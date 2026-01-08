เปิด “ศูนย์ประสานข้อมูลข่าวสารร่วม ไทย - กัมพูชา” ยึดหลักกฎหมายระหว่างประเทศ สันติวิธี และการสื่อสารอย่างรับผิดชอบ

ตามแนวทางที่ระบุไว้ใน Joint Statement ข้อ 16 โดยมี พลอากาศเอก ประภาส สอนใจดี

เป็นผู้อำนวยการศูนย์ฯ และพลโท เทวัญ ตันกุล เป็นเลขานุการศูนย์ฯ เพื่อทำหน้าที่เป็นกลไกกลาง

ในการสื่อสารข้อมูลสถานการณ์ชายแดนไทย - กัมพูชา อย่างเป็นระบบ โปร่งใส และสอดคล้อง

รัฐมนตรีว่าการกระทรวงกลาโหม ลงนามจัดตั้งศูนย์ประสานข้อมูลข่าวสารร่วม ไทย - กัมพูชากับกฎหมายระหว่างประเทศและหลักมนุษยธรรมการจัดตั้งศูนย์ฯ ดังกล่าว มีวัตถุประสงค์สำคัญเพื่อป้องกันความเข้าใจคลาดเคลื่อนจากข้อมูลที่ไม่ครบถ้วนหรือบิดเบือน ลดความเสี่ยงของการยกระดับความตึงเครียด และรักษาความเชื่อมั่นของประชาชนไทย ตลอดจนประชาคมโลกการดำเนินงานของศูนย์ฯ จะยึดหลักความชอบธรรมเป็นอันดับแรก ทุกการสื่อสารจะผ่านการตรวจสอบให้สอดคล้องกับกฎหมายระหว่างประเทศหลักมนุษยธรรม และข้อตกลงหยุดยิงที่มีอยู่ โดยหลีกเลี่ยงถ้อยคำยั่วยุ การเหมารวม หรือการลดทอนศักดิ์ศรีของอีกฝ่าย เพื่อให้การสื่อสารของประเทศไทยสามารถยืนหยัดได้ในทุกเวที ตั้งแต่ระดับภายในประเทศจนถึงเวทีระหว่างประเทศนอกจากนี้ ศูนย์ฯ จะยึดแนวทางสันติวิธีเชิงรุก ซึ่งไม่ใช่การนิ่งเฉยต่อสถานการณ์แต่เป็นการสื่อสารอย่างสร้างสรรค์ เพื่อควบคุมการยกระดับของความขัดแย้ง โดยแยกอย่างชัดเจนระหว่างการปกป้องอธิปไตยและความมั่นคงของประเทศ กับการสร้างความเกลียดชังหรือความแตกแยกในสังคมในด้านการทำงานกับสื่อมวลชน ศูนย์ฯ จะทำหน้าที่เป็นแหล่งข้อมูลกลาง (Single Source of Truth) จัดทำคำชี้แจงอย่างเป็นทางการในรูปแบบต่าง ๆ อาทิ Q&A, Factsheet, Timeline ข้อเท็จจริง และข้อมูลด้านมนุษยธรรม เพื่อสนับสนุนการทำงานของสื่อมวลชนให้สามารถรายงานข่าวได้อย่างรอบด้าน ถูกต้อง และลดความเสี่ยงต่อการขยายความขัดแย้งโดยไม่ตั้งใจการจัดตั้งศูนย์ฯ สะท้อนเจตนารมณ์ของรัฐบาลในการดำเนินการอย่างมีความรับผิดชอบต่อการปกป้องอธิปไตย ควบคู่กับการคุ้มครองพลเรือน และรักษาพื้นที่การเจรจาอย่างสันติในระยะยาวซึ่งเป็นแนวทางที่ได้รับการสนับสนุนจากประชาชนไทย และสอดคล้องกับความคาดหวังของประชาคมโลก“ศูนย์ประสานข้อมูลข่าวสารร่วม ไทย-กัมพูชา นี้ไม่ได้จัดตั้งขึ้นเพื่อโต้ข่าวหรือเอาชนะทางอารมณ์แต่เพื่อรักษาความชอบธรรมของรัฐไทยผ่านการสื่อสารที่สันติ โปร่งใส และยั่งยืน”The Minister of Defense has signed an order to establish the Thai-Cambodian Joint Information Coordination Center in accordance with Article 16 of the Joint Statement. Air Chief Marshal Prapas Sornchaidee has been appointed as Director of the Center, with Lieutenant General Tawan Tunkul serving as Secretary.The Center will function as a central mechanism for the systematic and transparent communicationof information concerning the Thai - Cambodian border situation, in full conformity with international lawThe primary objectives of the Center are to prevent misunderstandings arising from incompleteor distorted information, to reduce the risk of escalating tensions, and to maintain public confidence in Thailand,The Center's operations will prioritize legitimacy. Every communication will be verified for compliance with international law, humanitarian principles, and existing ceasefire agreements. The Center will strictly avoid provocative language, generalizations, or the devaluation of the other party’s dignity, ensuring that Thailand's communications remain credible in all forums, from domestic to international levels.Furthermore, the Center will adopt a proactive peaceful approach. This does not imply passivity toward the situation but rather constructive communication aimed at preventing escalation. A clear distinction will be maintained between the legitimate protection of national sovereignty and security and the incitement of hatred or social division.Regarding media relations, the Center will serve as the "Single Source of Truth." It will provide official clarifications through various formats, such as Q&As, Factsheets, Timelines of facts, and humanitarian data. This is intended to support the media in reporting comprehensively and accurately, thereby reducingThe establishment of the Center reflects the Government’s commitment to act responsiblyin safeguarding national sovereignty, while simultaneously protecting civilians and preserving space for sustained peaceful dialogue. This approach is supported by the Thai people and is consistent with the expectations of the international community."The Thai - Cambodian Joint Information Center is not established to counter narratives or to prevail in emotional discourse, but to uphold the legitimacy of the Thai State through peaceful, transparent,and sustainable communication."