"Caring Bear Thailand" ร่วมเสริมศักยภาพเด็กที่มีความหลากหลายทางระบบประสาท และการทำงานของสมอง

"Caring Bear Thailand" องค์กรไม่แสวงหาผลกำไรเพื่อประโยชน์แก่ชุมชนในกรุงเทพฯ ก่อตั้งขึ้นโดยนักเรียน 4 คนจากโรงเรียนประชาคมนานาชาติ (International Community School) กรุงเทพฯ นำโดย วิคเตอร์ ฮัวควิน (วีเจ) โลเปซ, โก เจมส์ อาไพ ปิ่นสุวรรณ, กัลยารักษ์ ทรัพย์ทวีชัยกุล และนนท์ ชัยสุบรรณกนก โครงการนี้ได้สร้างการเปลี่ยนแปลงครั้งสำคัญในการเสริมสร้างศักยภาพเด็กที่มีความหลากหลายทางระบบประสาทและการทำงานของสมอง (Neurodiversity) ครอบคลุมถึงผู้ที่มีภาวะต่างๆ อาทิ ออทิสติก สมาธิสั้น (ADHD) ดิสเล็กเซียในประเทศไทย"Caring Bear" มีเป้าหมายในการสร้างชุมชนที่เท่าเทียมและไม่เหลื่อมล้ำสำหรับเด็กทุกคนให้รู้สึกมีคุณค่า ไม่ถูกทอดทิ้ง และเป็นที่รัก "Caring Bear" จึงเป็นพื้นที่ที่เป็นมิตร อบอุ่นและสบายใจเพื่อให้เด็กทุกคนสามารถเติบโตและบรรลุศักยภาพสูงสุดของตนเองทั้งนี้ พันธกิจของโครงการคือการส่งเสริมการสื่อสารที่ชัดเจน การยอมรับในความแตกต่างและการบูรณาการทางสังคมเพื่อสนับสนุนเด็กที่มีความหลากหลายทางระบบประสาทและการทำงานของสมอง มุ่งหวังที่จะสร้างชุมชนที่เปี่ยมด้วยความรักและการสนับสนุนซึ่งกันและกันรอบตัวเด็กเหล่านี้และครอบครัวของพวกเขา"Caring Bear" มุ่งเน้นการสร้างความสัมพันธ์อันยั่งยืนผ่านการมีส่วนร่วมในประสบการณ์ที่มีความหมาย การรักษาปฏิสัมพันธ์กับเด็กๆ อย่างสม่ำเสมอ และการระดมทุนโดยโครงการนี้มีส่วนร่วมในกิจกรรมต่างๆ มากมาย เช่น การช่วยเหลือเด็กที่มีความบกพร่องทางร่างกาย การจัดงานกิจกรรมเพื่อระดมทุน และการให้ความช่วยเหลือผู้ได้รับผลกระทบจากภัยพิบัติทางธรรมชาติ เป็นต้น นักเรียนกลุ่มนี้ร่วมมือกับองค์กรท้องถิ่นเพื่อจัดกิจกรรมการแสดงดนตรี ผลงานศิลปะ การแข่งขันกีฬาและกิจกรรมภายในชุมชนที่ช่วยเสริมสร้างความมั่นใจและมิตรภาพระหว่างเด็กๆ และชุมชนของพวกเขา โดยกิจกรรมที่จัดขึ้นช่วยพัฒนาทักษะความเป็นผู้นำ การคิดวิเคราะห์ การออกกำลังกาย การทำงานเป็นทีม และส่งเสริมการมีปฏิสัมพันธ์และการสื่อสารภายใต้เป้าหมายร่วมกันคือส่งมอบความรักและการมีส่วนร่วม"Caring Bear" ดำเนิน 3 กิจกรรมหลัก ได้แก่1. การเยี่ยมเยียน เพื่อช่วยส่งเสริมและสนับสนุนให้เด็กๆ ได้กล้าแสดงออกเพื่อสร้างความมั่นใจให้กับตนเอง2. การให้การสนับสนุน ร่วมกับมูลนิธิเดอะ เรนโบว์ รูม จัดงานเดินวิ่งการกุศล (The Rainbow Fun Run 2024)โดยการบริจาคเสื้อผ้าและของเล่นที่มูลนิธิคริสเตียนเพื่อเด็กพิการ ประเทศไทย3. กิจกรรม Saturday Buddies จัดขึ้นเพื่อส่งเสริมการมีปฏิสัมพันธ์ที่นำไปสู่มิตรภาพที่แน่นแฟ้นยิ่งขึ้น เช่น การทำอาหาร งานฝีมือ หรือเวิร์กช็อปศิลปะทุกวันเสาร์ที่สองของเดือนกิจกรรมหลักเหล่านี้สะท้อนให้เห็นถึงความคิดริเริ่มของ Caring Bear ในการสร้างวิถีชีวิตแห่งความเมตตาและความห่วงใย พวกเขายังคงสานต่อพันธกิจของโครงการผ่านกิจกรรมพิเศษและการให้ความร่วมมือในการจัดงานวันเด็กและวันดาวน์ซินโดรมโลกร่วมกับองค์กรต่างๆ เช่น สถาบันราชานุกูล กรมสุขภาพจิต มูลนิธิคริสเตียนเพื่อเด็กพิการ ประเทศไทย และมูลนิธิเดอะ เรนโบว์ รูม ศูนย์สร้างความตระหนักรู้เกี่ยวกับความหลากหลายทางระบบประสาท ซึ่งเป็นการตอกย้ำถึงความมุ่งมั่น ความร่วมมือ และความสุขในการเป็นผู้ให้ของ Caring Bear ได้อย่างเด่นชัดปัจจุบัน ทีมงานที่ทุ่มเทของ "Caring Bear" เติบโตและมีสมาชิกหลัก 15 คน และอาสาสมัครกว่า 50 คนที่เข้าถึงเด็กหลายร้อยชีวิตในประเทศไทย และได้จัดตั้งศูนย์การเรียนรู้ขึ้นเพื่อเป็นพื้นที่สำหรับความคิดสร้างสรรค์ การเรียนรู้ และการเชื่อมโยงผ่านกิจกรรมเวิร์กช็อปต่างๆ เช่น การฝึกทำขนมอบ และบาริสต้า งานศิลปะและดนตรี เกมส์ และการติดตามวัดผลการพัฒนาของเด็กๆ อีกทั้ง ยังทำหน้าที่เป็นศูนย์กลางให้แก่เยาวชนผู้มีความหลากหลายทางระบบประสาทและการทำงานของสมอง