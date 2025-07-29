เด็กไทยสุดเจ๋ง คว้าเหรียญทองเวทีนานาชาติ ด้วยนวัตกรรมสิ่งทอรักษ์โลก บนเวที JDIE 2025 ณ ประเทศญี่ปุ่น

นักเรียนมากความสามารถจาก โรงเรียนร่วมฤดีวิเทศศึกษา สร้างชื่อเสียงให้ประเทศไทยอย่างภาคภูมิ ด้วยการคว้ารางวัล ชนะเลิศเหรียญทอง จากเวที 2025 Japan Design, Idea and Invention Expo (JDIE 2025) ซึ่งจัดขึ้นระหว่างวันที่ 5–6 กรกฎาคม 2568 ณ กรุงโตเกียว ประเทศญี่ปุ่นผลงานนวัตกรรมที่ได้รับรางวัลคือ “WULT: นวัตกรรมเครื่องแต่งกายจากเส้นใยธรรมชาติและกระบวนการย้อมสีธรรมชาติ ซึ่งมีคุณสมบัติในการสะท้อนรังสียูวีและลดการดูดซับความร้อน” โดยผลงานนี้ถูกคัดเลือกจากประเทศไทยโดย สำนักงานการวิจัยแห่งชาติ (วช.) กระทรวงการอุดมศึกษา วิทยาศาสตร์ วิจัยและนวัตกรรม (อว.) และจัดโดย World Invention Intellectual Property Associations (WIIPA)“ผ้าจากผักตบชวาย้อมคราม” — สิ่งทอรักษ์โลก จากภูมิปัญญาท้องถิ่นสู่เวทีนานาชาติหัวใจของผลงาน WULT คือการนำ “ผักตบชวา” มาแปรรูปเป็นเส้นใยธรรมชาติที่มีคุณสมบัติพิเศษ เมื่อผสมกับสีครามธรรมชาติ (Indigo) กลายเป็นผ้าที่มีความสามารถในการ สะท้อนรังสี UV และ ลดการดูดซับความร้อน ได้อย่างมีประสิทธิภาพ เหมาะสมกับสภาพภูมิอากาศร้อนชื้นของประเทศไทย ผ่านการทดสอบจริงพบว่าสามารถลดอุณหภูมิผิวกายได้เฉลี่ย 5–7 องศาเซลเซียส เมื่อเทียบกับผ้าทั่วไป อีกทั้งกระบวนการผลิตยังใช้น้ำน้อย ใช้วัตถุดิบหมุนเวียน และเป็นมิตรต่อสิ่งแวดล้อมอย่างแท้จริงสร้างแรงบันดาลใจให้เยาวชนไทยก้าวไกลสู่เวทีโลกเด็กหญิงกัญจน์นิกข์ใช้เวลากว่า 1 ปีในการศึกษาวิจัย ลงมือพัฒนาต้นแบบ และออกแบบนวัตกรรมด้วยตนเอง ซึ่งเป็นกระบวนการเรียนรู้เชิงลึกที่สะท้อนถึงศักยภาพของเยาวชนไทยที่สามารถคิด พัฒนา และแข่งขันในระดับโลกได้อย่างภาคภูมิผลงาน “WULT” ไม่เพียงสร้างความภาคภูมิใจให้กับโรงเรียนร่วมฤดีวิเทศศึกษาและประเทศไทยเท่านั้น หากยังเป็นแบบอย่างของการใช้ภูมิปัญญาท้องถิ่นผนวกกับเทคโนโลยีสมัยใหม่ เพื่อมุ่งสู่เป้าหมายการพัฒนาที่ยั่งยืน และผลักดันเศรษฐกิจสีเขียว (Green Economy) ได้อย่างเป็นรูปธรรม อีกทั้งยังสะท้อนแรงบันดาลใจในการออกแบบเพื่อสิ่งแวดล้อม โดยมุ่งเน้นให้การออกแบบสามารถตอบโจทย์ทั้งด้านประโยชน์ใช้สอย ความงาม และความรับผิดชอบต่อโลกอย่างกลมกลืน ซึ่งถือเป็นหัวใจสำคัญของการพัฒนาอย่างยั่งยืนในศตวรรษที่ 21 เด็กหญิงกัญจน์นิกข์ยังตั้งเป้าหมายที่จะต่อยอดความสามารถนี้ในอนาคต เพื่อออกแบบและพัฒนา “สถาปัตยกรรมแห่งอนาคต” ที่ผสานความคิดสร้างสรรค์ ความยั่งยืน และการเคารพธรรมชาติ เข้าไว้ด้วยกันอย่างลงตัวThai Student "Kanjanik Chonwiriyaboon" from Ruamrudee International School Wins Gold Medal at JDIE 2025 in Tokyo with Eco-Friendly Textile InnovationTokyo, Japan — Miss Kanjanik Chonwiriyaboon, a talented young student from Ruamrudee International School, proudly represented Thailand and brought home the Gold Medal at the 2025 Japan Design, Idea and Invention Expo (JDIE 2025), held from July 5–6, 2025 in Tokyo, Japan. Her award-winning project, WULT, showcases a breakthrough in sustainable fashion through natural fiber textiles designed specifically for tropical climates.The innovation titled “WULT: Wearable from natural fibers and eco-dyeing process with UV-reflective and heat-resistant properties” was selected and endorsed by the National Research Council of Thailand (NRCT), Ministry of Higher Education, Science, Research and Innovation (MHESI) as one of the official Thai entries to this prestigious international competition, organized by the World Invention Intellectual Property Associations (WIIPA).Water Hyacinth Indigo-Dyed Textile: A Sustainable Innovation Blending Thai Wisdom and Modern TechnologyAt the heart of WULT lies the creative use of water hyacinth fibers, processed through environmentally friendly methods and dyed with natural indigo, resulting in a fabric that combines cultural heritage with cutting-edge environmental science. Laboratory testing and field trials revealed that the material has high UV reflectivity and significantly reduces heat absorption. On average, it lowers the wearer’s skin temperature by 5–7 degrees Celsius compared to conventional fabrics — making it particularly well-suited for hot and humid climates like Thailand’s.Beyond its performance, WULT is a model of eco-efficiency. Its production process uses significantly less water than traditional cotton production and employs renewable, biodegradable resources such as water hyacinth and indigo plants, contributing meaningfully to environmental sustainability.Empowering Thai Youth Through Research and Global InnovationMiss Kanjanik's project is the result of over a year of dedicated research, development, and hands-on experimentation. It is a shining example of how Thai youth can create meaningful, world-class innovations when given the right tools, education, and opportunities. Her success not only brings pride to Ruamrudee International School but also serves as an inspiration to students nationwide.WULT exemplifies how local wisdom can be integrated with scientific innovation to develop practical solutions that align with the United Nations Sustainable Development Goals (SDGs) and promote a Green Economy. The textile’s potential for scaling into sustainable fashion and eco-conscious lifestyle products is enormous, reflecting growing global demand for products that are both functional and environmentally responsible.The “WULT” project is not only a source of pride for Ruamrudee International School and Thailand, but also a shining example of how local wisdom can be fused with modern technology to support sustainable development goals and drive the green economy in a tangible way. It reflects a deep inspiration for eco-conscious design—one that balances functionality, aesthetics, and environmental responsibility. This mindset represents the heart of 21st-century sustainable innovation. Kan-nik aspires to further develop her creative potential in the future by applying these principles to envision and design the architecture of tomorrow—a harmonious integration of innovation, sustainability, and respect for nature.