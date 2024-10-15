ช้างไม่ต่างจากคน ไม่อยากถูกขังเดี่ยวในคอก จิตวิทยาพื้นฐาน

ผมเรียนปริญญาโททางจิตวิทยามานะครับ วันนี้ขอมาเล่าเรื่องจิตใจของคนและช้างว่าไม่ได้แตกต่างกันเมื่อวานได้คุยกับควาญช้าง ควาญช้างเล่าให้ฟังว่า มีงานวิจัยทางด้านสัตวแพทย์ศาสตร์ ได้เก็บข้อมูลวัดระดับความเครียดของช้าง จากอุจจาระ โดยวัดฮอร์โมนบางตัว แล้วเปรียบเทียบระดับฮอร์โมนที่บ่งชี้ระดับความเครียดของช้างที่เลี้ยงต่างวิธีกัน คือเลี้ยงในคอก กับเลี้ยงแบบใส่โซ่ มีควาญช้างอยู่ด้วย และพาออกไปทำงานข้างนอก แม้จะมีตะขอที่ฝรั่งมองว่าทรมานช้างก็ตามการทดสอบความเครียดของคนก็ทดสอบด้วยการวัด Cortisol อันเป็นฮอร์โมนวัดความเครียดตัวหนึ่งในน้ำลาย แต่กับช้างคงวัดความเครียดจากน้ำลายยาก เลยวัดจากขี้ช้างแทนผลการวิจัยนั้นพบว่าช้างที่เลี้ยงแบบคอก มีความเครียดมากกว่า หรือมีความสุขน้อยกว่าช้างที่เลี้ยงแบบผูกโซ่และตะขออันเป็นวิธีการแบบโบราณของไทยมากวันนี้ผมได้ไปดาวน์โหลด Full paper ของงานวิจัยนี้มาแล้วครับBansiddhi P, Brown JL, Khonmee J, Norkaew T, Nganvongpanit K, Punyapornwithaya V, et al. (2019) Management factors affecting adrenal glucocorticoid activity of tourist camp elephants in Thailand and implications for elephant welfare. PLoS ONE 14(10): e0221537. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0221537อันเป็นงานวิจัยที่ได้รับทุนสนับสนุนจากสำนักงานการวิจัยแห่งชาติ โครงการปริญญาเอกกาญจนาภิเษก และมหาวิทยาลัยเชียงใหม่ นักวิจัยจึงเป็นอาจารย์และนักศึกษาปริญญาเอกทางสัตวแพทยศาสตร์ของมหาวิทยาลัยเชียงใหม่ ร่วมกันกับสถาบันชีววิทยาเพื่อการอนุรักษ์สมิธโซเนี่ยน สหรัฐอเมริกา และสถาบันคชบาลแห่งชาติ จังหวัดลำปางการวัดระดับความเครียดของช้างวัดจากฮอร์โมนในขี้ช้างเรียกโดยย่อว่า FGM (fecal glucocorticoid metabolite) และศึกษาปัจจัยในการจัดการปางช้างอันได้แก่ การให้ช้างทำงาน การให้ช้างเดิน การให้ช้างได้ออกไปหาอาหารเอง สถานที่ที่ให้ช้างนอนหลับ โดยควบคุมตัวแปรอื่น ๆ เช่น เพศ อายุ สภาพร่างกาย สุขภาพเท้า และบาดแผลที่ผิวหนัง ช้างพังที่ตั้งครรภ์กับช้างพลายที่ตกมันจะไม่นำมาวิเคราะห์เพราะมีระดับความเครียดสูงมากตามธรรมชาติ ข้อมูลเก็บจากช้าง 84 เชือก 15 ปางช้าง เป็นช้างพัง 66 เชือก และช้างพลาย 18 เชือก ติดตามเก็บข้อมูลอยู่หนึ่งปีเต็ม โดยมีการตรวจสุขภาพช้างที่เป็นตัวอย่างทุกสามเดือน และเก็บตัวอย่างอุจจาระเดือนละสองครั้งและนำมาวิเคราะห์ FGM อย่างระมัดระวังด้วยวิธีการทางเคมีผลการวิจัยพบว่าตรงข้ามกับความเชื่อแนวโลกสวยที่อ้างว่าช้างที่ไม่ถูกล่ามโซ่และไม่เคยใช้ตะขอโดยควาญช้างเลย (แบบปางช้างป้าแสงเดือน-อานนท์) มีระดับความเครียดสูงมากกว่าช้างในปางที่ช้างมีแหย่งให้นักท่องเที่ยวได้นั่งเที่ยว หรือให้นักท่องเที่ยวขึ้นขี่คอ หรือแม้กระทั่งช้างในปางที่มีการแสดงของช้างก็มีระดับความเครียดน้อยกว่า ซึ่งปางช้างเหล่านี้ต่างล่ามโซ่และใช้ตะขอทั้งสิ้น ช้างที่ได้นอนพักในป่าเวลากลางคืนจะมีความเครียดต่ำสุด ในขณะที่ช้างที่นอนพักในปางเปิดโล่งจะมีความเครียดสูง (แบบปางช้างป้าแสงเดือน-อานนท์)ผลการวิจัยทำให้เห็นได้ชัดเจนว่าการเลี้ยงช้างตามธรรมชาติ (ไม่ดัดจริตโลกสวยจนเกินไป-อานนท์) ทำให้ช้างมีโอกาสได้ออกกำลังกายบ้าง ไม่ว่าจะการได้มีคนขึ้นขี่ การแสดง เป็นต้น ได้รับการดูแลโดยมนุษย์คือควาญช้างบ้าง ส่งผลดีต่อช้างมากกว่า โดยที่คำโฆษณาว่า ไม่มีโซ่ ไม่มีการขึ้นขี่ ไม่มีตะขอ ไม่ได้ส่งผลดีต่อสวัสดิภาพของช้างแต่อย่างใดเลยเพราะช้างจะเครียดมากกว่า (แบบปางช้างป้าแสงเดือน-อานนท์)เพื่อให้ช้างเครียดน้อยที่สุด