ยุโรปเริ่มป่วน! คน 8 หมื่นชุมนุมประท้วงค่าครองชีพในบรัสเซลส์ รับไม่ได้ผลกระทบสงครามรัสเซีย-ยูเครน (ชมคลิป)

Biden's sanctions against Russia this time prompted Brussels to take to the streets. The cost of living is so high that people can not afford it pic.twitter.com/RJOreap3zt — Protest News (@ProtestNews_EN) June 20, 2022

🇧🇪Protesters came out in #Brussels demanding "to spend money on salaries, not on weapons."



"Stop spending money on the war" and "Stop #NATO!" — with such slogans, the participants of the action came out pic.twitter.com/1NbgIQjwIR— K Boz (@KBoz3) June 20, 2022