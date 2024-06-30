สถานทูตไทย ณ กรุงเม็กซิโก ร่วมงาน Pride Parade คนร่วมงานกว่า 3 แสน

เมื่อวันที่ 29 มิถุนายน 2567 รัฐบาลเม็กซิโกได้จัดงาน Pride Parade ประจำปี ขึ้น ณ ถนน Refoma ใจกลางเมืองแม็กซิโก กระทรวงการต่างประเทศเม็กซิโกจึงได้เชิญคณะทูตต่างประเทศ และองค์กรระหว่างประเทศในกรุงเม็กซิโก 33 หน่วยงานในขบวนพาเหรดด้วยในโอกาสนี้ นายรุจ ธรรมมงคล เอกอัครราชทูตไทย ณ กรุงเม็กซิโก นำทีมข้าราชการและลูกจ้างสถานเอกอัครราชทูตไทย ณ กรุงเม็กซิโกร่วมเดินในขบวนพาเหรด Pride ด้วย ซึ่งถือเป็นการร่วมงานครั้งแรกของสถานเอกอัครราชทูตฯ อีกทั้งยังเป็นการเฉลิมฉลองเนื่องในโอกาสที่รัฐสภาไทยได้ผ่านกฎหมายการสมรสเท่าเทียมเป็นประเทศแรกในภูมิภาคเอเชียตะวันออกเฉียงใต้ เมื่อเดือนมิถุนายน 2567 ที่ผ่านมาอนึ่ง งานพาเหรด Pride ประจำปีของกรุงเม็กซิโกจัดเป็นครั้งที่ 45 และนับเป็นหนึ่งในการจัดงาน Pride ที่ใหญ่ที่สุดในภูมิภาคละตินอเมริกา มีผู้เข้าร่วมงานเฉลี่ยมากถึง 3 แสนคนต่อปีOn 29 June 2024, the Secretariat of Foreign Affairs of Mexico invited over 33 foreign diplomatic missions and international organizations in Mexico to join in Mexico's 45th Pride parade to celebrate gender diversity on Reforma Avenue in the heart of Mexico City.On this occasion, H.E. Mr. Rooge Thammongkol, Ambassador of Thailand to Mexico, led a team of the Royal Thai Embassy‘s officials and local staff to join in the Mexico's Pride Parade for the first time. This participation of the Embassy is also a celebration of the Thai parliament which recently passed the marriage equality bill in June 2024, making Thailand the first country in Southeast Asia to recognise same-sex marriage.Mexico's annual Pride Parade is one of the largest Pride events in Latin America. There is an average of 300,000 people attending the event each year.