ผลการศึกษาชี้ชัดว่า ช้างต้องได้เดินหรือได้ทำงาน ช้างต้องได้พักผ่อนในสภาพแวดล้อมตามธรรมชาติ มีต้นไม้ มีป่า ไม่ใช่คอกโล่ง ๆ ไม่มีต้นไม้สักต้น (แบบปางช้างป้าแสงเดือน-อานนท์) และต้องให้ช้างได้มีกระบวนการทางสังคมกับช้างด้วยกันเอง นโยบาย ไม่มีการขี่ช้าง ไม่มีการใช้ตะขอ (แบบปางช้างป้าแสงเดือน-อานนท์) มิได้ส่งผลดีที่สุดต่อสวัสดิภาพของช้าง โดยเฉพาะอย่างยิ่งมีการให้ช้างได้กินอาหารที่ไม่ถูกหลักโภชนาการมากจนเกินไป (จนช้างอ้วนเกินไป-อานนท์) และการจำกัดกิจกรรมที่ทำให้ช้างเบื่อและไม่เกิดปฏิสัมพันธ์ทางสังคมตามธรรมชาติของช้างผมไม่แปลกใจอะไรเลยกับผลการวิจัยนี้ ด้วยเข้าใจจิตวิทยาของคน ว่าไม่แตกต่างกันกับช้างเราต้องไม่ลืมว่า1. ทั้งคนและช้าง ต่างก็เป็นสัตว์เลี้ยงลูกด้วยนม2. ทั้งคนและช้างต่างก็เป็นสัตว์สังคม3. ทั้งคนและช้างต่างก็มีแรงขับทางเพศ (Sex drive)4. ทั้งคนและช้างต่างก็ต้องการเสรีภาพ5. ทั้งคนและช้างต่างก็ต้องการสัมผัส (Skinship)ช้างพลายนั้นโดยธรรมชาติจะดุและก้าวร้าวกว่าช้างพัง เลยทำให้ปางช้างแห่งหนึ่งที่ใช้การตลาดว่าเลี้ยงช้างแบบอิสระเสรี ไม่มีโซ่ ไม่มีตะขอ เลือกนำช้างพลายไปขังเดี่ยวในคอกไว้เก้าเชือก ในมุมที่ห่างตานักท่องเที่ยวมากที่สุด เพราะไม่สามารถจัดการควบคุมช้างพลาย ได้ การขังเดี่ยวจึงเป็นวิธีการที่ง่ายที่สุดไม่มีควาญไปคอยอาบน้ำช้าง ขัดตัวให้ช้าง ไม่มีการพาออกไปทำงาน ไม่มีโอกาสได้พบเจอช้างตัวอื่น ๆ มีเสรีภาพในคอกผมเล่าเรื่องที่ผมได้เข้าไปทำวิจัยกับนักโทษในคุกและเยาวชนในสถานพินิจกันบ้างดีกว่า จะได้ทำให้คนเราเข้าใจช้างมากยิ่งขึ้นเยาวชนในสถานพินิจนั้นเท่าที่ผมได้สัมภาษณ์ ร้อยละ 95 มาจากบ้านแตกสาแหรกขาด ขาดความรักความอบอุ่น ขาด skinship คดีส่วนใหญ่คือคดียาเสพติด เพราะจิตใจที่อ่อนแอทำให้ต้องพึ่งยาเสพติดสถานพินิจบางแห่ง จะมีร้านขายของหรือร้านกาแฟที่ด้านหน้าทางเข้าสถานพินิจ แน่นอนว่ามีการให้เยาวชนที่ใกล้จะได้ออกจากสถานพินิจมาฝึกอาชีพด้วยการชงกาแฟขาย ผมก็ไปอุดหนุน และพูดคุยกับบาริสต้าเยาวชนผมถามว่าเหนื่อยหรือไม่ ต้องมาทำงานชงกาแฟขาย น้อง ๆ ตอบว่า ไม่เหนื่อยเลย ดีใจ และอยากให้ถึงเวรได้ออกมาขายกาแฟเร็ว ๆ เฝ้ารอคอยวันที่ได้มาขายกาแฟ ผมเลยถามว่าทำไมหละ นอนเล่นนั่งเล่นสบาย ๆ ไม่ต้องทำงานอะไรไม่ดีกว่าหรือน้องตอบว่า ได้มาขายกาแฟก็ได้เจอคนมาซื้อกาแฟ (น้องก็คือสัตว์สังคม อยากพบเจอคน) เวลาลูกค้าพูดดี ๆ ด้วย และชมว่าชงกาแฟได้อร่อย ก็มีความสุข (น้องต้องการการยอมรับและความรู้สึกมีคุณค่าในตน) การได้ออกมาแค่หน้าสถานพินิจ ตรงร้านกาแฟนี้ ก็เท่ากับได้ออกมาสูดอากาศแห่งเสรีภาพ ผมถึงกับถามว่า อะไรกัน แค่ผ่านประตูมานี่นะ ไม่ถึง 10 เมตร อากาศก็ต่างกันแล้วหรือ น้องก็ต้องว่า ต่างมากครับ ที่นี่มีเสรีภาพมากกว่า อย่างน้อยก็เห็นถนน เห็นคนเดินผ่านไปมา แล้วผมก็รู้ได้ว่า วันหนึ่งผมจะได้ออกไปจากที่นี่ ผมมีความหวังมากขึ้น ผมอยากออกไปมีเสรีภาพอีกครั้ง ได้ไปที่ไหนต่อที่ไหนผมนั้นก็เคยสัมภาษณ์นักโทษในคุกมามากมาย รวมทั้งซื้อไอศกรีมไผ่ทองแจกพี่ ๆ นักโทษของกรมราชทัณฑ์ ที่มาช่วยลอกท่อในหมู่บ้านผมอยู่ทุกปีอยากออกมาลอกท่อไหมอยากครับ อยากออกมาทุกวัน ยิ่งมาหมู่บ้านพี่ยิ่งอยากมา จะสกปรกจะเหนื่อยแค่ไหนก็อยากมามีความสุขที่ได้ออกมาทำงาน เหนื่อยได้พักก็หายสกปรกก็ล้างตัวออกไปก็สะอาด แต่มีความสุข หมู่บ้านพี่ให้เกียรติพวกผม เห็นคุณค่าพวกผม มีน้ำใจ เอาน้ำเอาขนมมาเลี้ยงพวกผม เวลาขอให้ช่วยทำอะไรให้ก็พูดจาขอร้องดี ๆ พวกผมก็อยากจะทำให้ด้วยใจ มีความสุขที่ได้ออกมาลอกท่อช้างก็ไม่ต่างกับคน (นักโทษและเยาวชนในสถานพินิจ) โดยเฉพาะช้างในคอกที่ถูกขังเดี่ยว1. ช้างย่อมอยากเจอโขลงช้าง เพราะช้างเป็นสัตว์เลี้ยงลูกด้วยนมที่ต้องการสังคม