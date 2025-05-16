T-Pop บุกเม็กซิโก! สถานทูตไทยจัดงาน "Thai Pop Culture Fan Day" กระชับสัมพันธ์แฟนคลับไทย หนุนขยาย Soft Power

เมื่อวันที่ 9 พฤษภาคม 2568 สถานเอกอัครราชทูต ณ กรุงเม็กซิโก ได้จัดกิจกรรม “Thai Pop Culture Fan Day” ณ ที่ทำการสถานทูตฯ โดยมีผู้เข้าร่วมกว่า 80 คน จากกลุ่มแฟนคลับศิลปิน คอนเทนต์บันเทิงไทย และอินฟลูเอนเซอร์ที่ติดตามวัฒนธรรมร่วมสมัยไทยกว่า 50 กลุ่มทั่วเม็กซิโก เช่น แฟนคลับ Jeff Satur, ฟรีน & เบ็คกี้ และ Tilly Birds
กิจกรรมครั้งนี้จัดขึ้นเพื่อกระชับความสัมพันธ์กับฐานแฟนคลับที่มีบทบาทสำคัญในการสนับสนุน Soft Power ของไทยในลาตินอเมริกา พร้อมเป็นการประชาสัมพันธ์กิจกรรม Soft Power ตลอดปี 2568 ที่สถานทูตฯ เตรียมจัดขึ้นในเม็กซิโกและให้แฟนคลับฯ เข้าร่วม ได้แก่ คอนเสิร์ตและ fan meeting ศิลปินไทยในเม็กซิโก อิงฟ้า & ชาล็อต, นักแสดงซีรีย์ เรื่อง The heart Killers ค่าย GMMTV, Jeff Satur กิจกรรมการเดินพาเหรด Pride ส่งเสริมความเท่าเทียมทางเพศ และพาเหรด Day of the Dead ในกรุงเม็กซิโก ตลอดจนงาน Thailand Week นำเสนอ Soft Power ไทยรอบด้าน
นายรุจ ธรรมมงคล เอกอัครราชทูต ณ กรุงเม็กซิโก กล่าวขอบคุณกลุ่มแฟนคลับที่ให้การสนับสนุนกิจกรรมสถานทูตฯ อย่างต่อเนื่องพร้อมย้ำถึงบทบาทแฟนคลับในฐานะพันธมิตรสำคัญในการเผยแพร่วัฒนธรรมร่วมสมัยของไทย
ภายในงานผู้เข้าร่วมได้ร่วมสนุกและแสดงความคิดเห็นผ่านกิจกรรมต่าง ๆ อาทิ เก้าอี้ดนตรี T-Pop Battle บอร์ดแสดงความคิดเห็น พร้อมรับประทานผัดไทย และลุ้นรับของรางวัลพิเศษ ได้แก่ official gift set จากศิลปินไทย และบัตรคอนเสิร์ต Jeff Satur in Mexico City ท่ามกลางบรรยากาศที่สนุกสนานและเป็นกันเอง
ผู้เข้าร่วมงานต่างแสดงความประทับใจที่ได้มีโอกาสใกล้ชิดกับสถานทูตฯ และแลกเปลี่ยนความคิดเห็นกับแฟนคลับจากหลากหลายกลุ่ม นับเป็นครั้งแรกที่สถานทูตฯ ไทย จัดกิจกรรมรวมตัวแฟนคลับขึ้นอย่างเป็นทางการ โดยกลุ่มเยาวชนเหล่านี้เป็นตัวแทนของแฟนคลับชาวเม็กซิกันกว่า 40,000 คน ที่มีความหลงใหลในศิลปินและคอนเทนต์บันเทิงจากประเทศไทยอย่างต่อเนื่อง
On 9 May 2025, the Royal Thai Embassy in Mexico City organized the “Thai Pop Culture Fan Day” at the Embassy, welcoming over 80 participants from more than 50 fan clubs and influencers across Mexico who follow Thai artists, entertainment content, and contemporary Thai culture. Fan clubs included supporters of Jeff Satur, Freen & Becky, and Tilly Birds, among others.
The event aimed to strengthen connections with fan communities that play a key role in expanding Thailand’s Soft Power in Latin America, while also serving as a launchpad to promote the Embassy’s year-round Soft Power initiatives in 2025, which invite fans to take part in various programs throughout Mexico — including concerts and fan meetings with Thai artists such as Engfa & Charlotte, actors from the GMMTV series The Heart Killers, and Jeff Satur; participation in Pride and Day of the Dead parades; and the flagship Thailand Week showcasing various aspects of Thai Soft Power.
H.E. Mr. Rooge Thammongkol, Ambassador of Thailand to Mexico expressed his appreciation for the continued support of Thai cultural activities by fan groups and emphasized their role as essential partners in spreading Thai contemporary culture among the Mexican public.
The event featured interactive activities such as musical chairs, a T-Pop Battle, and a feedback board, allowing fans to share their views and suggestions about their favorite Thai artists. Attendees also enjoyed Pad Thai and had the opportunity to win special raffle prizes, including official gift sets from Thai artists and concert tickets of Jeff Satur’s show in Mexico City — all in a lively and friendly atmosphere.
Participants expressed their excitement at being able to engage directly with the Embassy and exchage views with fellow fans. This marked the first official fan gathering hosted by the Royal Thai Embassy, with many of the attendees representing a wider Thai pop culture fan base of over 40,000 young people across Mexico who are deeply passionate about Thai artists and entertainment content.