Contest ตลอดจนการนำเสนอ Soft Power ไทย อื่น ๆ ได้แก่ มวยไทย อาหารไทย และหนังไทยสู่สายตาสาธารณชนชาวเม็กซิโก ในโอกาส 50 ปี ความสัมพันธ์ทางการทูตไทย-เม็กซิโก==============On 11 July 2025, H.E. Mr. Rooge Thammongkol, Ambassador of Thailand to Mexico, attended the “Jeff Satur Redgiant Tour” concert at the Pepsi Centre in the heart of Mexico City. On this occasion, the Ambassador presented a bouquet to offer his congratulations and support to the Thai artist, who performed in Mexico for the first time.The concert was met with an enthusiastic response from approximately 3,000 fans, who sang along and cheered throughout the show, creating an energetic and memorable atmosphere from start to finish.Prior to the concert, on 10 July 2025, the Thai Ambassador hosted a welcome dinner for Jeff Satur and his team. On this occasion, the Ambassador recalled that during the Fan Club Meeting organized by the Royal Thai Embassy in April, Mexican youth had confirmed that Jeff Satur is currently one of the most popular Thai artist in Mexico.The Royal Thai Embassy expresses its appreciation to Jeff Satur and Warner Music Thailand for their strong support in promoting the Embassy’s soft power strategy in Mexico.Over the past year, a total of 15 Thai artists from various labels have taken part in activities under the Embassy’s Soft Power calendar, covering film/series, music, and fashion. Coming up next, the Royal Thai Embassy will host a major “Thai Festival” in Mexico City on 9–10 August 2025, featuring performances by Thai artists such as Molam Idol and JR Bubblegum, along with a T-Pop Cover Dance Contest and other cultural showcases. The festival will also highlight other elements of Thai soft power, including Muay Thai, Thai cuisine, and Thai cinema — all part of the celebrations marking the 50th anniversary of diplomatic relations between Thailand and Mexico.