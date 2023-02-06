สุดเจ๋ง! เกาหลีใต้ คว้ารางวัล Grand Prize เวที IPITEx 2023 ในงานวันนักประดิษฐ์ ประจำปี 2566

วันนี้ (6 ก.พ.) สำนักงานการวิจัยแห่งชาติ (วช.) กระทรวงการอุดมศึกษา วิทยาศาสตร์ วิจัยและนวัตกรรม จัดพิธีมอบรางวัลการประกวดมหกรรมสิ่งประดิษฐ์และนวัตกรรมนานาชาติ Bangkok International Intellectual Property, Invention, Innovation and Technology Exposition 2023 (IPITEx 2023) ในงาน “วันนักประดิษฐ์ ประจำปี 2566 (Thailand Inventors’ Day 2023)” โดย ดร.วิภารัตน์ ดีอ่อง ผู้อำนวยการสำนักงานการวิจัยแห่งชาติ เป็นประธานมอบรางวัล พร้อมด้วยคณะผู้ทรงคุณวุฒิ และคณะผู้บริหาร วช. ร่วมมอบรางวัลฯ โดยมีคณะนักประดิษฐ์และนักวิจัยจากนานาชาติเข้าร่วมลุ้นผลรางวัลอย่างเนืองแน่น ณ เวทีกลาง Event Hall 101 ศูนย์นิทรรศการและการประชุมไบเทค บางนา กรุงเทพมหานครดร.วิภารัตน์ ดีอ่อง ผู้อำนวยการสำนักงานการวิจัยแห่งชาติ กล่าวว่า วช. ภายใต้กระทรวง อว. มีความมุ่งมั่นในการส่งเสริมและสนับสนุนการนำผลงานสิ่งประดิษฐ์และนวัตกรรมของนักประดิษฐ์และนักวิจัยนานาชาติ เข้าร่วมจัดแสดงผลงานและร่วมการประกวดมหกรรมสิ่งประดิษฐ์และนวัตกรรมนานาชาติ Bangkok International Intellectual Property, Invention, Innovation and Technology Exposition 2023 (IPITEx 2023) ในงาน “วันนักประดิษฐ์ ประจำปี 2566 (Thailand Inventors’ Day 2023)” เพื่อเป็นกลไกในการสร้างแรงบันดาลใจแก่นักประดิษฐ์และนักวิจัยทั้งในระดับชาติและนานาชาติ อันจะก่อให้เกิดการพัฒนาผลงานประดิษฐ์คิดค้นและเป็นแรงจูงใจในการประดิษฐ์คิดค้นแก่นักประดิษฐ์รุ่นใหม่ ตลอดจนเปิดโอกาสในแลกเปลี่ยนความรู้และประสบการณ์จากนักประดิษฐ์นานาชาติอีกด้วย ในงานวันนัประดิษฐ์ปีนี้มีการจัดแสดงผลงานจากประเทศต่าง ๆ มากกว่า 20 ประเทศ ซึ่งมีผลงานนำเสนอกว่า 500 ผลงาน ใน 8 กลุ่มเรื่อง ได้แก่ 1. Group A : Medicine and Public Health / Medical Technology / Pharmacy / Hygiene 2. Group B : Health Products / Foodstuffs / Drinks / Cosmetics / Personal Care Products 3. Group C : Modern Agriculture / Horticulture / Forestry and Gardening 4. Group D : Protection of the Environment / Water / Power and Electricity / Green Technology 5. Group E : Building / Construction / Civil Engineering / Architecture 6. Group F : Education / Office / Household Items and Tools 7. Group G : Robotics / Electronics / Automation / IoT and Application / Information, Communication and Technology (ICT) และ 8. Group H : Mechanics / Engines / Machinery / Manufacturing Processesโดยเวทีประกวด Bangkok International Intellectual Property, Invention, Innovation and Technology Exposition 2023 (IPITEx 2023) มีการแบ่งรางวัลออกเป็น 5 ประเภท ได้แก่ รางวัล Grand Prize รางวัล The Outstanding International Invention & Innovation Award รางวัล International I-New Gen Award รางวัล ASEAN Excellence Invention and Innovation Award และรางวัล Medal Prize รวมกว่า 473 รางวัล ดังนี้รางวัล Grand Prize จำนวน 1 รางวัล ได้แก่ ผลงานเรื่อง “A creating method of flying route of a drone that is for diagnosis of floating solar panels by Geographic Information System analysis” จาก Korea Invention Promotion Association (KIPA) สาธารณรัฐเกาหลีรางวัล The Outstanding International Invention & Innovation Award จำนวน 4 รางวัล ได้แก่ ผลงานเรื่อง “TELEMEDICINE SYSTEM BASED ON SOCIETY 5.0 TECHNOLOGY TO REALIZE SDGS AND RESEARCHED LOCAL CONTENT LEVEL IN THE HEALTH SECTOR” จาก Indonesian Invention and Innovation Promotion Association (INNOPA) สาธารณรัฐอินโดนีเซีย ผลงานเรื่อง “NEUROTERMINAL - a cloud-based scalable system for remote diagnosis and treatment of epilepsy as well as patient consultation and assistance implemented at Neurosphera Center” จาก Association of Polish Inventors and Rationalizers (API&R) สาธารณรัฐโปแลนด์ ผลงานเรื่อง “ECO CPR – ecological manikin for training basic life support” จาก Medical University of Lodz Innovative Business Solutions (IBS) สาธารณรัฐโปแลนด์ และผลงานเรื่อง “Kiap” จาก Singapore Innovation, Design and Entrepreneurship Association (IDEA) สาธารณรัฐสิงคโปร์รางวัล International I-New Gen Award จำนวน 1 รางวัล ได้แก่ ผลงานเรื่อง “Soil Texture Analyzer” จาก Malaysian Invention & Design Society (MINDS) สหพันธรัฐมาเลเซียรางวัล ASEAN Excellence Invention and Innovation Award จำนวน 1 รางวัล ได้แก่ ผลงานเรื่อง “r-CuEC: SUSTAINABLE RECYCLED COPPER EPOXY COMPOSITE AS MOULD INSERTS FOR RAPID TOOLING” จาก Malaysian Research and Innovation (MyRIS) สหพันธรัฐมาเลเซียรางวัล Medal Prize จำนวน 466 รางวัล ได้แก่ รางวัลเหรียญทอง (Gold Medal) จำนวน 114 รางวัล รางวัลเหรียญเงิน (Silver Medal) จำนวน 137 รางวัล รางวัลเหรียญทองแดง (Bronze Medal) จำนวน 215 รางวัล