ช้างและคนต่างเป็นสัตว์สังคม2. ช้างพลายตัวผู้ต้องการเจอช้างพลายตัวเมีย เพื่อปลดปล่อยแรงขับทางเพศ จะได้ผสมพันธ์ุกัน ลดความก้าวร้าวลงไป ไม่เช่นนั้นช้างพลายที่ถูกขังเดี่ยวก็จะกลัดมัน แล้วก็เครียดมากเช่นกัน3. ช้างต้องการควานช้าง ที่อาบน้ำให้ ขัดตัวให้ ป้อนอาหารให้ ช้างไม่ต่างกับคน ต้องการสกินชิป การกอด การสัมผัส ช้างเองยังต้องการสกินชิพจากการสัมผัสหยอกเล่นกันเองในโขลงช้างด้วย4. ช้างต้องการเสรีภาพ การได้ออกไปทำงาน ให้นักท่องเที่ยวขี่หลังช้าง การได้ออกไปลากไม้ ก็ยังดีกว่าการขังในคอก และดีกว่าการถูกขังเดี่ยวมาก การได้ออกมาทำงานของช้าง ไม่ต่างกับ นักโทษที่อยากออกมาลอกท่อสกปรก ไม่ต่างกับเยาวชนในสถานพินิจที่อยากจะออกมาขายกาแฟหน้าสถานพินิจ นอกจากเสรีภาพแล้ว การได้ออกมาทำงานของช้าง ก็ไม่ต่างกับคน ทำให้เกิดความรู้สึกมีคุณค่าในตนเอง คนกับช้าง ไม่ได้แตกต่างกันแต่ประการใดสรุปง่าย ๆ คือ ช้าง ไม่ได้แตกต่างกับคน การเลี้ยงในคอกตัวเดียว เลวร้ายกว่าการเลี้ยงที่มีควานช้าง แม้จะล่ามโซ่เป็นคราว ๆ หรือถูกตะขอบังคับบ้าง ก็ยังดีกว่าการเลี้ยงในคอก ที่เครียดและมีความสุขน้อยกว่ามากลองคิดว่าถ้าเราเป็นช้าง ลองคิดดูว่า หากเราผู้เป็นคน ถูกขังเดี่ยวในคุกหลาย ๆ ปี แม้จะมีอาหารและน้ำให้เป็นอย่างดี แต่ไม่มีใคร แล้วเราจะรู้สึกอย่างไรช้างก็มีจิตใจไม่ต่างจากคนเรารู้สึกอย่างไร ช้างก็รู้สึกแบบนั้นไม่ต่างจากเรา เพราะช้างเป็นสัตว์ที่ฉลาดมากไม่ต่างจากคน--------------------------I have a master’s degree in psychology, and today I want to talk about the similarities between the minds of humans and elephants.Yesterday, I spoke with a mahout (elephant caretaker) who told me about a veterinary thesis that measured the stress levels of elephants by analyzing their feces. Specific hormones were tested to indicate stress levels, comparing elephants kept in cages versus those tethered with chains and supervised by a mahout, who also took them outside to work—despite the use of a hook, which foreigners often view as cruel to elephants.For humans, stress is often measured by testing the hormone cortisol in saliva. In elephants, it is likely difficult to measure from saliva, so they used feces instead.The study found that elephants kept in cages experienced more stress and less happiness compared to those tethered with chains and a hook, following the traditional Thai method.Today, I have downloaded a full paper of this research study.Bansiddhi P, Brown JL, Khonmee J, Norkaew T, Nganvongpanit K, Punyapornwithaya V, et al. (2019) Management factors affecting adrenal glucocorticoid activity of tourist camp elephants in Thailand and implications for elephant welfare. PLoS ONE 14(10): e0221537. https://doi.org/10.1371/journal.pone.0221537This research is funded by the National Research Council of Thailand, the Royal Golden Jubilee Ph.D. Program, and Chiang Mai University. The researchers are professors and doctoral students in veterinary science from Chiang Mai University, in collaboration with the Smithsonian Conservation Biology Institute, USA, and the National Elephant Institute, Lampang Province.The stress level of elephants is measured from hormones in their dung, abbreviated as FGM (fecal glucocorticoid metabolite). The study also investigates factors in elephant camp management, including the work given to the