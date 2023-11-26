สำนักงานการท่องเที่ยวเมืองเถาหยวน และผู้ประกอบการธุรกิจการท่องเที่ยวไทย ร่วมแถลงข่าวและลงนามความร่วมมือส่งเสริมการท่องเที่ยว มอบสิทธิพิเศษให้กับคนไทย

เมื่อไม่นานนี้ ประเทศไทยประกาศนโยบายใหม่โดยมอบสิทธิพิเศษวีซ่าฟรีให้แก่นักท่องเที่ยวชาวไต้หวัน ซึ่งทำให้เกิดความร่วมมือและร่วมสร้างสรรค์ประโยชน์ ของไต้หวันและประเทศไทย ด้วยเหตุนี้ สมาคมผู้ประกอบการต่างๆด้านการท่องเที่ยวของเมืองเถาหยวน 31 องค์กร จึงได้ร่วมกันจัดกิจกรรมส่งเสริม ประชาสัมพันธ์การท่องเที่ยวเมืองเถาหยวน ในครั้งนี้ ซึ่งจัดขึ้น ณ โรงแรมเดอะ เบอร์เคลีย์ ประตูน้ำ กรุงเทพฯการแถลงข่าวครั้งนี้ มีคุณซูจวิ้นปิง รองนายกเทศมนตรีเมืองเถาหยวน และคุณจางจวิ้นฝู๋ ผู้แทนสำนักงานเศรษฐกิจและวัฒนธรรมไทเป ประจำประเทศไทย ร่วมเป็นสักขีพยานในการลงนามความร่วมมือ ระหว่างคุณโจวปั๋วอิ๋น ผู้อำนวยการสำนักงานท่องเที่ยว และ สมาคมไทยบริการท่องเที่ยว(TTAA) ร่วมกับผู้ประกอบการ สำคัญ 3 รายในประเทศไทย ประกอบด้วย บริษัท Quality Express, Miramar Travel และ Supertrips โดยเนื้อหาความร่วมมือ ประกอบด้วยการขับเคลื่อนกิจกรรมเพื่อส่งเสริมการท่องเที่ยว การพัฒนาแหล่งท่องเที่ยว กิจกรรมเชิงกีฬาและวัฒนธรรม ฯลฯ อันเป็นการแลกเปลี่ยนความร่วมมือในภาคส่วนต่างๆ และรูปแบบต่างๆ ด้านอุตสาหกรรมการท่องเที่ยวคุณโจวปั๋วอิ๋น ผู้อำนวยการสำนักงานท่องเที่ยวเทศบาลเมืองเถาหยวน ไต้หวัน กล่าวว่า ปัจจุบันยังมีแรงงานไทยจำนวนมาก เดินทางพักอยู่ที่เมืองเถาหยวน ดังนั้นเมืองเถาหยวน จึงมีความผูกพันกับประเทศไทยนอกจากนี้ ทางสำนักงานการท่องเที่ยวเมืองเถาหยวน ยังได้จัดแคมเปญมอบคูปองท่องเที่ยวฟรีให้กับชาวต่างชาติ พร้อมทั้งส่งเสริมกิจกรรมการท่องเที่ยว โดยมีผู้ประกอบการเข้า ร่วมกิจกรรมนี้มากเป็นประวัติกาล พร้อมทั้งได้เข้าพบผู้บริหารสมาคมไทยบริการท่องเที่ยว (TTAA) ผู้ประกอบการท่องเที่ยว และสายการบินไชน่าแอร์ไลน์ โดยกิจกรรมครั้งนี้ ยังได้รับการสนับสนุนอย่างเต็มที่จากตัวแทนภาครัฐ และภาคเอกชนไทยการจัดกิจกรรมประชาสัมพันธ์การท่องเที่ยวไต้หวัน ในครั้งนี้ ยังเป็นการส่งมอบสิทธิประโยชน์และความสะดวกสบายในหลากหลายรูปแบบให้กับนักท่องเที่ยวชาวไทย ส่งเสริมให้เผยแพร่ชื่อเสียงภาคการท่องเที่ยวไต้หวัน โดยเฉพาะเมืองเถาหยวน ซึ่งเทศบาลเมืองเถาหยวน คาดหวังว่า จากการจัดกิจกรรมส่งเสริมการท่องเที่ยว ณ กรุงเทพ ในวันนี้ จะช่วยส่งเสริมนักท่องเที่ยวไทย ได้เรียนรู้ถึงเสน่ห์การท่องเที่ยวเมืองเถาหยวน ซึ่งอุดมด้วยทรัพยากร และทัศนียภาพอันงดงาม………………………………………Taoyuan Tourism Bureau and Thai Tourism Business Entrepreneur attended the press conference and signed up the cooperation agreement to promote tourism and provided special privileges to Thai people.Recently, Thailand announced the new policy providing free visa privileges to Taiwanese tourist which leaded to the cooperation and created the benefits for Taiwan and Thailand. Therefore 31 organizations of Taoyuan Tourism Entrepreneur Associations cooperately organized the activities to promote and publicize Taoyuan Tourism which was held at The Berkeley Hotel Bangkok.This press conference was attended by Su, Jun-Pin the Deputy Mayor Taoyuan City Government and Chang Chun-Fu the Representative Taipei Economic & Cultural Office in Thailand as the witness to the cooperation signing between Po-Yin Chou, Ph.D. candidate Director-general of tourism department, Taoyuan Taiwan and Thai Travel Agents Association (TTAA) collaborated with 3 important entrepreneurs in Thailand, consisting of Quality Express, Miramar Travel and Supertrips. The cooperation content was included of driving activities to promote tourism, developing to tourist attractions, sport and cultural activities etc. to be the exchange of cooperation in various sectors and formats of the tourism industry.Po-Yin Chou, Ph.D. candidate Director-general of Tourism department, Taoyuan, Taiwan said “Currently there are still many Thai workers staying in Taoyuan City. Therefore Taoyuan City has attached with Thailand.”“Furthermore, the Tourism Office of Taoyuan Municipality has launched a campaign to offer free travel coupons to foreigners and promotes tourism activities with many entrepreneurs participating in the activities unprecedentedly and meets with TTAA executive, tourism entrepreneurs and China Airline, also the activities get fully support from the representatives of Thai government and private sectors.”“This organizing of activities to publicize Taiwan tourism also offers the various bebefits and conveniences to Thai tourists and promotes to spread of the reputation of Taiwan’s tourism sector, especially Taoyuan City which we hope that this activity organizing in tourism promotion in Bangkok today will be helpful to promote Thai tourists to learn about the charm of Taoyuan City tourism which is full of resources and beautiful panorama.”