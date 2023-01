เล่นกันเองแล้ว! คนเดโมแครตชี้ 'ไบเดน' ควรโดนถอดถอน ฐานก่ออาชญากรรมสงครามในยูเครนและที่อื่นๆ

I think Joe Biden (D-War Criminal) should be impeached immediately for war crimes in Ukraine, Yemen, Syria, Iraq etc.

Also for continuing the illegal proxy war against Russia in Ukraine.

All US presidents since 1945 = WAR CRIMINALS (including Trump).https://t.co/Xod1kOCckD https://t.co/VHQXkWS0s8— Geoffrey M. Young (@GeoffYoung4KY) January 13, 2023