elephants, walking, foraging for their own food, and the sleeping conditions. Other variables were controlled, such as gender, age, physical condition, foot health, and skin wounds. Pregnant female elephants and musth male elephants were excluded from analysis due to naturally high stress levels. Data were collected from 84 elephants across 15 elephant camps, including 66 female elephants and 18 male elephants, over the course of a full year. The elephants’ health was checked every three months, and fecal samples were collected twice a month and carefully analyzed for FGM using chemical methods.The results of the research contradict the idealized belief that elephants not chained or handled with a hook by their mahout experience less stress. In fact, such elephants showed higher stress levels compared to those in camps where elephants carry tourists on their backs, allow tourists to ride them, or even perform shows—where chains and hooks were used. Elephants that slept in the forest at night had the lowest stress levels, while those that rested in open areas had higher stress.The research clearly shows that keeping elephants in natural settings (without overly idealized 'natural' conditions) and allowing them to exercise, whether through riding or show, and receiving care from humans, like mahouts, is more beneficial to the elephants. The advertised 'no chains, no riding, no hooks' approach does not improve the elephants' welfare; in fact, it increases stress.To minimize elephant stress, the study concludes that elephants need to walk or work, rest in a natural environment with trees or in the forests, not open enclosures without any trees, and engage in social interaction with other elephants. The 'no riding, no hooks' policy does not provide the best welfare for elephants. Particularly, when elephants are fed an unbalanced and non-nutritious diet that makes them overweight, and activities are restricted, it leads to boredom and a lack of natural social interaction.I wasn’t surprised at all, as I understand the psychology of humans and know that it’s not much different from elephants.We must remember that:Both humans and elephants are mammals.Both humans and elephants are social animals.Both humans and elephants have a sexual drive.Both humans and elephants desire freedom.Both humans and elephants need physical touch (skinship).Male elephants (bulls) are naturally more aggressive than female elephants (cows), which is why some elephant camps that market themselves as "free-range" without chains or hooks keep nine bull elephants isolated in cages, away from tourists, because they’re difficult to control. Solitary confinement is the easiest (for human) but the worst solution (for elephant).These elephants don’t have a mahout to bathe or scrub them, don’t go out to work, and don’t get to interact with other elephants. They have freedom within the cage but no socialization.Let me share my experience conducting research with prisoners and juveniles in detention centers to help us better understand elephants.From my interviews with juveniles in detention, I found