ครบรอบ 10 ปี “โรงแรมอีสติน แกรนด์ สาทร” จัดโปรพิเศษเพียบ ทั้งห้องพัก-ห้องอาหาร-แพคเกจแต่งงาน

โรงแรมอีสติน แกรนด์ สาทร กรุงเทพฯ เฉลิมฉลองครบรอบ 10 ปี ด้วยกิจกรรมและโปรโมชั่นสุดพิเศษต่างๆ มากมาย เพื่อตอบแทนลูกค้าที่ให้การสนับสนุนโรงแรมมาด้วยดี ไม่ว่าจะเป็นห้องพัก ห้องอาหาร แพ็กเกจงานแต่งงาน การจับรางวัล กิจกรรมบนช่องทางออนไลน์ของโรงแรม ตลอดเดือนพฤษภาคมนี้
สำหรับลูกค้าที่เข้าพักในเดือนพฤษภาคม มีสิทธิ์จับสลากลุ้นรางวัลใหญ่ ไม่ว่าจะเป็นห้องพรีเมียมดีลักซ์ 3 วัน 2 คืน พร้อมอาหารเช้า และอินเตอร์เนชั่นแนลบุฟเฟต์ หรือ แกรนด์วีกเอนบุฟเฟต์ บุฟเฟต์ที่ขึ้นชื่อที่สุดบนย่านถนนสาทรให้คุณลูกค้าได้เลือกตามใจชอบ สำหรับ 2 ท่าน หรือจะเป็นรางวัลส่วนลดสูงสุด 50% สำหรับห้องอาหาร ส่วนลูกค้าที่มารับประทานอาหารที่ห้องอาหาร เดอะ กลาส เฮ้าส์ หรือ ห้องอาหารอิตาเลียน แอนติโต้ ครบ 1,000 บาท มีสิทธิ์จับสลากลุ้นรับรางวัลส่วนลดค่าอาหาร ฟรีเครื่องดื่ม หรือ บัตรกำนัลรับประทานอาหาร
สิทธิพิเศษสำหรับคู่แต่งงาน - ที่ทำการจองและวางมัดจำค่าใช้จ่ายในเดือนพฤษภาคมนี้ ได้รับทันทีเครดิตอาหารและเครื่องดื่มมูลค่า 10,000 บาท เมื่อชำระแพ็กเกจแต่งงานทุก 100,000 บาท ซึ่งคุณลูกค้าสามารถจัดงานได้ตั้งแต่มิถุนายน 2565 ถึง เมษายน 2566
เอ็กซ์คูลซีฟสำหรับสมาชิก อีสติน แกรนด์ การ์ด – เมื่อจองห้องพักคืนแรกในราคาโปรโมชั่นรวมอาหารเช้าของ Staycation คืนที่ 2 ลูกค้าสามารถจองห้องพักได้ในราคาเพียง 10 บาท เท่านั้น (ไม่รวมอาหารเช้า) สำหรับการเข้าพักในเดือนพฤษภาคมเท่านั้น
แสดงภาพถ่ายของคุณพร้อมคำประทับใจในโรงแรม – โพสต์ภาพถ่ายของคุณที่ถ่ายในโรงแรม จะเป็นภาพตั้งแต่ปี พ.ศ. 2555 จนถึงปัจจุบัน เพียง 1 ภาพ พร้อมบอกความประทับใจในโรงแรม ด้วยแฮชแท็ก #EastinGrandSathorn10Years เริ่มโพสต์ได้ตั้งแต่วันที่ 2 พฤษภาคม 2565 โดย 30 โพสต์แรกที่แสดงตนรับสิทธิ์ สามารถสำรองห้องพักในราคาพิเศษ เพียงคืนละ 10 บาท โดยเข้าพักได้ตั้งแต่วันที่ 6 พฤษภาคม จนถึง 30 กันยายน 2565
ยังไม่หมดเพียงเท่านี้ สามารถเข้าไปดูข้อมูลและกิจกรรมเพิ่มเติมต่างๆ ของโรงแรมได้ที่ https://www.facebook.com/EastinGrandSathorn
สอบถามข้อมูลเพิ่มเติมได้ที่ โทร 02 210 8100 หรือ อีเมล์ rsvn@eastingrandsathorn.com
เยี่ยมชมเว็บไซต์ www.eastingrandsathorn.com
ติดตามข่าวสารได้ที่ www.facebook.com/EastinGrandSathorn
Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn Bangkok’s 10th Anniversary Celebrations
To mark its 10th anniversary this May, Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn Bangkok is celebrating the exciting milestone with special offers packed with unique benefits, perks and gifts! To commence the celebrations, during the month of May, all hotel guests as well as The Glass House and Antito diners will stand a chance to win attractive lucky draw prizes.
Aside from special offers and prizes, Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn Bangkok is also offering wedding couples who choose to host their special day at the hotel, a THB 10,000 food and beverage credit for every THB 100,000 they spend. The offer is valid for all wedding package bookings made in May for events held from June 2022 – April 2023. In addition, Guests who book and pay the deposit for a meeting package during May, can choose between vouchers for our International Buffet Lunch (4 persons), Grand Weekend Buffet (2 persons) or a 1-night stay in a Superior room for every THB 50,000 spent. The event can be held from May – July 2022.
Furthermore, guests with a hotel membership can book a 2-night stay in May 2022 using our staycation promotion (with breakfast) and pay only THB 10 for the 2nd night (room-only, and the first night will be charged at the normal rate).
The hotel is also inviting guests who have been to Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn Bangkok within the last decade to post their photos on Facebook with the hashtag #EastinGrandSathorn10Years and a description of their most memorable moment during their visit. Starting 2 May 2022, the first 30 posts will be given the opportunity to purchase a 1-night stay for only THB 10! The offer is valid for stays before 30 September 2022.
Additionally, guests who visit the hotel in May will find the number 10 scattered throughout the lobby and public areas and can post a photo or selfie with their discovery on Facebook (set to public) with the same hashtag, #EastinGrandSathorn10Years, to enter our giveaway! The top 10 posts with the most likes and shares will win vouchers to either Antito or The Glass House’s Weekend Lunch Buffet.
Since opening in 2012, Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn Bangkok has continued to offer unrivalled dimensions of guest satisfaction. Our valued guests keep returning to stay with us not only because of the hotel’s prime location, first class facilities and very reasonable prices, but because of the personalised attentive service they receive from the moment they arrive to the moment they regretfully leave.
With “Value for all Occasions”, the heartfelt motto of the hotel, a visit to Eastin Grand Hotel Sathorn Bangkok is one of which long-lasting memories are made of.
For more information and reservations, please call 02 210 8100 or visit our website at www.eastingrandsathorn.com
Follow us on www.facebook.com/EastinGrandSathorn