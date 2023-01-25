"หมอคิม" จากนายแบบฮอต สู่แพทย์ความงาม สาวๆเห็นแล้วต้องหลงรัก

ผันตัวจากวงการแฟชั่นนายแบบหนุ่มฮอตสู่อาชีพหมอเต็มตัว บอกเลยว่าโปรไฟล์ไม่ธรรมดา งานนี้อาจทำให้สาวแท้สาวเทียมติดใจอยากให้หมอลงเข็มกันเป็นแถวๆแน่นอนหมอคิม จบจากแพทย์ศาสตร์ จุฬาลงกรณ์ จากนั้นเข้าศึกษาต่อหลักสูตรLiposuction จากโรงพยาบาลแม่ฟ้าหลวง ประสบการณ์มากกว่า1,000 เคสและเข้าร่วมโปรแกรม 2019 KCCS Advanced Structural Fat and FillerInjection“SAFI” จาก Korean College of Cosmetic Surgery & Medicine ที่เกาหลีเข้าร่วมโปรแกรม Chulalongkorn Annual Surgery & Aesthetic Conference2019 จากคณะแพทยศาสตร์ จุฬาลงกรณ์มหาวิทยาลัยเข้าร่วมโปรแกรม International Dermatology Aesthetic Surgery Summit(I-DASS) จาก Menarini Asia Pacificเข้าร่วมโปรแกรม Comprehensive Approach in Aesthetic Medicine จากDermatology Symposium for ASEAN Community (DSAC 2019)เข้าร่วมโปรแกรม Lipo V Face & Body - K2 Plus Gold - K2 Plus PDO - K2 PlusPLLA Thread จาก K2 Internationalผู้เชี่ยวชาญด้านการปรับรูปหน้าด้วยสารเติมเต็ม Filler ซึ่งผ่านการเข้าร่วม โปรแกรมต่างๆ Allergan MEDICAL INSTITUTE supporting Excellence in FacialAesthetics ดังนี้Allergan Medical Institute (AMI) Masterclass 1: Unlocking the code topatient consultationAllergan Medical Institute (AMI) Masterclass 2: Unlocking the message ofthe face with MD Codes FormulaAllergan Medical Institute (AMI) Hands - on Workshop: Unlocking the codeto facialrevitalization with the MD Codes - Lower Face