that 95% of them come from broken homes, lacking love, warmth, and physical touch (skinship). Most cases involved drug-related crimes, as their weak mental state led them to drugs.At some detention centers, there’s a shop or café near the entrance where juveniles nearing release can learn job skills by selling coffee. I supported them by buying coffee and talking with the young baristas.I asked if they were tired of making coffee. They responded, “Not at all! We look forward to it.” I asked why they weren’t content just relaxing inside without work.They explained that selling coffee allowed them to meet people (because they’re social animals) and when customers praised their coffee, it made them happy (they seek acceptance and self-worth). Even just standing outside the detention center near the café felt like freedom to them. I asked, “How can the air be different just 10 meters away?” They insisted that it felt very different—just seeing the road and people passing by gave them hope and the desire to be free again.I’ve also interviewed many prisoners and often buy ice cream for those from the Department of Corrections who come to clean the drains in my neighborhood each year.When I asked if they liked coming out to clean the drains, they eagerly replied, “Yes, we want to come out every day! No matter how dirty or tiring it is, we love coming out here.” They felt valued by the community, who treated them kindly, offering drinks and snacks. Even when asked for help, they were happy to oblige because they were treated with respect. They felt happy just being able to come out and work.Elephants are no different from people (prisoners and juveniles in detention), especially elephants in solitary cages.Elephants, like humans, are social mammals and naturally want to interact with their herd.Male elephants need to meet female elephants to satisfy their sexual drive, reducing aggression. Otherwise, solitary bulls become restless and stressed.Elephants need their mahouts to bathe them, scrub them, and feed them. Like humans, they crave physical touch and affection. Even elephants in the wild engage in playful physical interactions with each other.Elephants need freedom. Being able to go out to work, whether carrying tourists or hauling logs, is better than being confined in a cage—especially solitary confinement. For elephants, working is not unlike prisoners wanting to leave their cells to clean drains or juveniles eager to sell coffee. Besides the sense of freedom, working gives both elephants and humans a sense of purpose and self-worth.In conclusion, elephants are not much different from humans. Keeping them confined alone in a cage is far worse than having a mahout, even if they’re sometimes tethered or guided with a hook. Elephants in cages are more stressed and less happy.Think of it this way: if we, as humans, were confined alone in a prison cell for years, even with good food and water but without any human interaction—how would we feel?Elephants, being highly intelligent animals, feel the same way we do. They have emotions, desires, and needs, just like us.