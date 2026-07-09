วิศวกรไทยพัฒนาระบบซอฟต์แวร์ THEOS-3 ครบวงจร พร้อมทดสอบกับอุปกรณ์จริงระดับ EM

ประเทศไทยกำลังก้าวข้ามจาก “ผู้ใช้งานดาวเทียม” สู่ “เจ้าของระบบ” อย่างเป็นรูปธรรม เมื่อโครงการ THEOS-3 ของ GISTDA ประสบความก้าวหน้าสำคัญ โดยระบบซอฟต์แวร์ทั้งบนดาวเทียมและสถานีภาคพื้นดินถูกพัฒนาโดยวิศวกรไทยเป็นครั้งแรก และได้เริ่มทดสอบร่วมกับอุปกรณ์จริงแล้ว ความสามารถนี้หมายถึงไทยสามารถควบคุมภารกิจดาวเทียมได้ด้วยตนเองตั้งแต่ต้นน้ำถึงปลายน้ำ เสริมความมั่นคงของข้อมูลเชิงพื้นที่ ลดการพึ่งพาเทคโนโลยีจากต่างประเทศ และเปิดโอกาสสู่การพัฒนาเศรษฐกิจอวกาศในอนาคต





ประมวลผล ไปจนถึงการจัดการและให้บริการข้อมูล

กรุงเทพมหานคร — 9 กรกฎาคม พ.ศ. 2569จากประสบการณ์ของ THEOS-2 สู่ THEOS-3 ไทยได้ยกระดับจากการเรียนรู้และใช้งาน มาสู่การ “ออกแบบและพัฒนาเอง” โดยเฉพาะซอฟต์แวร์แกนหลักของระบบ ทำให้เกิด **software ownership** อย่างแท้จริง — เข้าใจ ควบคุม และต่อยอดได้ด้วยคนไทยภาพรวมระบบซอฟต์แวร์:ระบบทั้งหมดถูกออกแบบให้ทำงานเชื่อมต่อกันแบบครบวงจร ทำให้ประเทศไทยสามารถ **ควบคุมดาวเทียมได้แบบ end-to-end** ตั้งแต่การวางแผนภารกิจ สั่งการในวงโคจร รับสัญญาณระบบซอฟต์แวร์บนดาวเทียม· OBC (On-Board Computer): ศูนย์กลางประมวลผลและสั่งการทุกระบบบนดาวเทียม· AOCS Flight Software: ควบคุมทิศทางและการทรงตัวของดาวเทียม· PDHU (Payload Data Handling Unit):จัดการและจัดเก็บข้อมูลภาพถ่ายพร้อมmetadata· Firmware G-PDM: ควบคุมการจ่ายพลังงานของดาวเทียม· CHU (Command Handling Unit): รับและประมวลผลคำสั่งจากภาคพื้นดินอย่างต่อเนื่องตลอดภารกิจระบบซอฟต์แวร์ภาคพื้นดิน· Mission Planning System (MPS): วางแผนภารกิจถ่ายภาพจากพิกัดหรือพื้นที่เป้าหมาย· Satellite Operations Center (SOC): ศูนย์ควบคุมและสั่งการดาวเทียมภาคพื้นดิน รวมถึงการกู้คืนระบบดาวเทียมจาก safe mode· Flight Dynamics System (FDS):คำนวณและทำนายวงโคจร วางแผนการปรับวงโคจร และการนำดาวเทียมออกจากวงโคจรเมื่อดาวเทียมหมดอายุขัย (De-orbit)· Payload Processing System (PPS): ประมวลผล ผลิต และสอบเทียบข้อมูลเพย์โหลดดาวเทียม เช่น ภาพถ่ายจากดาวเทียมสำรวจโลก· Data Facility System (DFS): ระบบสนับสนุนข้อมูล โครงสร้างพื้นฐานเครือข่าย และความปลอดภัยของระบบความคืบหน้า Engineering Model (EM)ปัจจุบัน ซอฟต์แวร์ที่พัฒนาโดยวิศวกร GISTDA ได้เข้าสู่การทดสอบร่วมกับอุปกรณ์จริงระดับ Engineering Model (EM) แล้ว โดยเริ่มจาก Onboard Computer (OBC) และ Payload Data Handling Unit (PDHU) ซึ่งเป็นหัวใจของระบบ การทดสอบนี้ยืนยันว่าซอฟต์แวร์ระบบดาวเทียมสามารถทำงานกับฮาร์ดแวร์จริงได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพในระยะถัดไป จะขยายการทดสอบสู่ระดับ FlatSat และ Subsystem integration เพื่อจำลองการทำงานเสมือนจริงทั้งระบบ ก่อนเดินหน้าสู่การประกอบและทดสอบดาวเทียมทั้งดวงในห้องคลีนรูมของศูนย์ AIT ภายในปี พ.ศ. 2570 ซึ่งจะเป็นอีกหมุดหมายสำคัญของอุตสาหกรรมอวกาศไทยเกี่ยวกับ GISTDAสำนักงานพัฒนาเทคโนโลยีอวกาศและภูมิสารสนเทศ (องค์การมหาชน) ภายใต้ระทรวงการอุดมศึกษา วิทยาศาสตร์ วิจัยและนวัตกรรม — www.gistda.or.thThai Engineers Complete End-to-End Software Development for THEOS-3, Begin Testing with Engineering Model HardwareThailand Advances Toward Full Satellite System Ownership, Strengthening Data Sovereignty and Space Economy CapabilitiesBangkok, July 9, 2026 — Thailand has taken another significant step toward becoming a satellite system owner rather than solely a satellite user, as the Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA) announced progress on the THEOS-3 Earth observation satellite project.For the first time, software systems for both the satellite platform and ground segment have been developed by Thai engineers and have entered testing with real Engineering Model (EM) hardware. The achievement enables Thailand to independently operate and manage satellite missions from tasking and image acquisition through data processing and delivery, strengthening national geospatial data sovereignty while reducing reliance on foreign technologies.Building on experience gained through the THEOS-2 program, THEOS-3 marks a transition from technology adoption to indigenous system development. The project has focused on developing core software systems in-house, establishing genuine software ownership and providing Thailand with the capability to understand, control, maintain, and further develop critical satellite technologies domestically.End-to-End Satellite Operations CapabilityThe software architecture has been designed as an integrated ecosystem, enabling end-to-end satellite operations covering mission planning, in-orbit command and control, data reception, processing, management, and service delivery.Satellite Software SystemsKey onboard software systems include:● On-Board Computer (OBC): Central processing and command system responsible for satellite operations.● AOCS Flight Software: Controls satellite attitude determination and control functions.● Payload Data Handling Unit (PDHU): Manages image acquisition data, storage, and metadata handling.● G-PDM Firmware: Controls satellite power distribution and management functions.● Command Handling Unit (CHU): Receives and processes commands transmitted from ground stations throughout the mission lifecycle.Ground Segment Software SystemsKey ground systems include:● Mission Planning System (MPS): Generates imaging plans based on target coordinates and mission requirements.● Satellite Operations Center (SOC): Provides satellite monitoring, command, control, and recovery operations, including safe-mode recovery.● Flight Dynamics System (FDS): Supports orbit determination, orbit prediction, maneuver planning, and end-of-life deorbiting operations.● Payload Processing System (PPS): Processes, calibrates, and generates payload products, including Earth observation imagery.● Data Facility System (DFS): Supports data management, network infrastructure, cybersecurity, and system services.Engineering Model Testing UnderwayAccording to GISTDA, software developed by its engineering teams has now entered integration testing with Engineering Model hardware, beginning with the On-Board Computer (OBC) and Payload Data Handling Unit (PDHU), two of the satellite's core subsystems.The testing phase is intended to verify software functionality and compatibility with flight-representative hardware, marking an important milestone toward full system integration.Future activities will expand testing to FlatSat and subsystem integration environments, allowing engineers to simulate end-to-end satellite operations before proceeding to full spacecraft assembly and testing.GISTDA expects THEOS-3 to enter satellite integration and cleanroom testing at the AIT facility in 2027, representing another major milestone in the development of Thailand's domestic space industry and satellite engineering capabilities.About Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (GISTDA)The Geo-Informatics and Space Technology Development Agency (Public Organization), under Thailand’s Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation, is Thailand’s national space agency responsible for developing space technology and geo-informatics capabilities for national development.Visit us at http://www.gistda.or.th