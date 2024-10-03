เด็กไทยเจ๋ง นวัตกรรุ่นเยาว์ สร้างชื่อเสียงให้ประเทศไทย คว้า 2 รางวัลจากประเทศเกาหลีใต้

นักเรียนโรงเรียนยุวทูตศึกษาสร้างชื่อเสียงให้ประเทศไทยในระดับเหรียญเงิน ในระดับนานาชาติ คว้าหนึ่งรางวัลใหญ่ Spcial prize จาก Research Institute of Creative Education จากประเทศเวียดนามจากการประกวดสิ่งประดิษฐ์และนวัตกรรมระดับนานาชาติ งาน “13th World Invention Creativity Olympic 2024” (WICO 2024) จัดโดย Korea University Invention Association (KUIA) and World Invention Intellectual Property Association (WIIPA) เมื่อวันที่ 23-24 รกฎาคม 2567 ณ Seoul University of education Convention Hall กรุงโซล สาธารณรัฐเกาหลี ซึ่งมีผู้ส่งผลงานนวัตกรรมเข้าประกวดรวมทั้งสิ้น 206 ผลงาน จาก 27 ประเทศผลงานนวัตกรรมโดย น้องอลิส นักเรียนโรงเรียนยุวทูตศึกษา ยังสามารถคว้ารางวัลต่างๆ จากการประกวดครั้งนี้ได้แก่•Blip: Innovative natural lip balm for reduce black pigmentation on lip โดย เด็กหญิง ภิรญา มกรพงศ์ หรือน้องอลิส ได้รับรางวัลระดับเหรียญเงิน Silver Award จาก และ Special awards จาก Research Institute of Creative Education จากประเทศเวียดนามโดยผลงานนี้เป็นกาสารกระบวนการทำลิปบาล์มจากสารสกัดธรรมชาติที่ใช้กระบวยการวิธีการสกัดแบบหมัก (Maceration) และ การสกัดด้วยอัลตราโซนิก(Ultra sonic extraction) เพื่อให้ได้สารสำคัญจากมะขามป้อมและกระเจี้ยบเขียว และสีแดงจากทับทิมแดง เป็นลิปบาล์มที่พัฒนาขึ้นมาเพื่อใช้กับผิวเด็ก ที่แพ้ง่าย และอ่อนไหวกับสารที่มีฤทธิ์แรง ให้ใช้บำรุงริมฝีปาก โดยน้องอลิสมีความสนใจในด้านความสวยความงามตั้งแต่ อายุ 3 ปี และพยายามถามพ่อแม่ ว่า ผลิตภัณฑ์ดูแลผิวแต่ละตัวดี อย่างไร แตกต่างกันอย่างไร ทำไมบางอย่างถึงแสบผิว ทำไมบางอย่างถึงไม่แสบ น้องอลิสศึกษาและพยายามทำความเข้าใจผ่านกิจกรรมการเรียนรู้ที่โรงเรียน ที่บ้าน และที่เรียนกิจกรรมพิเศษ เพื่อฝึกฝนตนเองผ่านการเรียนรู้แบบเล่นและเรียนรู้ไปด้วย โดยผู้ปกครองจะคอยสนับสนุนและสร้างการเรียนรู้ ฝึกทักษะการนำพูด ให้เล่นกับกล้อง ให้ทำท่าทางพร้อมกับผู้ปกครองไปด้วย เป็นต้นน้องอลิสมีความฝัน ที่อยากเป็นเรียนเพื่อเป็นคุณหมอ โดยอยากเป็นคุณหมอเสริมความงาม เป็นกำลังใจให้น้องอลิสด้วยนะคะA student from Yuwathut School has brought international acclaim to Thailand, winning of 2 awards—Silver Medal and Special awards จาก Research Institute of Creative Education from VietnamThis achievement was made at the “13th World Invention Creativity Olympic 2024” (WICO 2024), organized by the Korea University Invention Association (KUIA) and the World Invention Intellectual Property Association (WIIPA), held on July 23-24, 2024, at the Seoul University of Education Convention Hall in Seoul, Republic of Korea. The competition featured 206 innovative projects from 27 countries.The innovative projects from Alicz Piraya Makararpong students of Youth Exchange School also won various awards at this competition, including:- **Blip: Innovative Natural Lip Balm to Reduce Black Pigmentation on Lips** by Miss Piraya Makararpong, also known as Alicz, received a medal and special awards. This project involves the process of making lip balm from natural extracts using maceration and ultrasonic extraction methods to obtain key ingredients from Indian gooseberry and okra, with red coloring from pomegranate. The lip balm is developed for use on children's sensitive skin, providing gentle care for their lips. Alicz has been interested in beauty since the age of three and has always asked her parents about the benefits and differences of various skincare products, why some cause stinging sensations, and others do not. She studies and tries to understand through learning activities at school, home, and special classes, practicing through play-based learning. Her parents support and facilitate her learning, developing her presentation skills, encouraging her to interact with cameras, and guiding her along the way.Alicz dreams of becoming a dermatologist . Let's all support Alice in achieving her dreams!