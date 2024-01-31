ครั้งแรกในไทย! เปิดตัวแอปพลิเคชัน sisterhood เพื่อเสริมพลังและสนับสนุนชุมชนหญิงข้ามเพศ

โดยการเปิดตัวของแอปพลิเคชันออนไลน์สำหรับหญิงข้ามเพศโดยเฉพาะ ซึ่งมี คุณมิเรียม อตโตะ อุปทูตเนเธอร์แลนด์ประจำประเทศไทย, นายชัชชาติ สิทธิพันธุ์ ผู้ว่าราชการกรุงเทพมหานคร, Gilead Vice President ร่วมแสดงความยินดีอย่างสุดซึ้งในโอกาสนี้ นอกจากนี้ยังมีตัวแทนจากองค์กรต่างๆ ที่ทำงานด้านความหลากหลายข้ามเพศเข้าร่วมงานมากมาย ไม่ว่าจะเป็น ทีมมิสทิฟฟานี่ยูนิเวิร์ส, ทีม Miss Fabulous Thailand, มูลนิธิฟ้าสีรุ้ง, แทนเจอรีนคลินิกแอปพลิเคชัน sisterhood เปิดตัวโดยมูลนิธิเพื่อรัก (Love Foundation) ภายใต้การสนับสนุนจาก GILEAD และความร่วมมือของบุคลากร คุณปัญญาพล พิพัฒน์คุณอานนท์, คุณซีซ่า ฤทธิวงศ์, คุณธีน่า ทองมิตร, คุณปาหนัน พันธวงค์, คุณพอลลีน งามพริ้ง และตัวแทนหญิงข้ามเพศอีกมากมายใน sisterhood ผู้ใช้สามารถเข้าร่วมการสนทนาและแลกเปลี่ยนความคิดเห็นผ่านเว็บบอร์ด ผู้ใช้สามารถสมัครบัญชี และล็อกอินเพื่อพูดคุยเรื่องที่สนใจ แชร์บทความ ข่าวสาร และเรื่องราวที่เป็นประโยชน์ต่อชุมชนหญิงข้ามเพศด้วยกัน นอกจากนี้ sisterhood ยังมีความสนุกสนานอย่างไม่มีที่สิ้นสุด ทั้งการอัปโหลดสเตตัส รูปภาพ และสตอรีในแต่ละวัน เพื่อแบ่งปันประสบการณ์ที่น่าสนใจในชีวิตประจำวันของผู้ใช้แอปพลิเคชันทุกคนsisterhood เกิดขึ้นจากความเข้มแข็ง และความประทับใจต่อความหลากหลายทางเพศในประเทศไทย ทีมงานผู้พัฒนาแอปพลิเคชันมีความมุ่งมั่นที่จะสร้างพื้นที่ที่ปลอดภัยและสนับสนุนสำหรับชุมชนหญิงข้ามเพศและ LGBTQIANs+ ที่อยู่ในทุกมุมของประเทศไทย แอปพลิเคชันนี้ยังรวมไปถึงการสนับสนุนในการยืนยันตัวตน และความภาคภูมิใจในตัวเองแอปพลิเคชัน sisterhood เป็นเครื่องมือสำคัญในการส่งเสริมความเท่าเทียมและความหลากหลายทางเพศในประเทศไทย แอปพลิเคชันนี้จะช่วยให้หญิงข้ามเพศและ LGBTQIANs+ ทุกคนรู้สึกได้รับการสนับสนุนและยอมรับจากสังคมMedia Contact:ปัญญาพล พิพัฒน์คุณอานนท์มูลนิธิเพื่อรักEmail : ten@lovefoundation.or.thBangkok, Thailand - January 25, 2024Innovative 'Sisterhood' App Launched in Thailand to Empower Transgender WomenBangkok, Thailand - In an unprecedented move to support and empower the transgender woman community, the groundbreaking 'Sisterhood' application was officially launched in Thailand on January 25, 2024. This pioneering app is the first in the country specifically focused on the needs and empowerment of transgender women, marking a significant milestone in Thailand's journey towards inclusivity and gender equality.Developed by the Love Foundation with support from GILEAD, 'Sisterhood' is more than just an app; it's a movement. It brings together health information, knowledge sharing, and a platform for engaging activities, catering not only to transgender women but also embracing the entire LGBTQIANs+ community.The launch event, a vibrant celebration of diversity and strength, was graced by distinguished figures including Miriam Otto, Chargé d’Affaires of the Netherlands in Thailand, Chadchart Sitthiphan, the Governor of Bangkok and the Gilead Vice President. Additionally, the event saw participation from a spectrum of organizations committed to transgender diversity, such as the Miss Tiffany Universe team, Miss Fabulous Thailand team, Rainbow Sky Association Of Thailand and Tangerine Clinic.'Sisterhood' offers a unique platform where users can engage in meaningful discussions, share news, articles and stories that uplift and inform the transgender community. Beyond information exchange, the app is designed to be a hub of joy and connection, allowing users to upload statuses, pictures and share their daily experiences, fostering a sense of belonging and community spirit.At its core, 'Sisterhood' stands as a testament to the strength and diversity of genders in Thailand. The development team is dedicated to creating a safe, inclusive, and supportive space, fostering identity affirmation and self-pride among transgender women and the broader LGBTQIANs+ community.As a significant tool for promoting gender equality and diversity, the 'Sisterhood' application is set to play a crucial role in helping transgender women and the LGBTQIANs+ community feel more supported and accepted by society. This launch is not just a technological advancement; it's a leap towards a more inclusive and understanding Thailand.About Love Foundation:The Love Foundation is dedicated to creating innovative solutions that support marginalized communities. With a focus on empowerment and inclusion, they strive to bring about positive change and greater acceptance in society.Media Contact: Panyaphon PhiphatkhunarnonFounder of Love FoundationEmail : ten@lovefoundation.or.th