และอาสาสมัครร่วมกันทำกิจกรรมงานฝีมือควบคู่ไปกับการเรียนรู้ทักษะชีวิตสำหรับรายละเอียดเพิ่มเติมและกิจกรรมต่างๆ ของ "Caring Bear" สามารถเยี่ยมชมได้ที่เว็บไซต์ Caring Bear"Caring Bear Thailand" Empowering children with Neurodiversity"Caring Bear Thailand", a non-profit community and charity organization in Bangkok was founded and initiated by four students from the International Community School (ICS) of Bangkok led by Victor Juaquin (VJ) Lopez Go, James Ahpai Pinsuvana, KalyarakSupthavichaikuland Non Chaisubankanok.This project is making a remarkable impact in empowering children with neurodiversity in Thailand.The vision of "Caring Bear" is to create an inclusive supportive community where every child feels valued, connected and loved. "Caring Bear" is a welcoming environment where every child can thrive and reach their full potential.The mission of this community-based project is to promotecommunication, respect, and social integration supporting children with neurodiversity. It aims t to create a loving and supportive community around these children and their families.The "Caring Bear" team focuses on building lasting relationship through engaging in meaningful experience, maintaining consistent interaction with children and organizing fund activities. The project is involved in various activities including helping children with disability,organizing fund raising events,and supporting those affected by natural disaster.The group collaborate with local organizations to host music, arts, sports and community events that build confidence and friendship. The activities organized help develop leadership skills, critical thinking, fitness, team work, and promote interaction and communication under a shared purpose of love and inclusion."Caring Bear" operates three main programs including: Visits-encouraging children to express themselves and gain confidence. Support-co-organized with The Rainbow Fun Run 2024 by donating clothes and toys at CCD ThailandSaturday Buddies-every 2nd Saturday of the month Saturday Buddies are held to provide deeper friendshipsuch as cooking, crafting orsuch as cooking, crafting or art workshops.The program reflects Caring Bear's initiative to create a lifestyle of compassion and care .They continue it's outreach through special events and collaboration on Children's Day and World Down Syndrome Day.Such activities highlight Caring Bear commitment, partnership and their joy of serving together with organizations such as Rajanukul Institute (Dept. of Mental Health), CCD Thailand(Christians Foundation for Disabled Children and The Rainbow Room- Neurodiversity. Awareness Center."Caring Bear" has grown to a dedicated team of 15 core members and over 50 volunteers reaching hundreds of children in Thailand. A Center has been developed providing a space of creativity, learning and connection on hostingworkshops like baking andworkshops like baking andbarista training, art and music sessions, games and monitoring activities. The Center will also serve as a hub where neurodiversity youths and volunteers can engage in crafts while learning life skills together.For more information about "Caring Bear " and it's activities please visit Caring Bear.