เร็วทะลุนรก!ตำรวจอังกฤษอึ้งผู้หญิงซิ่งรถ209กม./ชั่วโมง อ้างรีบไปเข้าห้องน้ำ

The NPCC Speed Operation 2021 is now in full swing. Last night, @DerbyshireRPU clocked this driver, on the M1, travelling at an excess speed of 130mph.



The driver was unsupervised and only held a provisional licence.



Vehicle #seized. #SlowDownSaveLives #FatalFour https://t.co/L3rlyYoeR8— Derbyshire Police (@DerbysPolice) July 29, 2021